LeBron James speaks on opening of ‘I Promise’ school in Akron (VIDEO)

LeBron James is seemingly everywhere this week. Perhaps it’s part of the marketing strategy for him as he moves to the city of Los Angeles? We’ve already written stories about his new HBO television series and the pregame dunk exposition that he put on before his son’s basketball game.
Now, James is in the news again as he opens a public school in the city of Akron.
The school, called “I Promise”, is in conjunction with Akron Public Schools, and will be open to the public. It is meant to service underprivileged community members in the area, and will eventually house grades 1-8, according to the Lebron James Family Foundation.
We have been ramping up to this day for some time, but the moment is finally here and LeBron’s school is set to have its doors open on Monday. When that happens, we will get our first look at what kids will be able to benefit from when school starts in the fall.
James was noticeably excited about the upcoming opening on social media, releasing a three minute video about the school on The Uninterrupted as well as tweeting about it from his personal account.
Via Twitter:
“I rode the same streets. I rode on the same streets they ride their bike on. I know the same emotions, the good, the bad, the adversity. Everything that these guys are going through, the drugs, the guns, everything that they going through as kids, I know.”
…
“And for me to be in a position for me where I have the resources, I have the finance, I have the people, I have the city around me. Why not? Why not continue to do great things? You can help the next Barack Obama, Michelle Obama. You can help the next Sean Diddy Combs or Jay-Z. You can help the next LeBron James.”
Say what you will about LeBron and his choice to leave Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers, but creating a school — and a public one at that! — is something that is far beyond normal charity. It is an unquestioned contribution to society on a grand scale much the way that even the most sardonic commenters on the Internet won’t be able to poke holes in.
The school will start with third and fourth grade classes this year, and will add subsequent grades each year until it is fully servicing the area in 2022.
