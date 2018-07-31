Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a regular-season roster spot during training camp.
Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.
During this year’s NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.
He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova’s national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.
The 76ers determined disgraced team president Bryan Colangelo carelessly and recklessly handled sensitive club information.
Yes, his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the burner-Twitter accounts at the center of the scandal. Yes, Colangelo denied sharing private information with her. Yes, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the saga.
But Philadelphia’s determination on Colangelo, who exit was called a resignation, was clear in this regard: He was “careless” and “reckless.”
Jerry Colangelo – an advisor to 76ers owner Josh Harris – isn’t towing the company line, though. He’s sticking up for his son – and himself.
SiriusXM NBA Radio:
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1024482815042379777
Jerry:
It’s been a tough year for Bryan under the circumstances, to lose a job over something – or nothing that he did. And that is unfortunate.
In that clip, Jerry insists he had nothing to do with Bryan getting hired as team president. Fairly or not, nobody will believe that.
These latest comments make it even harder to believe. The same guy who’s working for the 76ers while publicly disagreeing with them about his son’s ouster completely stayed out of the hiring process as it pertained to Bryan?
The 76ers are clearly ready to move on, and they have Jerry is just riding out his contract until it expires at the turn of the calendar year. But will they just allow him to remain on the payroll continue to disparage them until then?
Kyrie Irving has left plenty of room for speculation about his future with the Celtics beyond next season. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and an extension before then is untenable.
So, other teams see Irving as more attainable than some other star 2019 free agents. Though he has been most commonly linked to the Knicks, New York’s other team is also interested in the point guard who grew up in New Jersey.
Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:
But there are nonetheless credible rumblings in circulation that the Nets plan to pursue Irving, right alongside the Knicks, should he become a free agent on July 1, 2019.
Of course Brooklyn wants Irving. Every teams wants young stars like Irving.
But many teams won’t waste their time in what they believe will be a fruitless effort. That word is already spreading about their pursuit of Irving suggests the Nets are serious about it.
If they want a leg up, they could also chase Jimmy Butler. Butler reportedly wants to play with Irving, a friend. Though there’s real risk in paying Butler, an excellent player but one who carries major mileage and will turn 30 before playing on his next deal, it’s far more palatable if Irving comes with him.
Brooklyn could clear cap space for two max free agents.
Right now, it’s just a plan – one many teams share – but that’s a step toward turning it into reality.
J.J. Redick re-signed with the 76ers for one-year, $12.25 million.
But he apparently drew another suitor before Philadelphia offered such a favorable contract.
Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast:
I almost signed with Indy. I was an hour away, two hours away. I was very close. I had a 5 p.m. deadline. Basically, it was 12:30, 1 o’clock in the afternoon when Philly changed the offer.
It was important for the 76ers to keep Redick, who carries value as a shooter and veteran leader. They did well to get him on a one-year deal and maintain flexibility, but losing him would have been a significant setback for next season.
The Pacers rebounded by signing Tyreke Evans to a one-year, $12 million contract. Either Redick or Evans would have helped, but Evans – younger and more of a playmaker – might be a better fit in Indiana. The Pacers already had solid deep shooting on the wing between Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott.
Maybe the Pacers didn’t know they could get Evans and wanted to lock up Redick if given the opportunity rather than waiting for Evans, but this seems to have worked out better for everyone involved.
Anthony Davis showed his respect for DeMarcus Cousins by wearing Cousins’ jersey during the All-Star game, which Cousins missed due to injury.
But that was when they were Pelicans teammates. With Cousins on the Warriors, Davis views him quite differently.
Davis, via Angel Diaz of Complex:
I’m happy for him. He did what he did. He chose the right team for his career right now with his injury, I’m assuming. I wish the best of luck to him and we’ll see him three maybe four times this year, and try to beat him. Now he’s the enemy. Anybody who’s not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy.
Davis has an awesome competitiveness. I don’t know his long-term future in New Orleans, but as long as he’s there, the Pelicans will get their money’s worth.
Really, New Orleans has helped instill this attitude in Davis. Jrue Holiday is his only teammate who has been a keeper. Davis is used to moving on when teammates depart. With replacements for DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo – Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton – eligible for 2019 unrestricted free agency, Davis can’t get too comfortable with this group.
But he’ll sure try his hardest to make it work for at least next season, just as he did with Cousins before Cousins turned into the “enemy.”