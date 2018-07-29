Carmelo Anthony is apparently trying to get his hands on his own Atlanta Hawks jersey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vintage, obscure NBA jerseys are like gold to 20-somethings attending Las Vegas Summer League and outdoor festivals these days. A Bryant “Big Country” Reeves Vancouver Grizzlies jersey or a Bonzi Wells Houston Rockets kit is cause for an Instagram post, at the very least.

But now, the ultimate must-have jersey for next year’s festival season will be an Atlanta Hawks Carmelo Anthony jersey.

Even Carmelo himself is trying to get one.

According to Chris Sheridan, Anthony told him that he is trying to get his hands on a Hawks jersey with his name on it despite the fact that he was traded to Atlanta and never suited up for the team.

Via Twitter:

Just spoke briefly with 'Melo. He is trying to get his hands on a #Hawks jersey with his name on the back. — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) July 27, 2018

This is of course reminiscent of the one game that Rasheed Wallace played with the Hawks in 2004 before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. Wallace was a member of the Atlanta organization for a total of 10 days in February before eventually getting swapped over to the Motor City.

Collecting jerseys seems wacky after a while, although it is always fun to stumble upon a rare or odd one while hunting through the sports section at your local thrift store. Carmelo hanging a Hawks jersey on his wall is probably less about nostalgia and more about recognizing what that jersey represents.

Specifically, the $27.9 million dollars that Anthony will get to keep after being waived by Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Anthony isn’t a member of the Houston Rockets just yet. He’s making himself busy by staying active for social causes, though. Good for him.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.