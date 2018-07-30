Raptors reportedly showing interest in Greg Monroe

The Toronto Raptors have an impressive roster: They can start Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, OG Anunoby, and Jonas Valanciunas, bringing Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright, Pascal Siakam, C.J. Miles and more off the bench (they had the best second unit in the NBA last season). That roster can both get buckets and defend at a high level.
But they need a little more depth at the five, ideally defensive minded but at this point they need to take what they can get. Enter Greg Monroe, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
With 13 players on guaranteed or partially-guaranteed deals, the Raptors are looking to fill that 14th spot with another big and have shown interest in a number of available players, including former Pistons centre , according to league sources. Monroe, one of the biggest names left on the market, wouldn’t address their most pressing frontcourt need – rim protection – but could give Toronto another experienced and gifted scorer, and some more depth, off the bench. They can use the smaller mid-level exception of up to $5.3 million to sign another player, if they choose, although they’re already projected to pay a sizeable luxury tax bix, and may decide to fill out the roster with more cost efficient options.
Monroe’s game is old-school — below-the-rim — but efficient. He can post up, get buckets inside, and grab some boards. It may not be a perfect fit with the Raptors, but he could have a role.
However the Raptors round out their roster, if Leonard is fully healthy and back to MVP-level form this is a challenger to Boston and a team as good as anyone in the East. A legit contender.
Dwight Howard was one of many NBA veterans rumored to have interest in the Golden State Warriors this summer. Howard ended up with the Washington Wizards, and instead former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was the big man that inked with the reigning NBA champions.
But according to a recent interview, Howard says that he did have interest in the Warriors and the two sides did talk before he signed his deal with Washington.
Speaking to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, Howard admitted that the Warriors were a tempting destination, but that Wizards star John Wall reached out via his own accord on Instagram made him feel wanted.
Via NBC Sports Washington:
“He just said ‘do you want to come to D.C.?’ It wasn’t too much to be said. After he said that, I was like ‘bro, I’m with it.’ That conversation was like a confirmation for me,” Howard said. “Him reaching out, I’ve never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?”
…
“Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like ‘man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset,” he said.
How Howard fits into Washington’s roster is still a question mark. Howard is still a numerically productive player, but he isn’t at the level he was just a couple of years ago. That, plus the impact that he has on his teammates both on and off the floor is still one of the biggest issues around the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s nice that Howard felt wanted by wall and the Wizards organization. No doubt the fact that the Wizards offered him a multi-year deal over the minimum played a huge factor, too. Whether those good vibes continue is yet to be seen. As is always the case with Dwight, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.
Steven Adams is an excellent player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has also been involved in several altercations over the years, including many in which his opponent has been ejected.
So why is that?
Writing in his new autobiography, Adams attempted to detail why he thought opposing NBA players had such an issue with him on the floor. Basically, Adams said that it started out as a simple issue of a rookie big man learning not to foul so much, and evolved from there.
Well, that and Adams also admitted that he tried to annoy guys to get their motor going.
Via The Spinoff:
I didn’t understand how all these players could react so aggressively to me all the time. I figured they must all have grown up as only children. Anyone who grew up with a bunch of siblings knows that parents are basically just refs for the first 10 years of your life. The trick was to annoy your siblings as much as you could without being caught by your household ref. Nudge them, bump them, stand in their way, but insist you’re not touching them.
These are all little kiddie moves that work just as well on the basketball court. At home, if you cracked first and tried to punch your sibling in front of your parents, everyone got a hiding. But on the basketball court, if you lose your cool first, you’re usually the only one who gets punished.
…
I think what took those veterans by surprise was that I was a mere rookie and yet had the gall to annoy them and make them crack. I think some of them considered it disrespectful of me or some sort of dirty tactic. No, it was just that in that particular aspect of the game I’d had a lifetime of practice. When I started in the NBA I was already a veteran in taking hits.
So there you have it. Adams, writing in a bit of a coy fashion, admits that he does try to get on the nerves of noted NBA big men. However, whatever he does certainly seems to work. Adams is one of the best young forwards in the game, and his aggressive style bodes well for the Thunder on both ends of the floor.
Adams’ book, Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight, is out now in New Zealand for a whopping $40. It will be available on Amazon on October 9 in the U.S.
Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.
In retrospect, it was obvious: LeBron James wanted to be a Laker.
There was talk of him staying in Cleveland or considering Philly, but the decision came so quickly it became clear this is what LeBron wated. While there was plenty of speculation about why LeBron wanted to come to Los Angeles, the man himself had not addressed it.
Until now. LeBron spoke on his Uninterrupted platform:
“You look at the Lakers,” he said. “Being able to play for a historic franchise with so much history, and now being able to partner with Magic Johnson, someone I kinda like looked up to when I was younger and wanted to make no-look passes like Magic, wanted to get on the break and be Showtime like Magic and then for it to all come to fruition at this point…
“I think timing is everything. For me to be in this position now, the excitement that I have to be a Laker, I’m happy to be apart of it because I believe the Lakers is a historical franchise, we all know that, but it’s a championship franchise and that’s what we’re trying to get back to. I’m happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point.”
As Jerry West said, L.A. was where LeBron wanted to be, the Lakers just needed to not screw it up. They didn’t. And LeBron gave the Lakers four years to put a title contender around him (three-plus-one, technically).
Now we’ll see if Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka can assemble that kind of roster. So far the focus has been on flexibility to chase the next star, and keeping the young core, but the harder decisions are still ahead. With the veterans brought in so far — Lance Stephenson in particular — it’s fair to wonder about the team building, but the real tests are yet to come.
We are just 48 hours away from Carmelo Anthony officially becoming a Houston Rocket.
On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks officially bought out the former Oklahoma City Thunder star, giving him a part of his $27.9 million salary. Anthony will need to wait those 48 hours in order to clear waivers, and then he will be free to sign with the team of his choice.
The report is that Anthony will quickly sign a one-year, minimum salary deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via the Hawks’ press release:
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today.
Anthony was acquired by the Hawks on July 25 as part of a three-team transaction, with the Hawks also receiving a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers. As part of the trade, the Hawks traded Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.
Houston has not been shy in discussing the possibility of adding Carmelo to their team. Star James Harden has said that they are hopeful they can get the best out of of the aging scorer as they try to make a run at the Golden State Warriors and the Western Conference Finals once again.
Adding Anthony to an offensive machine like the Rockets will certainly be an experiment. The hope is that Anthony plays up to his potential — and within the system — while operating for his former New York Knicks coach in Mike D’Antoni.
Now, all that’s left is to see whether Anthony can get his hands on his own Atlanta Hawks jersey.
Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.