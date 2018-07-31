Lakers unveil new uniform look, which is throwback to “Showtime” era

The Lakers are back.
On the court, LeBron James makes them one of the NBA’s top-10 teams and a threat every night — once again the Lakers have the best player in the world on their team.
Then there are the uniforms. The Lakers’ new Nike jerseys updated the look this season by going retro, with a
“Showtime” era drop shadow and the rounded neckline. The colors are the same classics of purple (Forum Blue, if you prefer) and gold, plus the white jersey for Sundays and other occasions.
Check out the new look:
When you have a classic uniform, such as the Lakers (or Celtics, or a handful of others in the NBA) don’t mess with it. Keep it clean and straightforward. The Lakers did that (I’m not entirely sold on the black stripe on the purple unis, but it’s not terrible).
Well done L.A.
Lakers’ nation — and the army of fans nationwide who hate the Lakers — will get to see plenty of the team this year. With LeBron in these new/old uniforms, you can bet the league will max out the number of times the Lakers are on national television this season.