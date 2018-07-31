Anthony Davis: DeMarcus Cousins became ‘enemy’ by leaving Pelicans for Warriors

Anthony Davis showed his respect for DeMarcus Cousins by wearing Cousins’ jersey during the All-Star game, which Cousins missed due to injury.
But that was when they were Pelicans teammates. With Cousins on the Warriors, Davis views him quite differently.
Davis, via Angel Diaz of Complex:
I’m happy for him. He did what he did. He chose the right team for his career right now with his injury, I’m assuming. I wish the best of luck to him and we’ll see him three maybe four times this year, and try to beat him. Now he’s the enemy. Anybody who’s not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy.
Davis has an awesome competitiveness. I don’t know his long-term future in New Orleans, but as long as he’s there, the Pelicans will get their money’s worth.
Really, New Orleans has helped instill this attitude in Davis. Jrue Holiday is his only teammate who has been a keeper. Davis is used to moving on when teammates depart. With replacements for DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo – Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton – eligible for 2019 unrestricted free agency, Davis can’t get too comfortable with this group.
But he’ll sure try his hardest to make it work for at least next season, just as he did with Cousins before Cousins turned into the “enemy.”