Anthony Davis: DeMarcus Cousins became ‘enemy’ by leaving Pelicans for Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Anthony Davis showed his respect for DeMarcus Cousins by wearing Cousins’ jersey during the All-Star game, which Cousins missed due to injury.

But that was when they were Pelicans teammates. With Cousins on the Warriors, Davis views him quite differently.

Davis, via Angel Diaz of Complex:

I’m happy for him. He did what he did. He chose the right team for his career right now with his injury, I’m assuming. I wish the best of luck to him and we’ll see him three maybe four times this year, and try to beat him. Now he’s the enemy. Anybody who’s not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy.

Davis has an awesome competitiveness. I don’t know his long-term future in New Orleans, but as long as he’s there, the Pelicans will get their money’s worth.

Really, New Orleans has helped instill this attitude in Davis. Jrue Holiday is his only teammate who has been a keeper. Davis is used to moving on when teammates depart. With replacements for DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon RondoJulius Randle and Elfrid Payton – eligible for 2019 unrestricted free agency, Davis can’t get too comfortable with this group.

But he’ll sure try his hardest to make it work for at least next season, just as he did with Cousins before Cousins turned into the “enemy.”

LeBron James won’t rule out returning to Cavaliers again

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
While playing for the Heat in 2012, LeBron James said he’d consider returning to the Cavaliers. It seemed far-fetched at the time, lip service to Cleveland. But he of course signed with the Cavs again a couple years later.

So, I’m listening when LeBron – who just signed a four-year contract with the Lakers – makes similar comments now.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press:

As far as basketball, the 33-year-old superstar said the decision to leave Cleveland again was difficult, but he didn’t rule out a second homecoming with the Cavaliers.

“Listen, I don’t close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything,” James said when asked if he would return to Cleveland to end his career. “But hopefully I can sit there one day and watch my jersey go up into the rafters, that’s for sure.”

I doubt LeBron returns to Cleveland again. He already got nearly everything he wanted out of his second Cavaliers tenure.

But I never expected him to return the first time.

He clearly cares about Northeast Ohio, and he’ll always have a connection to that area. I just think he can maintain that connection while playing in Los Angeles. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert already said the team would retire his number. Cleveland fans don’t resent him the same way they did in 2010, when he left for Miami. There seems to be much more closure this time.

But as long as LeBron says the door is open, we should at least listen.

Rumor: Tristan Thompson punched apologizing Draymond Green at Los Angeles club

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Draymond Green rejected Tristan Thompson‘s handshake and called the Cavaliers center soft after the NBA Finals – the culmination of a heated series between the two. At one point, Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Thompson might have taken up the Warriors star on that.

Bossip:

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.

And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant that quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports:

Bossip is far from the most reliable outlet, but McIntyre adds credibility.

Green isn’t above apologizing. But to an opposing player? That might be the least believable aspect of the story.

NBA partners with MGM Resorts as official gaming partner

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver have been out in front of the changes in legalized gambling — both as it moved through the process to the Supreme Court, which made it a state issue, but also the changes in societal norms — and the league took the next step in that area on Tuesday.

The NBA has partnered with MGM Resorts as the league’s official gaming partner.

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership,” said Silver.  “Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.

What does it mean on the ground? For the NBA, it means cash. Not a ton by NBA standards, but not nothing, either.

For bettors, it means (to quote the press release): “MGM Resorts will use official NBA and WNBA data and branding, on a non-exclusive basis, across MGM Resorts’ land-based and digital sports betting offerings throughout the United States.”

That means the NBA will send official it’s data to MGM, so their bettors will have the best, cleanest information. Going the other way, MGM will give the NBA detailed gaming data so the league can look for suspicious activity.

Where that will more and more come into play is mobile sports betting — gambling that can be done from phones and on live events, something already starting (it comes to New Jersey soon) and is expected to boom. Good, accurate data will be huge for both the MGMs of the world and bettors in that environment.

Silver and the owners would like an “integrity fee” for states to allow gaming on their sports, and as you would expect the bookmakers pushed back hard on that. However, so have state legislators — not a group prone to just giving away new revenue streams — which made Silver sound less optimistic about putting that together, at least in the short term.

Report: Timberwolves, C.J. Williams agree to two-way contract

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Last season, C.J. Williams became a fan favorite with the Clippers, playing hard when called up on his two-way contract. He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 38 games when forced into action on the injury-riddled Clippers, and he impressed in the G-League averaging 16.5 points a game. However, because the Clippers are not rebuilding and overstocked their roster with players who can help them just miss the playoffs now, so Williams was let go.

Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves scooped him up, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Timberwolves fans (and Jimmy Butler) will love Williams — the guy brings it every game. He plays hard and he plays smart, doing all the little things that coaches love to see. He’s a real team player. Williams is a quality player who just lacks that one elite NBA skill — he’s not terrible at anything, but he’s not great at that one thing either. The old “jack-of-all-trades but master of none” problem.

The only issue here, he’s 28. Williams is what he is. Most teams are using their two-way contracts on young guys to develop, that’s not the case here.

Williams is a solid pickup for Minnesota and can give the team some minutes this season if needed. He’s just not part of the long-term future.