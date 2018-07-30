Dwight Howard says he had contact with Warriors but John Wall made him pick Wizards

Dwight Howard was one of many NBA veterans rumored to have interest in the Golden State Warriors this summer. Howard ended up with the Washington Wizards, and instead former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was the big man that inked with the reigning NBA champions.

But according to a recent interview, Howard says that he did have interest in the Warriors and the two sides did talk before he signed his deal with Washington.

Speaking to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, Howard admitted that the Warriors were a tempting destination, but that Wizards star John Wall reached out via his own accord on Instagram made him feel wanted.

Via NBC Sports Washington:

“He just said ‘do you want to come to D.C.?’ It wasn’t too much to be said. After he said that, I was like ‘bro, I’m with it.’ That conversation was like a confirmation for me,” Howard said. “Him reaching out, I’ve never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?” … “Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like ‘man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset,” he said.

How Howard fits into Washington’s roster is still a question mark. Howard is still a numerically productive player, but he isn’t at the level he was just a couple of years ago. That, plus the impact that he has on his teammates both on and off the floor is still one of the biggest issues around the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

It’s nice that Howard felt wanted by wall and the Wizards organization. No doubt the fact that the Wizards offered him a multi-year deal over the minimum played a huge factor, too. Whether those good vibes continue is yet to be seen. As is always the case with Dwight, we’ll just have to wait and see.

