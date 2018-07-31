Getty Images

LeBron James on Donald Trump: “He’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us”

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

LeBron James does not shy away from social issues, and knows his status and reach give him some power. He has used that to call President Donald Trump a “bum” before.

Doing rounds of media following his non-profit foundation partnering with the Akron School District to open a new school aimed at helping the most at-risk youth in his hometown, the topic of Trump came up again (on CNN with Don Lemon).

Once again, LeBron did not hold back.

Also from that interview (hat tip TMZ):

“When you’re a part of sports, it just brings so much camaraderie and so much fun. We’re in a position right now in America, more importantly, where this race thing has taken over because I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us.”

Kinda?

”He is (trying to divide us). I don’t want to say kinda. He’s dividing us, and what I’ve noticed over the last few months is that he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us.”

“That’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I was ever around someone white. And I got the opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got the opportunity to learn about me and we became very good friends, and I was like ‘oh wow this is all because of sports.’ Sports have never been something that divides people, it’s always something that brings someone together.”

LeBron is right, the President and others want to use sports — specifically, the NFL’s anthem controversy — to both divide the nation and rile up his base. There is no nuance to the conversation, no back-and-forth, no dialogue.

There will be no meaningful repercussions for LeBron speaking out against the president. For one, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has encouraged players to use social media to be involved in causes, he will back LeBron. Jeanie Buss will not say anything as the Lakers’ owner (and unlike the NFL, elite NBA players have the power in that relationship). Most importantly, the NBA and NFL have very different fan bases, and the younger, more urban, more diverse NBA will mostly just nod in agreement with him.

LeBron is going to keep speaking his mind, and Los Angeles he could have even a larger megaphone.

The time Steven Adams smelled Greg Popovich’s hair

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Steven Adams is his own man. He is not afraid to speak his mind.

Adams also has an appreciation of NBA history and hierarchy.

Which leads to this bit of brilliance from his new autobiography (which is filled with great anecdotes), via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman.

Steven Adams is awesome.

JaVale McGee does the ‘In My Feelings’ challenge from Africa (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughJul 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

JaVale McGee is living his best life this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers big man won an NBA championship this past season with the Golden State Warriors, and now ahead of the NBA Africa Game, he is spending time in Uganda.

McGee is there on behalf of his foundation, Juglife, which he founded with a friend to help bring clean drinking water to underserved and needy areas around the world.

But as you might expect, McGee is also spending time doing JaVale type of things. For example, filming his version of Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge.

Honestly? It’s pretty good.

Via Twitter:

McGee is a part of Team World in the NBA Africa Game, which airs on August 4th from South Africa.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.

Report: Sixers to let Jerry Colangelo’s contract expire at end of year

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 30, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jerry Colangelo was brought in to calm the waters of the Sam Hinkie era — not because they actually needed calming, but the perception of what the Sixers were doing had angered other owners and an old-school segment of the NBA fan base. That was making a lot of noise. (The number of those media/fan voices who slammed Hinkie then and love “the process” now that it is paying off is staggering. Hypocrisy is dead.)

The league office didn’t like this noise and pressured/guided owner Joshua Harris to the veteran Colangelo. He quickly brushed aside Hinkie (he would never characterize it that way, but it’s the reality) and soon his son Bryan was the GM of the Sixers. With mixed results.

Bryan Colangelo is now gone in the wake a Twitter burner account scandal, and while Jerry had nothing to do with that is work is done and he will be walking away from the Sixers, too. From the fantastic Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post:

“I haven’t made any public comments about what transpired (with Bryan),” Jerry Colangelo said. “I don’t think it would be appropriate. It’s a very difficult summer for him, and his family.”

In discussing the situation, Colangelo termed his own tenure in Philadelphia — with which he served as a special adviser — as over, before clarifying that it is “over at the end of the year.”

A league source confirmed that account. While Colangelo is under contract through the end of this calendar year, and the 76ers will be honoring that contract, it won’t be renewed. It is an awkward ending to what was one of the stranger stories in recent NBA memory.

It was time to move on. The question is what’s next.

The Sixers are currently without a GM — they went after Houston’s Daryl Morey but were rebuffed. Other big names are out there, such as former Cavaliers’ GM David Griffin, but for now Coach Brett Brown has the final say and is the face of the front office team. That is not a scenario they want to continue long term.

Either way, the plan in Philly is to continue to go big game hunting, via trade or free agency, to get one more star to add to their quality core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the rest. It will not change dramatically with a new GM. Or team president.

 

LeBron James on joining Lakers: “I love the challenge”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 30, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
5 Comments

LeBron James did something far more important than basketball on Monday — he opened a school in Akron to help the disadvantaged youth of his hometown. He relates to those kids, in a “there but for the grace of my basketball gifts go I” kind of way.

This undertaking was a massive challenge for LeBron and his non-profit, but it wasn’t the only challenge he talked about on Monday. When talking to the assembled basketball media, he discussed the challenge of lifting the Lakers back up to the status that franchise expects (and has been nowhere near in recent years). Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN, from LeBron’s interview with Rachel Nichols of the same network.

“I like the challenge of being able to help a team get to places that they haven’t been in quite a while,” James said. “And obviously the Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organization and historical franchise matches up there with all the greats. You can look at the Cowboys and you can look at the Patriots, you can look at Manchester United, the Boston Celtics — these are like historical franchises. And for me to be a part of that, I think it’s a great move not only for me but for my family and for the history of basketball in general.”

As for the team assembled by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka — a interesting young Lakers’ core with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma, now surrounded by some of the more interesting personalities of the league such as Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo, and JaVale McGee — LeBron has high expectations.

“We just got guys that love to play basketball,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols as part of a wide-ranging sit-down interview Monday at the opening of his I Promise School. “At the end of the day, guys that love to play ball, and that’s what they do every single day, I love that. I love that, and I think [Rob] Pelinka and Magic [Johnson] love that as well, and that’s why they made the signings. And bringing Lance and JaVale and Beas and Rondo, they’re guys that every day that they wake up they think about the game of basketball. And everything else is secondary.”

LeBron is 33, will turn 34 next season, and while he hasn’t slowed down much yet (he just picks his spots more), does he feel the pressure to win another title in LA sooner rather than later?

“I don’t even look at it like that because I don’t feel like this is going to be one of the last years of my prime,” James said. “That’s another statistic number, and I’ve always been a part of beating the odds in life. So being around my kids a lot, it gives me even more and more time in my youth.”

LeBron also said he gave serious consideration to both Houston and Philadelphia, before choosing to move his family to Los Angeles.