Getty

#MuscleWatch: Giannis Antetokounmpo is already looking swole this summer

By Dane CarbaughJul 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

We know how Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spending his summer. At least, we thought we did.

We were led to believe that Antetokounmpo was mostly spending his time eating America’s worst junk foods. The 23-year-old product from Greece has tried corn dogs, Kool-Aid, and Funyuns. However, Antetokounmpo has also been hitting the gym as was apparent in a recent Instagram post to his feed.

Those of us who have been watching Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee over the past couple of years have noticed him getting bigger, but this kind of size is exactly what we were hoping he would grow into when he entered the league at age 19.

Via Instagram:

We want it all 💪🏾😤 #StayFreaky #Antetokounbros

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

For comparison, here is a photo of Antetokounmpo during his rookie year with the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers

Muscle Watch is one of the more hilarious things we do during the summer as we all clamour for NBA content during the hottest months of the year. Dudes get bigger as they age from their teenaged years to their mid-20s. That’s just biology.

Still, Antetokounmpo is poised to be one of the best players in the Eastern Conference now that LeBron James has left for the Los Angeles Lakers. The ability to continue to use strength to move guys out of the way, in addition to his length and skill, has impact on his on-floor performance. It’s at least worth checking out.

Meanwhile, I’ve lost seven pounds this month. The point is, everybody out here is grinding this summer.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.

Raptors coach said Kawhi Leonard ‘lit up like a Christmas tree’ during first meeting

AP
By Dane CarbaughJul 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The public perception of Kawhi Leonard has always been that he was extremely quiet, even timid, speaking mostly through his actions on the basketball court.

That’s probably never been fair, but we have only added to our public construction of his persona recently via his odd saga with the San Antonio Spurs. A quiet, moody player influenced by his handlers to an extent where he would be willing to leave the best franchise in the NBA has perhaps not sat well with many fans.

But people take what information they can get, which is perhaps why the most recent story about Leonard and his personality will continue to inform our opinion of him. Leonard is now a member of the Toronto Raptors, and eventually we were going to have to hear about him sitting down with members of their staff other than general manager Masai Ujiri. Leonard reportedly recently did just that, talking with new Raptors coach Nick nurse.

According to Nurse, it went very well.

In a recently published feature in the Toronto Star, nurse said that he and Leonard talked for a significant. Of time, excitedly chatting about diagrams, Leonard’s role on the team, and what would be to come during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Via The Star:

Surely, as the basketball talk with Leonard went on for some 45 minutes — and Leonard, in Nurse’s words, “lit up like a Christmas tree,” at one point rising to join Nurse diagramming schemes on the whiteboard — Nurse must have been breathing a sigh of relief. The incommunicative enigma who somehow had a falling out with the gold-standard franchise in San Antonio wasn’t some petulant nightmare. Instead, he sounded very much like a typical NBA player concerned about how he’ll fit with his new team, not to mention an elite NBA player deeply hooked on the game’s intricacies.

“We could have gone forever. (Raptors management) kept knocking on the door and I was like, ‘A couple more minutes.’ Because we were really into it,” Nurse said. “It was fun to listen to his take. He asked me, ‘How are you going to use me? Where are you going to get me the ball? What do you see?’ And I told him, ‘Listen. To me, you can do pretty much everything. You can post. You can drive. You can handle it up the floor. You can play screen and roll. You can come off pindowns.’ I said, ‘Did I miss anything?’ He’s like, ‘No, that’s about it.’ I said, ‘You’ll probably be doing all that stuff.’ ”

Whether or not Leonard decides to play in Toronto still seems to be a question of concern for some fans. His reported interest in playing in Los Angeles has never been refuted, although there have been rumors that people close to Leonard believe that he could come to love Toronto overtime. Indeed, Toronto is a world-class city and no doubt a great place to live as well as play basketball.

If things go well for the Raptors this season in the Eastern Conference, you really can’t count out the idea of Leonard staying in Canada after this year. Then again, Toronto has positioned itself to be able to do a rebuild quickly if Leonard decides to leave. Anything is possible.

I still just want to see him on a basketball floor for the Raptors before I make any judgments one way or the other. The rough slog of summer will make the wait for that moment even harder.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.

Even after demotion, Doc Rivers says role hasn’t changed much with Clippers

Jeff Gross/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers hired Doc Rivers in 2013 as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations and head coach. In 2014, they promoted him to President of Basketball Operations and head coach. They demoted him last year.

Rivers, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“I’m still doing basically the same stuff,” Rivers said. “It’s interesting. I don’t think my role has changed since I’ve been there.

“When I first came, I was just the coach, but I was involved in every decision. Then I was the president, and I was involved in every decision. Now I’m the coach and whatever other title I have — I have another title, but I don’t even know what that is — but I’m still involved in every decision, so it really hasn’t changed much. My workload has changed some though. It’s less now, and that’s good. Before this last title change, I was hiring different people so I didn’t have to do everything, and that was the intent.”

Maybe Rivers was less involved before than we thought. Maybe he’s more involved more now than we thought. My theory: He’s just trying to downplay his demotion.

But the Clippers’ front-office power structure is mysterious.

Lawrence Frank holds the highest title as President of Basketball Operations. But the longtime coach is relatively new to front-office work.

Jerry West – who had great success running the Lakers and Grizzlies – is a consultant paid more than many top decision-makers. But he’s also 80 and might not be as involved in the day-to-day work as he was in his executive heyday.

Rivers remains head coach, his only title in the Clippers’ staff directory. He built enough cache to get front-office power before, and though the Clippers’ formally stripped him of that, maybe he still has a voice in roster construction.

And then there’s owner Steve Ballmer, whose enthusiasm tends to lead to involvement. He’s obviously doesn’t possess the basketball mind of Frank, West and Rivers, though.

How do they collaborate? Who holds most influence? Whose preference sticks when they disagree?

Rivers’ comments only add another wrinkle to a difficult-to-read situation.

Report: Clint Capela’s contract incentives based on playoff advancement, defensive rebounding, free-throw shooting

Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Clint Capela re-signed with the Rockets for five years, $80 million-$90 million.

What accounts for the range?

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:

Here’s a breakdown of each incentive. Capela’s performances in his first four seasons are shown in red, the line to earn the bonus in green.

Playoff advancement

image

Houston reached the Western Conference finals Capela’s rookie year with him holding a small role in the rotation. The Rockets returned there last season with Capela as their third-best player. With him, James Harden and Chris Paul, Houston remains a strong contender to advance that far again. But the Warriors are penciled in for one spot in the conference finals, and in a deep West, several teams will challenge the Rockets for the other spot.

Defensive-rebounding rate

image

I’m a little surprised the Rockets included defensive-rebounding rate, because it’s more important Houston secures the defensive rebound than which particularly Rocket gets it. This incentives Capela to chase rebounds himself rather than box out for teammates. Playing without this incentive, Capela cleared the bar by NBA.com’s stats last season – for the first time in his career – and should be favored to do it again.

Free-throw percentage

image

Capela has never shot the 65% on free throws necessary to earn this bonus. But he has steadily improved, topping out at 56% last year. It’ll still take major advancement to reach 65%, though.

Kyle Lowry dodges question every time asked about DeMar DeRozan trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyle Lowry was in Las Vegas this week, taking part in the USA Basketball minicamp. Also in Las Vegas for the camp? DeMar DeRozan, Lowry’s former Raptors’ teammate who was traded recently to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

Just don’t ask Lowry about the DeRozan trade, he’s not discussing it. From the Associated Press, every time Lowry was asked about the trade he came back with some variant of this response.

“It’s been a great week for USA Basketball for me,” he said. “Being out here with these guys and hanging out and getting to talk and hang out with these guys and hanging out with DeMar and all those guys, it’s been fun….

“I’m here for USA Basketball,” Lowry repeated. “It’s been a great week for USA Basketball.”

The week before Lowry was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship golf tournament and NBC Sports Radio’s Dan Schwartzman asked Lowry about the possibility of the trade (it was just rumored at the time) and Lowry’s response was along the lines of “we players all know this is a business, and we know how to deal with it.”

You can’t blame Lowry for not wanting to touch this topic now. First, he and DeRozan are friends, so there is a personal side. Second, this trade has not played well with all segments of the Raptors’ fan base, who see the only star player who was ever loyal to the franchise and city getting shipped out of town. And finally, why say something that could alienate Leonard.

This is a no-win situation for Lowry. To quote the computer in Wargames, “the only winning move is not to play.”