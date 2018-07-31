Getty Images

Report: Timberwolves, C.J. Williams agree to two-way contract

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, C.J. Williams became a fan favorite with the Clippers, playing hard when called up on his two-way contract. He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 38 games when forced into action on the injury-riddled Clippers, and he impressed in the G-League averaging 16.5 points a game. However, because the Clippers are not rebuilding and overstocked their roster with players who can help them just miss the playoffs now, so Williams was let go.

Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves scooped him up, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Timberwolves fans (and Jimmy Butler) will love Williams — the guy brings it every game. He plays hard and he plays smart, doing all the little things that coaches love to see. He’s a real team player. Williams is a quality player who just lacks that one elite NBA skill — he’s not terrible at anything, but he’s not great at that one thing either. The old “jack-of-all-trades but master of none” problem.

The only issue here, he’s 28. Williams is what he is. Most teams are using their two-way contracts on young guys to develop, that’s not the case here.

Williams is a solid pickup for Minnesota and can give the team some minutes this season if needed. He’s just not part of the long-term future.

NBA partners with MGM Resorts as official gaming partner

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver have been out in front of the changes in legalized gambling — both as it moved through the process to the Supreme Court, which made it a state issue, but also the changes in societal norms — and the league took the next step in that area on Tuesday.

The NBA has partnered with MGM Resorts as the league’s official gaming partner.

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership,” said Silver.  “Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.

What does it mean on the ground? For the NBA, it means cash. Not a ton by NBA standards, but not nothing, either.

For bettors, it means (to quote the press release): “MGM Resorts will use official NBA and WNBA data and branding, on a non-exclusive basis, across MGM Resorts’ land-based and digital sports betting offerings throughout the United States.”

That means the NBA will send official it’s data to MGM, so their bettors will have the best, cleanest information. Going the other way, MGM will give the NBA detailed gaming data so the league can look for suspicious activity.

Where that will more and more come into play is mobile sports betting — gambling that can be done from phones and on live events, something already starting (it comes to New Jersey soon) and is expected to boom. Good, accurate data will be huge for both the MGMs of the world and bettors in that environment.

Silver and the owners would like an “integrity fee” for states to allow gaming on their sports, and as you would expect the bookmakers pushed back hard on that. However, so have state legislators — not a group prone to just giving away new revenue streams — which made Silver sound less optimistic about putting that together, at least in the short term.

Lakers unveil new uniform look, which is throwback to “Showtime” era

Courtesy Los Angeles Lakers
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers are back.

On the court, LeBron James makes them one of the NBA’s top-10 teams and a threat every night — once again the Lakers have the best player in the world on their team.

Then there are the uniforms. The Lakers’ new Nike jerseys updated the look this season by going retro, with a
“Showtime” era drop shadow and the rounded neckline. The colors are the same classics of purple (Forum Blue, if you prefer) and gold, plus the white jersey for Sundays and other occasions.

Check out the new look:

When you have a classic uniform, such as the Lakers (or Celtics, or a handful of others in the NBA) don’t mess with it. Keep it clean and straightforward. The Lakers did that (I’m not entirely sold on the black stripe on the purple unis, but it’s not terrible).

Well done L.A.

Lakers’ nation — and the army of fans nationwide who hate the Lakers — will get to see plenty of the team this year. With LeBron in these new/old uniforms, you can bet the league will max out the number of times the Lakers are on national television this season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabar on GOAT conversation: “This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

This is a GOAT resume: Six championship rings, six MVPs, 15-time All-NBA, two-time Finals MVP, 19 All-Star appearances, 11-time All-Defensive team including twice leading the league in blocked shots. Oh, and he also scored more points than any player in the league’s history, much of it with one of the most iconic shots the game has ever seen.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar too often gets left out of the “Greatest of All Time” talk. He HAS to be included.

Abdul-Jabbar also had a reasonable, logical take on something too many people get irrational about — the GOAT conversation. From a fascinating, must-read interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated (that touches on race and politics and more):

“These GOAT discussions are fun distractions while sitting around waiting for the pizza to be served,” Abdul-Jabbar told The Undefeated. “But they’re on a par with ‘Which superpower would you want most: flight or invisibility?’ Whether I’m included or not in anyone’s list doesn’t matter. I played my hardest and I helped my teammates. That’s the most important thing I walked away with.

“The reason there is no such thing as the GOAT is because every player plays under unique circumstances. We played different positions, under different rules, with different teammates, with different coaches. Every player has to adapt to their circumstances and find a way to excel. This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.”

That second paragraph emphasizes a key point — it is hard to compare basketball (or any sport) across eras. We get this most recently with the “could today’s Warriors beat the 90s-era Jordan Bulls?” debate. Well, are you playing 1990s defensive rules or 2018? Jordan and Scottie Pippen are unquestionably great defenders, but if you take away the hand-checking (which has come back, a little) and tighter calls on physical play on the perimeter, and those two will have the same problems stopping Stephen Curry everyone else does.

Personally, I’m partial to a tier system for ranking players. To me, Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar are both on that very top tier (along with Magic Johnson and a couple of others). We can debate the fine line of whether a player belongs on that upper tier, or the second one, or wherever, but I don’t see a point in a “Jordan vs. Kareem” or whoever debate. As KAJ noted, it may make a fun time killer on sports talk radio, but in the grand scheme it’s moot.

Rumor: Rockets, Pelicans interested in Kent Bazemore trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Atlanta Hawks are rebuilding. Rookie Trae Young will be handed the keys to the point guard position (with Jeremy Lin in the interim), which meant Dennis Schroder was out (traded to Oklahoma City). Young men such as John Collins, Omari Spellman, and (at least for a year) Alex Len will populate the frontcourt.

It also means any veterans of value on the roster could be traded.

Enter Kent Bazemore. Which makes this note from Kelly Iko of the USA Today’s Rocketswire worth passing along:

Houston is still active on trade fronts, perusing the market for a wing defender, and remains interested in Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks—according to a person with knowledge of the situation….

The Pelicans are also a team interested in acquiring Bazemore, but Atlanta is not interested in taking on Solomon Hill. New Orleans also has its 2019 first-round pick.

Both teams could use Bazemore, as both want some help on the wing. Bazemore is a quality “3&D” player on the perimeter, probably the best player on a bad Hawks teams last season. He scored 12.9 points per game last season but more importantly bounced back from a down year with good three-point shooting (39.4 percent), using his drives to draw fouls, and providing leadership on a team that needed it. He will make $18 million this season with a player option for $19.3 million next season.

In Houston, Bazemore would play the two/three mixed in with James Ennis, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green (I think it’s a safe bet to say the Rockets will continue to start James Harden in there, too). The challenge is structuring the trade — Atlanta isn’t going to just take on Ryan Anderson‘s remaining two-years, $41.6 million without a lot of young players/sweeteners (and the Rockets’ own late first-round picks aren’t going to cut it). Built to win now, the Rockets aren’t flush with the kind of young talent that would interest Atlanta in a deal.

In New Orleans, Bazemore could start at the two next to Jrue Holiday and the fit would be smooth and an upgrade. Again, the challenge is how to structure a trade: E'Twaun Moore plus some young prospects and picks could work, but the Pelicans aren’t loaded in the young player/picks department, either.

Atlanta is in no rush. Bring Bazemore back, start the season with him, and wait for a good trade option to emerge either at the deadline or next summer. The Hawks don’t need to make a bad trade just to do it, they can ride this out. No pressure. If Houston or New Orleans or anyone else wants to make a trade, the pressure is on them to put together a better deal.