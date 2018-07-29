Getty

Carmelo Anthony is apparently trying to get his hands on his own Atlanta Hawks jersey

By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Vintage, obscure NBA jerseys are like gold to 20-somethings attending Las Vegas Summer League and outdoor festivals these days. A Bryant “Big Country” Reeves Vancouver Grizzlies jersey or a Bonzi Wells Houston Rockets kit is cause for an Instagram post, at the very least.

But now, the ultimate must-have jersey for next year’s festival season will be an Atlanta Hawks Carmelo Anthony jersey.

Even Carmelo himself is trying to get one.

According to Chris Sheridan, Anthony told him that he is trying to get his hands on a Hawks jersey with his name on it despite the fact that he was traded to Atlanta and never suited up for the team.

Via Twitter:

This is of course reminiscent of the one game that Rasheed Wallace played with the Hawks in 2004 before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. Wallace was a member of the Atlanta organization for a total of 10 days in February before eventually getting swapped over to the Motor City.

Collecting jerseys seems wacky after a while, although it is always fun to stumble upon a rare or odd one while hunting through the sports section at your local thrift store. Carmelo hanging a Hawks jersey on his wall is probably less about nostalgia and more about recognizing what that jersey represents.

Specifically, the $27.9 million dollars that Anthony will get to keep after being waived by Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Anthony isn’t a member of the Houston Rockets just yet. He’s making himself busy by staying active for social causes, though. Good for him.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.

LeBron James puts on a dunk expo before son’s basketball game (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
LeBron James is having a pretty good summer. He got his wish, and is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, he is spending a considerable portion of his offseason just hanging out with his son’s basketball team.

LeBron has popped up in videos on social media lately, acting as the doting father while giving basketball advice to not only his son but to his teammates as well.

As if that wasn’t special enough for most people in attendance, on Saturday LeBron decided to amp things up by putting on a pregame warm-up ceremony before that included some high-flying dunks.

Imagine walking into your middle schooler’s basketball game and seeing this:

If Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” has taught me anything, it’s that the next time we see a LeBron James Jr. game on social media we might see the big man himself dressed down to try to trick folks into thinking he is an indomitable 13-year-old.

It really begs the question: how many junior high kids do you think it would take to stop LeBron James from scoring on every possession?

Man, summer is already too long. I’m going stir-crazy.

LeBron/Lakers intro to “Friends” theme is brilliant

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
We’ve all had the same reaction: Great job by Magic Johnson and the Lakers getting LeBron James to come, but after that… things got weird. Yes, the odd signings are all one-year contracts that leave them in the hunt for the superstar to pair with LeBron (the most important thing), but still.

Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, and JaVale McGee. (Stephenson is the real head-scratcher.) I do not envy Luke Walton.

The people at Spun put together a new Lakers’ intro to the “Friends” theme and it’s brilliant.

Well played, Spun.

By the way, the toughness/shot creation spin by the Lakers is amusing. They did not stock up on good defenders (Rondo and Stephenson are past their sell-by date on that end) and the lack of shooting is going to make things crowded when they try to post LeBron. This is not a great roster. Good, but not great. Which is fine — it was built for flexibility to get the next star — but some Lakers’ fans may be expecting too much. This is not going to be a “Friends” level hit. Hopefully, it turns out better than “Joey.”

Steven Adams talks mental health struggles in upcoming autobiography

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Comparatively, the NBA has been progressive for an American professional sports league in when it comes to talking about mental illness. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, or bipolar disorder, several players have stepped up to talk about their struggles as a means to help fans.

The league is now part of an agreement with mindfulness app Headspace, and guys like Kevin Love to DeMar DeRozan have talked about their journey with mental health. The NBPA has even hired a director of mental health.

Now, Oklahoma City big man Steven Adams is the latest big-name NBA star to let fans into his world and speak candidly about mental health. In a forthcoming autobiography, Adams reportedly talks about his battle with depression and loneliness as a transplant from his native New Zealand. Adams’ father died when he was 13 years old, and playing for two distant colleges (Notre Dame, Pittsburgh) when he was so young wore on him.

Via NZ Herald:

“In those first few months at Pitt, I thought seriously about chucking it all in, quitting America and going home to New Zealand where I was more comfortable. I would say at least half of what I was feeling was in fact homesickness and nothing to do with basketball,” says Adams.

“It’s not easy being completely alone in a new school as well as a new country. The usual advice to make friends and create a family didn’t work for me. I got through it with sheer determination and the knowledge that it wasn’t forever. If it would get me to a career in basketball, I was willing to put up with some lonely, painful years.

“The moment I stop enjoying basketball, I’ll quit. Things were heading that way when I was at Pitt, and if there was one thing I knew, it was that I had to leave before it ruined the game for me forever.”

From the snippets we have seen so far, Adams’ book will certainly be an interesting read. He is never one to hold back his opinions during in-person interviews, and with him putting pen to paper, I’ll be curious to see how candid he is — not just with his mental health struggles, but with his basketball career as well.

Adams’ autobiography, Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight, releases on Monday.

Dirk Nowitzki on Kevin Durant: ‘I don’t know why you would get engaged with fans talking trash’

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 28, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
The saga between Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum reached a crescendo this last week. Forget about their on-court battles, instead the attention was on a discussion the two NBA stars had during McCollum’s podcast during which the Portland Trail Blazers guard talked about Durant joining the Warriors.

Durant threw shade at McCollum, mentioning that he would be a sixth man on a championship team. The conversation continued on Twitter after media outlets picked up the podcast discussion, and Durant called the Blazers star a snake.

People gave their takes on the discussion over the course of the week, and media even decided to ask Durant about it directly. The Warriors forward came off a tad defensive — and to be completely honest, wholly unbelievable — and perhaps we thought that was going to be the end of that.

But it’s the summer, and it’s the time of the year to ask NBA players about the goings-on around them. As such, radio host Dan Patrick asked Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki what he thought about Durant and his penchant for scrapping online.

Here is what Dirk had to say, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I don’t follow him on Twitter, but obviously it’s tough not to see what’s going on,” Dirk said on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning. “I just think overall and in general, I don’t know why you would get engaged with fans talking trash.

“I like having fun with it. I get hit up on Twitter every now and then in my mentions. ‘Hey, you’re old, go away. Retire.’ Or something like that. To me, it’s fun. You’re not supposed to be sensitive about it. That’s how I look at it.

“I’m not sure why KD feels the need to respond to some of the stuff, because, I mean, Twitter is just such a place for tough guys and a lot of hate. I take it with a smile on my face. You can’t take yourself too serious on there.”

There is no way for Durant to log off at this point. He is too deep, and apparently so concerned with haters online that he once had a burner account. Smart business management would take social media away from him completely, and pay someone $80,000 to follow him around at all times to be his social media person.

It doesn’t seem like Durant is going to do that, and so we’ll probably still get the kind of content we expect from him moving forward. Nowitzki seems to like it, and so do we. Keep on subtweeting, Kev.

