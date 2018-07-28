Dirk Nowitzki on Kevin Durant: ‘I don’t know why you would get engaged with fans talking trash’

The saga between Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum reached a crescendo this last week. Forget about their on-court battles, instead the attention was on a discussion the two NBA stars had during McCollum’s podcast during which the Portland Trail Blazers guard talked about Durant joining the Warriors.

Durant threw shade at McCollum, mentioning that he would be a sixth man on a championship team. The conversation continued on Twitter after media outlets picked up the podcast discussion, and Durant called the Blazers star a snake.

People gave their takes on the discussion over the course of the week, and media even decided to ask Durant about it directly. The Warriors forward came off a tad defensive — and to be completely honest, wholly unbelievable — and perhaps we thought that was going to be the end of that.

But it’s the summer, and it’s the time of the year to ask NBA players about the goings-on around them. As such, radio host Dan Patrick asked Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki what he thought about Durant and his penchant for scrapping online.

Here is what Dirk had to say, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I don’t follow him on Twitter, but obviously it’s tough not to see what’s going on,” Dirk said on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning. “I just think overall and in general, I don’t know why you would get engaged with fans talking trash. “I like having fun with it. I get hit up on Twitter every now and then in my mentions. ‘Hey, you’re old, go away. Retire.’ Or something like that. To me, it’s fun. You’re not supposed to be sensitive about it. That’s how I look at it. “I’m not sure why KD feels the need to respond to some of the stuff, because, I mean, Twitter is just such a place for tough guys and a lot of hate. I take it with a smile on my face. You can’t take yourself too serious on there.”

There is no way for Durant to log off at this point. He is too deep, and apparently so concerned with haters online that he once had a burner account. Smart business management would take social media away from him completely, and pay someone $80,000 to follow him around at all times to be his social media person.

It doesn’t seem like Durant is going to do that, and so we’ll probably still get the kind of content we expect from him moving forward. Nowitzki seems to like it, and so do we. Keep on subtweeting, Kev.

