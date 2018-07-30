Associated Press

James Harden showed up at the Drew League Sunday and played like an MVP

Jul 30, 2018
James Harden loves the Drew League.

The legendary south Los Angeles pro-am league draws superstars every summer, especially those with L.A. roots, and Harden is a fixture. If you like to score and have flair to your game, the Drew League is the perfect showcase.

Harden, fresh of USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas,  swung by on Sunday night and looked every bit the MVP.

It wasn’t just Harden, he teamed with fellow Rocket P.J. Tucker, plus Bobby Brown and Montrezl Harrell. Which is a stacked and unfair team in a pro-am league, and they ended Birdie Revenge’s 26-game win streak.

Tucker, however, had a bit of a rough night.

Watch LeBron James Jr. throw down a dunk during pregame warmups (VIDEO)

Jul 30, 2018
LeBron James Jr. is going to be good at basketball. Nobody is questioning that. But, that name and that lineage comes great interest at a young age. One of Junior’s basketball game was reportedly shut down the other day thanks to the amount of people that tried to pack themselves in the gym.

This is probably also because Senior has been tagging along during his summer off to these games. LeBron James has been seen on the sideline helping to coach up the team, and he was even dunking in the teams layup line before one game.

But fans also want to see the junior James play, perhaps because at age 13 he can already do things like throw himself alley-oop dunks.

Even with the context of Bronny having one of the best athletes the NBA has ever seen as a father doesn’t fully prepare a viewer for understanding that a 13-year-old kid can do that. I’m not even sure that I knew how to kickflip when I was 13. Was I even shooting jumpers? They might have still been push shots.

The James family is now firmly set in Los Angeles, so I assume the media hype around basically every member will be something like this from here on out. I think that’s the goal.

If they get rid of the one-and-done rule in the NBA, we don’t have to wait too long to see Senior and Junior play together or against each other. At this rate, it looks like it’ll be a fun matchup.

Nick Young, of all people, says on-court NBA fashion is getting too out of hand

AP
Jul 29, 2018
Nick Young has worn some pretty crazy basketball shoes while playing in NBA games. Many of them have not been explicitly made for the purpose of basketball.

In fact, just a few years ago Young made waves when he wore a lifestyle shoe from Jordan. The Jordan Futures, if you aren’t familiar with them, are insanely comfortable but essentially woven socks. Nevertheless, Young still wore them and grab some headlines while doing so.

Young also has worn expensive shoes that many wouldn’t dare put on dirty pavement, much less submit to hours of sweat and potential scraping from 240-pound NBA players. Young was one of the first players to wear sneakers designed by Kanye West in an NBA game, and he has continued to do so as of late.

Plug Walk

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Even with all of that context, it appears that Young disagrees with a recent decision by Kanye himself to start creating basketball shoes for Adidas.

The information came via West’s Twitter account (where else?)aAnd it appears that in addition to his normal line of streetwear and high fashion sneakers, Kanye will include some basketball models. At least, that’s what he says.

Didn’t sit right with Young, who apparently was miffed by the idea that NBA players are trying to do too much when it comes to on-court fashion.

The real question is whether Young will consider shoes designed by West explicitly for the purpose of basketball to be superfluous to his idea of “just hooping and working”.

It’s Nick Young, so I suppose this could go either way. He might end up wearing those Kanyes next year, or we could see him in a nice wingtip. You never know.

LeBron James speaks on opening of ‘I Promise’ school in Akron (VIDEO)

Jul 29, 2018
LeBron James is seemingly everywhere this week. Perhaps it’s part of the marketing strategy for him as he moves to the city of Los Angeles? We’ve already written stories about his new HBO television series and the pregame dunk exposition that he put on before his son’s basketball game.

Now, James is in the news again as he opens a public school in the city of Akron.

The school, called “I Promise”, is in conjunction with Akron Public Schools, and will be open to the public. It is meant to service underprivileged community members in the area, and will eventually house grades 1-8, according to the Lebron James Family Foundation.

We have been ramping up to this day for some time, but the moment is finally here and LeBron’s school is set to have its doors open on Monday. When that happens, we will get our first look at what kids will be able to benefit from when school starts in the fall.

James was noticeably excited about the upcoming opening on social media, releasing a three minute video about the school on The Uninterrupted as well as tweeting about it from his personal account.

“I rode the same streets. I rode on the same streets they ride their bike on. I know the same emotions, the good, the bad, the adversity. Everything that these guys are going through, the drugs, the guns, everything that they going through as kids, I know.”

“And for me to be in a position for me where I have the resources, I have the finance, I have the people, I have the city around me. Why not? Why not continue to do great things? You can help the next Barack Obama, Michelle Obama. You can help the next Sean Diddy Combs or Jay-Z. You can help the next LeBron James.”

Say what you will about LeBron and his choice to leave Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers, but creating a school — and a public one at that! — is something that is far beyond normal charity. It is an unquestioned contribution to society on a grand scale much the way that even the most sardonic commenters on the Internet won’t be able to poke holes in.

The school will start with third and fourth grade classes this year, and will add subsequent grades each year until it is fully servicing the area in 2022.

Could an NBA team in Las Vegas be on the horizon? Star players back idea.

Getty Images
Jul 29, 2018
The Golden Knights of the NHL are there and thriving, with a sold-out arena and reaching the Stanley Cup Finals on the ice.

The WNBA’s Aces are enjoying their inaugural season in the city.

A year from now, the NFL’s Raiders will be playing there.

So what about an NBA team in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked a bunch of the NBA’s biggest names — in town for the USA Basketball mini-camp last week — and they were down with the idea of an NBA franchise in Sin City.

“Even just from adding an NHL team, they’re doing great things,” reigning NBA MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets said. “It’s built for it. Obviously, the money is there, but I think the fan support is there as well. We saw that in hockey.”

“The hockey team here did really, really well,” Blake Griffin said. “I don’t know if you consider it a sports town because of everything that’s going on here, but I think people appreciate sports here. I think all sports would do well here. It’s probably something in the future, but I think everybody realizes how much basketball brings to a city, and I don’t know that it would be easy to take a team away from a different city to bring one here.”

“They’ve got hockey here, and they’ve got WNBA here, the NFL will be here in a couple of years,” Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder said. “I think Vegas is built for an NBA team. I think they should be here. It has everything. It’s easy access from the airport down to the Strip. I don’t see why not.”

The NBA brings its summer show — the Las Vegas Summer League — to town every year, which had NBA Commissioner Adam Silver saying it was like having a franchise here. The stigma of gambling and its potential influence on the sport has lessened over the years, and with other states starting to allow sports betting in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling there will be a number of teams in states where fans can bet on the game.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks was cleared a couple of years ago — the T-Mobile arena (where the Golden Knights play) is a state-of-the-art facility. (The Thomas & Mack is good enough for Summer League, but it is not an NBA-level arena.)

Now the challenge is getting a team.

The NBA has no plans to expand, with sources telling me there is no owner appetite for it right now (it would take a two-thirds vote of the existing NBA owners to approve any expansion). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this at the Finals, “Expansion, at least for right now… I’m very focused on creating a competitive 30-team league right now… Understandably people are saying can’t you do more to create more competition among your 30 teams, at least from a competitive standpoint my first reaction isn’t to think, all right, let’s add a 31st team or 32nd team.”

Which means poaching another city’s NBA team. That would involve a Las Vegas-tied billionaire buying an existing team with a lease about to run out then paying the league (again, really the other owners) a relocation fee for the right to move the team to Vegas. Currently, with ownership not changing hands in Memphis and a new building about to open in Milwaukee, a franchise in that position is not available in the near future. (Right now Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson, has said she has no plans to sell or move the Pelicans from New Orleans, and the franchise’s lease at the Smoothie King Center runs through 2024. However, if you were going to watch one situation, this would be it.)

Even if all that comes together, the hypothetical Vegas billionaire would be competing with people who want to bring the NBA back to Seattle (something the NBA wants), plus other cities such as Kansas City, Louisville, or even Mexico City (another idea the NBA likes) where there is interest. It would end up being a bidding war for the franchise with the winner getting the right to pay more to move the team to the city of his/her choosing. It would be very expensive.

The NBA in Las Vegas may well happen, eventually. It would be a good fit, Las Vegas has grown up into a real city. Just don’t expect anything sooner rather than later.