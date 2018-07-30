LeBron James on joining Lakers: “I love the challenge”

LeBron James did something far more important than basketball on Monday — he opened a school in Akron to help the disadvantaged youth of his hometown. He relates to those kids, in a “there but for the grace of my basketball gifts go I” kind of way.
This undertaking was a massive challenge for LeBron and his non-profit, but it wasn’t the only challenge he talked about on Monday. When talking to the assembled basketball media, he discussed the challenge of lifting the Lakers back up to the status that franchise expects (and has been nowhere near in recent years). Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN, from LeBron’s interview with Rachel Nichols of the same network.
“I like the challenge of being able to help a team get to places that they haven’t been in quite a while,” James said. “And obviously the Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organization and historical franchise matches up there with all the greats. You can look at the Cowboys and you can look at the Patriots, you can look at Manchester United, the Boston Celtics — these are like historical franchises. And for me to be a part of that, I think it’s a great move not only for me but for my family and for the history of basketball in general.”
As for the team assembled by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka — a interesting young Lakers’ core with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma, now surrounded by some of the more interesting personalities of the league such as Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo, and JaVale McGee — LeBron has high expectations.
“We just got guys that love to play basketball,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols as part of a wide-ranging sit-down interview Monday at the opening of his I Promise School. “At the end of the day, guys that love to play ball, and that’s what they do every single day, I love that. I love that, and I think [Rob] Pelinka and Magic [Johnson] love that as well, and that’s why they made the signings. And bringing Lance and JaVale and Beas and Rondo, they’re guys that every day that they wake up they think about the game of basketball. And everything else is secondary.”
LeBron is 33, will turn 34 next season, and while he hasn’t slowed down much yet (he just picks his spots more), does he feel the pressure to win another title in LA sooner rather than later?
“I don’t even look at it like that because I don’t feel like this is going to be one of the last years of my prime,” James said. “That’s another statistic number, and I’ve always been a part of beating the odds in life. So being around my kids a lot, it gives me even more and more time in my youth.”
LeBron also said he gave serious consideration to both Houston and Philadelphia, before choosing to move his family to Los Angeles.
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade‘s future remains a mystery.
The Miami Heat guard wouldn’t say Monday if he has decided whether to play this season, which would be his 16th in the NBA. His future has been the source of much speculation for several weeks, with retirement a possibility.
“In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”
Wade briefly addressed the issue while on a call promoting his role as an ambassador for the upcoming Jr. NBA World Championship that starts Aug. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Wade has become heavily involved in youth basketball in recent years, primarily because of his sponsorship of an AAU team and his son Zaire’s involvement on elite-level squads.
“This is the purest form of basketball, to be able to be around kids at this age, before it becomes a business,” Wade said.
Heat President Pat Riley said last week the team will be patient while awaiting Wade’s decision, with the hope of an answer by mid-August.
Wade reportedly has been offered a three-year, $25 million contract to play in China.
Wade spent his first 13 seasons with Miami, then left for Chicago and eventually Cleveland before he was traded back to the Heat in February. Wade appeared in 26 regular-season and playoff games with Miami after the trade, all off the bench, averaging 12.9 points.
He is averaging 22.5 points for his career, and was part of all three Heat championship teams in 2006, 2012 and 2013.
The Toronto Raptors have an impressive roster: They can start Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, OG Anunoby, and Jonas Valanciunas, bringing Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright, Pascal Siakam, C.J. Miles and more off the bench (they had the best second unit in the NBA last season). That roster can both get buckets and defend at a high level.
But they need a little more depth at the five, ideally defensive minded but at this point they need to take what they can get. Enter Greg Monroe, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
With 13 players on guaranteed or partially-guaranteed deals, the Raptors are looking to fill that 14th spot with another big and have shown interest in a number of available players, including former Pistons centre , according to league sources. Monroe, one of the biggest names left on the market, wouldn’t address their most pressing frontcourt need – rim protection – but could give Toronto another experienced and gifted scorer, and some more depth, off the bench. They can use the smaller mid-level exception of up to $5.3 million to sign another player, if they choose, although they’re already projected to pay a sizeable luxury tax bix, and may decide to fill out the roster with more cost efficient options.
Monroe’s game is old-school — below-the-rim — but efficient. He can post up, get buckets inside, and grab some boards. It may not be a perfect fit with the Raptors, but he could have a role.
However the Raptors round out their roster, if Leonard is fully healthy and back to MVP-level form this is a challenger to Boston and a team as good as anyone in the East. A legit contender.
Dwight Howard was one of many NBA veterans rumored to have interest in the Golden State Warriors this summer. Howard ended up with the Washington Wizards, and instead former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was the big man that inked with the reigning NBA champions.
But according to a recent interview, Howard says that he did have interest in the Warriors and the two sides did talk before he signed his deal with Washington.
Speaking to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, Howard admitted that the Warriors were a tempting destination, but that Wizards star John Wall reached out via his own accord on Instagram made him feel wanted.
Via NBC Sports Washington:
“He just said ‘do you want to come to D.C.?’ It wasn’t too much to be said. After he said that, I was like ‘bro, I’m with it.’ That conversation was like a confirmation for me,” Howard said. “Him reaching out, I’ve never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?”
…
“Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like ‘man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset,” he said.
How Howard fits into Washington’s roster is still a question mark. Howard is still a numerically productive player, but he isn’t at the level he was just a couple of years ago. That, plus the impact that he has on his teammates both on and off the floor is still one of the biggest issues around the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s nice that Howard felt wanted by wall and the Wizards organization. No doubt the fact that the Wizards offered him a multi-year deal over the minimum played a huge factor, too. Whether those good vibes continue is yet to be seen. As is always the case with Dwight, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Steven Adams is an excellent player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has also been involved in several altercations over the years, including many in which his opponent has been ejected.
So why is that?
Writing in his new autobiography, Adams attempted to detail why he thought opposing NBA players had such an issue with him on the floor. Basically, Adams said that it started out as a simple issue of a rookie big man learning not to foul so much, and evolved from there.
Well, that and Adams also admitted that he tried to annoy guys to get their motor going.
Via The Spinoff:
I didn’t understand how all these players could react so aggressively to me all the time. I figured they must all have grown up as only children. Anyone who grew up with a bunch of siblings knows that parents are basically just refs for the first 10 years of your life. The trick was to annoy your siblings as much as you could without being caught by your household ref. Nudge them, bump them, stand in their way, but insist you’re not touching them.
These are all little kiddie moves that work just as well on the basketball court. At home, if you cracked first and tried to punch your sibling in front of your parents, everyone got a hiding. But on the basketball court, if you lose your cool first, you’re usually the only one who gets punished.
…
I think what took those veterans by surprise was that I was a mere rookie and yet had the gall to annoy them and make them crack. I think some of them considered it disrespectful of me or some sort of dirty tactic. No, it was just that in that particular aspect of the game I’d had a lifetime of practice. When I started in the NBA I was already a veteran in taking hits.
So there you have it. Adams, writing in a bit of a coy fashion, admits that he does try to get on the nerves of noted NBA big men. However, whatever he does certainly seems to work. Adams is one of the best young forwards in the game, and his aggressive style bodes well for the Thunder on both ends of the floor.
Adams’ book, Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight, is out now in New Zealand for a whopping $40. It will be available on Amazon on October 9 in the U.S.
