J.J. Redick: I nearly signed with Pacers until 76ers improved offer

J.J. Redick re-signed with the 76ers for one-year, $12.25 million.
But he apparently drew another suitor before Philadelphia offered such a favorable contract.
Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast:
I almost signed with Indy. I was an hour away, two hours away. I was very close. I had a 5 p.m. deadline. Basically, it was 12:30, 1 o’clock in the afternoon when Philly changed the offer.
It was important for the 76ers to keep Redick, who carries value as a shooter and veteran leader. They did well to get him on a one-year deal and maintain flexibility, but losing him would have been a significant setback for next season.
The Pacers rebounded by signing Tyreke Evans to a one-year, $12 million contract. Either Redick or Evans would have helped, but Evans – younger and more of a playmaker – might be a better fit in Indiana. The Pacers already had solid deep shooting on the wing between Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott.
Maybe the Pacers didn’t know they could get Evans and wanted to lock up Redick if given the opportunity rather than waiting for Evans, but this seems to have worked out better for everyone involved.
Kyrie Irving has left plenty of room for speculation about his future with the Celtics beyond next season. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and an extension before then is untenable.
So, other teams see Irving as more attainable than some other star 2019 free agents. Though he has been most commonly linked to the Knicks, New York’s other team is also interested in the point guard who grew up in New Jersey.
Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:
But there are nonetheless credible rumblings in circulation that the Nets plan to pursue Irving, right alongside the Knicks, should he become a free agent on July 1, 2019.
Of course Brooklyn wants Irving. Every teams wants young stars like Irving.
But many teams won’t waste their time in what they believe will be a fruitless effort. That word is already spreading about their pursuit of Irving suggests the Nets are serious about it.
If they want a leg up, they could also chase Jimmy Butler. Butler reportedly wants to play with Irving, a friend. Though there’s real risk in paying Butler, an excellent player but one who carries major mileage and will turn 30 before playing on his next deal, it’s far more palatable if Irving comes with him.
Brooklyn could clear cap space for two max free agents.
Right now, it’s just a plan – one many teams share – but that’s a step toward turning it into reality.
Anthony Davis showed his respect for DeMarcus Cousins by wearing Cousins’ jersey during the All-Star game, which Cousins missed due to injury.
But that was when they were Pelicans teammates. With Cousins on the Warriors, Davis views him quite differently.
Davis, via Angel Diaz of Complex:
I’m happy for him. He did what he did. He chose the right team for his career right now with his injury, I’m assuming. I wish the best of luck to him and we’ll see him three maybe four times this year, and try to beat him. Now he’s the enemy. Anybody who’s not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy.
Davis has an awesome competitiveness. I don’t know his long-term future in New Orleans, but as long as he’s there, the Pelicans will get their money’s worth.
Really, New Orleans has helped instill this attitude in Davis. Jrue Holiday is his only teammate who has been a keeper. Davis is used to moving on when teammates depart. With replacements for DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo – Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton – eligible for 2019 unrestricted free agency, Davis can’t get too comfortable with this group.
But he’ll sure try his hardest to make it work for at least next season, just as he did with Cousins before Cousins turned into the “enemy.”
While playing for the Heat in 2012, LeBron James said he’d consider returning to the Cavaliers. It seemed far-fetched at the time, lip service to Cleveland. But he of course signed with the Cavs again a couple years later.
So, I’m listening when LeBron – who just signed a four-year contract with the Lakers – makes similar comments now.
Tom Withers of the Associated Press:
As far as basketball, the 33-year-old superstar said the decision to leave Cleveland again was difficult, but he didn’t rule out a second homecoming with the Cavaliers.
“Listen, I don’t close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything,” James said when asked if he would return to Cleveland to end his career. “But hopefully I can sit there one day and watch my jersey go up into the rafters, that’s for sure.”
I doubt LeBron returns to Cleveland again. He already got nearly everything he wanted out of his second Cavaliers tenure.
But I never expected him to return the first time.
He clearly cares about Northeast Ohio, and he’ll always have a connection to that area. I just think he can maintain that connection while playing in Los Angeles. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert already said the team would retire his number. Cleveland fans don’t resent him the same way they did in 2010, when he left for Miami. There seems to be much more closure this time.
But as long as LeBron says the door is open, we should at least listen.
Draymond Green rejected Tristan Thompson‘s handshake and called the Cavaliers center soft after the NBA Finals – the culmination of a heated series between the two. At one point, Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.
Thompson might have taken up the Warriors star on that.
Bossip:
The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.
And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant that quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told.
Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports:
Bossip is far from the most reliable outlet, but McIntyre adds credibility.
Green isn’t above apologizing. But to an opposing player? That might be the least believable aspect of the story.