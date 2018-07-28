Getty Images

Kyle Lowry dodges question every time asked about DeMar DeRozan trade

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Lowry was in Las Vegas this week, taking part in the USA Basketball minicamp. Also in Las Vegas for the camp? DeMar DeRozan, Lowry’s former Raptors’ teammate who was traded recently to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

Just don’t ask Lowry about the DeRozan trade, he’s not discussing it. From the Associated Press, every time Lowry was asked about the trade he came back with some variant of this response.

“It’s been a great week for USA Basketball for me,” he said. “Being out here with these guys and hanging out and getting to talk and hang out with these guys and hanging out with DeMar and all those guys, it’s been fun….

“I’m here for USA Basketball,” Lowry repeated. “It’s been a great week for USA Basketball.”

The week before Lowry was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship golf tournament and NBC Sports Radio’s Dan Schwartzman asked Lowry about the possibility of the trade (it was just rumored at the time) and Lowry’s response was along the lines of “we players all know this is a business, and we know how to deal with it.”

You can’t blame Lowry for not wanting to touch this topic now. First, he and DeRozan are friends, so there is a personal side. Second, this trade has not played well with all segments of the Raptors’ fan base, who see the only star player who was ever loyal to the franchise and city getting shipped out of town. And finally, why say something that could alienate Leonard.

This is a no-win situation for Lowry. To quote the computer in Wargames, “the only winning move is not to play.”

Jimmer Fredette said he would consider NBA return after Chinese contract up

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmer Fredette dropped 41 Friday night in The Basketball Tournament (the summer 5-on-5 tournament with a winner-take-all $2 million prize). Fredette was lighting it up in China last season as well, averaging 36.8 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks.

It leads to the question, would Fredette be open to an NBA comeback? After another season in China, he would consider it, he told Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated.

(The Basketball Tournament is) just always nice to play in front of American audiences again. You never know who is watching, but at this point I’m just trying to get better as a player and have fun doing it. I have one year left in China for my contract, but after that I’ll be a free agent and we’ll see what’s out there…

I’m definitely a better player than I was before coming over, that’s for sure. I’ve really grown as a player, becoming versatile, able to do multiple things offensively. I’ve gotten stronger and learned how to cut guys off, stay in front. I think I’ve matured mentally and physically as a basketball player and I’m better than I ever have been…

Things have changed a lot from when I entered the league with three-point shooting now at a real premium as well as guys who can really hit the deep threes and give their superstars space to operate. There’s a lot of transition, a lot of moving the ball, things I excel in, so I think the league has really changed to my favor since I got into the NBA.

Fredette spent five seasons in the NBA, got plenty of chances, but could never stick. On the court, the issue was always defense (where he was genuinely bad) and not a good playmaker at the NBA level. The other concern from teams was that he was not willing to accept a role — at BYU he was the guy with the ball in his hands making all the plays, he would never be that in the NBA but teams felt he didn’t adapt well to the change. In China, he has the ball in his hands again, and there is little defense played in that league.

Has Fredette evolved and the game changed enough that this time it could work? Maybe. I wouldn’t expect it, but maybe.

Is a team going to pay him to find out? Probably not. Fredette will turn 30 by next summer, and it’s unlikely an NBA team is going to choose to give him a roster slot over a young player they could develop — and ideally control the contract of for many years. Fredette’s window is closed.

But he is still getting paid well to play, and may even pick up a couple million dollars in this tournament.

Clippers waive 2-way guard C.J. Williams

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived guard C.J. Williams, who was a two-way player for them last season.

He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 38 games for the Clippers. Williams appeared in 16 games for the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, California, averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Clippers had 18 players on their roster and can only carry 15 into the season, making Williams’ non-guaranteed contract an easy call. He played well enough that other teams may well have interest.

Williams played in France, Greece and Italy and in the G League before signing with the Clippers last October. The 28-year-old guard played four years at North Carolina State.

Grizzlies Mike Conley did not fully participate in USA mini-camp, says he will be ready for season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Memphis point guard Mike Conley missed almost all of last season, first to rest a sore Achilles (a chronic issue for him), then in January he had heel surgery to smooth out the bone issue there.

How well he can bounce back from all of that will go a long, long way to deciding how far back the Grizzlies bounce this year — ownership and management want to make the playoffs, but in a stacked West that is going to require a 20+ game improvement from Memphis.

Right now, Conley is taking it slow, he did not fully participate in the USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas this week. However, he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN he expects to be ready to go for training camp come the fall.

“I’m doing really well. I wish I could’ve participated in contact stuff,” Conley said. “I think I could, but we’re being cautious and allowing me to get a full summer of rehab. I should be ready to go by training camp — I expect to be ready….

“With anything dealing with Achilles, it takes time and you got to be patient to deal with it,” Conley said. “Right now, it’s all starting to come together. I’m so used to making a move and I expect pain. I got used to pain with some of the moves. Now I make the moves and there’s nothing there, so that’s exciting.”

Pain with an Achilles is often a sign something worse is coming, so giving his body time to fully recover matters. Conley saying he doesn’t feel pain is a good sign.

Is that enough, and how much rest will the Grizzlies give him during the season are legitimate questions. Conley hasn’t played more than 70 games in four seasons, and his Achilles had a lot to do with that. How hard is Memphis going to push Conley and this roster to make a playoff push? That may get determined by their first 20 games or so, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

 

Watch a young camper beat Enes Kanter at knockout

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
5 Comments

Enes Kanter doesn’t shoot from the midrange much (only 13.7 percent of his shots last season came from 10 feet or more away from the rim), that’s not his game.

If you need some video evidence, watch a young camper this week beat him at knockout, and Kanter drop to the floor.

For all the times we see an NBA player block/score over a young camper because he can. It’s nice to see a youngster turn the tables, and then get mobbed by his fellow campers.