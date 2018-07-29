LeBron James speaks on opening of ‘I Promise’ school in Akron (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James is seemingly everywhere this week. Perhaps it’s part of the marketing strategy for him as he moves to the city of Los Angeles? We’ve already written stories about his new HBO television series and the pregame dunk exposition that he put on before his son’s basketball game.

Now, James is in the news again as he opens a public school in the city of Akron.

The school, called “I Promise”, is in conjunction with Akron Public Schools, and will be open to the public. It is meant to service underprivileged community members in the area, and will eventually house grades 1-8, according to the Lebron James Family Foundation.

We have been ramping up to this day for some time, but the moment is finally here and LeBron’s school is set to have its doors open on Monday. When that happens, we will get our first look at what kids will be able to benefit from when school starts in the fall.

James was noticeably excited about the upcoming opening on social media, releasing a three minute video about the school on The Uninterrupted as well as tweeting about it from his personal account.

Via Twitter:

“I rode the same streets. I rode on the same streets they ride their bike on. I know the same emotions, the good, the bad, the adversity. Everything that these guys are going through, the drugs, the guns, everything that they going through as kids, I know.”

“And for me to be in a position for me where I have the resources, I have the finance, I have the people, I have the city around me. Why not? Why not continue to do great things? You can help the next Barack Obama, Michelle Obama. You can help the next Sean Diddy Combs or Jay-Z. You can help the next LeBron James.”

Say what you will about LeBron and his choice to leave Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers, but creating a school — and a public one at that! — is something that is far beyond normal charity. It is an unquestioned contribution to society on a grand scale much the way that even the most sardonic commenters on the Internet won’t be able to poke holes in.

The school will start with third and fourth grade classes this year, and will add subsequent grades each year until it is fully servicing the area in 2022.

Could an NBA team in Las Vegas be on the horizon? Star players back idea.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Golden Knights of the NHL are there and thriving, with a sold-out arena and reaching the Stanley Cup Finals on the ice.

The WNBA’s Aces are enjoying their inaugural season in the city.

A year from now, the NFL’s Raiders will be playing there.

So what about an NBA team in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked a bunch of the NBA’s biggest names — in town for the USA Basketball mini-camp last week — and they were down with the idea of an NBA franchise in Sin City.

“Even just from adding an NHL team, they’re doing great things,” reigning NBA MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets said. “It’s built for it. Obviously, the money is there, but I think the fan support is there as well. We saw that in hockey.”

“The hockey team here did really, really well,” Blake Griffin said. “I don’t know if you consider it a sports town because of everything that’s going on here, but I think people appreciate sports here. I think all sports would do well here. It’s probably something in the future, but I think everybody realizes how much basketball brings to a city, and I don’t know that it would be easy to take a team away from a different city to bring one here.”

“They’ve got hockey here, and they’ve got WNBA here, the NFL will be here in a couple of years,” Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder said. “I think Vegas is built for an NBA team. I think they should be here. It has everything. It’s easy access from the airport down to the Strip. I don’t see why not.”

The NBA brings its summer show — the Las Vegas Summer League — to town every year, which had NBA Commissioner Adam Silver saying it was like having a franchise here. The stigma of gambling and its potential influence on the sport has lessened over the years, and with other states starting to allow sports betting in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling there will be a number of teams in states where fans can bet on the game.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks was cleared a couple of years ago — the T-Mobile arena (where the Golden Knights play) is a state-of-the-art facility. (The Thomas & Mack is good enough for Summer League, but it is not an NBA-level arena.)

Now the challenge is getting a team.

The NBA has no plans to expand, with sources telling me there is no owner appetite for it right now (it would take a two-thirds vote of the existing NBA owners to approve any expansion). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this at the Finals, “Expansion, at least for right now… I’m very focused on creating a competitive 30-team league right now… Understandably people are saying can’t you do more to create more competition among your 30 teams, at least from a competitive standpoint my first reaction isn’t to think, all right, let’s add a 31st team or 32nd team.”

Which means poaching another city’s NBA team. That would involve a Las Vegas-tied billionaire buying an existing team with a lease about to run out then paying the league (again, really the other owners) a relocation fee for the right to move the team to Vegas. Currently, with ownership not changing hands in Memphis and a new building about to open in Milwaukee, a franchise in that position is not available in the near future. (Right now Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson, has said she has no plans to sell or move the Pelicans from New Orleans, and the franchise’s lease at the Smoothie King Center runs through 2024. However, if you were going to watch one situation, this would be it.)

Even if all that comes together, the hypothetical Vegas billionaire would be competing with people who want to bring the NBA back to Seattle (something the NBA wants), plus other cities such as Kansas City, Louisville, or even Mexico City (another idea the NBA likes) where there is interest. It would end up being a bidding war for the franchise with the winner getting the right to pay more to move the team to the city of his/her choosing. It would be very expensive.

The NBA in Las Vegas may well happen, eventually. It would be a good fit, Las Vegas has grown up into a real city. Just don’t expect anything sooner rather than later.

LeBron James will host a talk show set in barbershop

Getty
Associated PressJul 29, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James tells a gathering of athletes and entertainers that he regrets naming his oldest son after him in a new HBO show.

Set in a barbershop, “The Shop” debuts Aug. 28 featuring James leading conversation and debate among his guests.

The first episode features rapper Snoop Dogg, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, comedian Jon Stewart and Maverick Carter, James’ producing partner.

In the debut, Stewart asks James about the challenge of having his sons play the same sport he does, including LeBron James Jr.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that,” James said. “When I was younger I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was like whenever I have a kid not only is it going to be a junior, I’m going to do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re going to experience things that I didn’t experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint and it’s up to them to take their own course.”

The show will visit barbershops around the country and air periodically throughout the year.

Carmelo Anthony is apparently trying to get his hands on his own Atlanta Hawks jersey

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Vintage, obscure NBA jerseys are like gold to 20-somethings attending Las Vegas Summer League and outdoor festivals these days. A Bryant “Big Country” Reeves Vancouver Grizzlies jersey or a Bonzi Wells Houston Rockets kit is cause for an Instagram post, at the very least.

But now, the ultimate must-have jersey for next year’s festival season will be an Atlanta Hawks Carmelo Anthony jersey.

Even Carmelo himself is trying to get one.

According to Chris Sheridan, Anthony told him that he is trying to get his hands on a Hawks jersey with his name on it despite the fact that he was traded to Atlanta and never suited up for the team.

Via Twitter:

This is of course reminiscent of the one game that Rasheed Wallace played with the Hawks in 2004 before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. Wallace was a member of the Atlanta organization for a total of 10 days in February before eventually getting swapped over to the Motor City.

Collecting jerseys seems wacky after a while, although it is always fun to stumble upon a rare or odd one while hunting through the sports section at your local thrift store. Carmelo hanging a Hawks jersey on his wall is probably less about nostalgia and more about recognizing what that jersey represents.

Specifically, the $27.9 million dollars that Anthony will get to keep after being waived by Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Anthony isn’t a member of the Houston Rockets just yet. He’s making himself busy by staying active for social causes, though. Good for him.

LeBron James puts on a dunk expo before son’s basketball game (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

LeBron James is having a pretty good summer. He got his wish, and is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, he is spending a considerable portion of his offseason just hanging out with his son’s basketball team.

LeBron has popped up in videos on social media lately, acting as the doting father while giving basketball advice to not only his son but to his teammates as well.

As if that wasn’t special enough for most people in attendance, on Saturday LeBron decided to amp things up by putting on a pregame warm-up ceremony before that included some high-flying dunks.

Imagine walking into your middle schooler’s basketball game and seeing this:

If Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” has taught me anything, it’s that the next time we see a LeBron James Jr. game on social media we might see the big man himself dressed down to try to trick folks into thinking he is an indomitable 13-year-old.

It really begs the question: how many junior high kids do you think it would take to stop LeBron James from scoring on every possession?

Man, summer is already too long. I’m going stir-crazy.

