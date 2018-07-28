Getty Images

Clippers waive 2-way guard C.J. Williams

Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived guard C.J. Williams, who was a two-way player for them last season.

He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 38 games for the Clippers. Williams appeared in 16 games for the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, California, averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Clippers had 18 players on their roster and can only carry 15 into the season, making Williams’ non-guaranteed contract an easy call. He played well enough that other teams may well have interest.

Williams played in France, Greece and Italy and in the G League before signing with the Clippers last October. The 28-year-old guard played four years at North Carolina State.

Grizzlies Mike Conley did not fully participate in USA mini-camp, says he will be ready for season

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Memphis point guard Mike Conley missed almost all of last season, first to rest a sore Achilles (a chronic issue for him), then in January he had heel surgery to smooth out the bone issue there.

How well he can bounce back from all of that will go a long, long way to deciding how far back the Grizzlies bounce this year — ownership and management want to make the playoffs, but in a stacked West that is going to require a 20+ game improvement from Memphis.

Right now, Conley is taking it slow, he did not fully participate in the USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas this week. However, he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN he expects to be ready to go for training camp come the fall.

“I’m doing really well. I wish I could’ve participated in contact stuff,” Conley said. “I think I could, but we’re being cautious and allowing me to get a full summer of rehab. I should be ready to go by training camp — I expect to be ready….

“With anything dealing with Achilles, it takes time and you got to be patient to deal with it,” Conley said. “Right now, it’s all starting to come together. I’m so used to making a move and I expect pain. I got used to pain with some of the moves. Now I make the moves and there’s nothing there, so that’s exciting.”

Pain with an Achilles is often a sign something worse is coming, so giving his body time to fully recover matters. Conley saying he doesn’t feel pain is a good sign.

Is that enough, and how much rest will the Grizzlies give him during the season are legitimate questions. Conley hasn’t played more than 70 games in four seasons, and his Achilles had a lot to do with that. How hard is Memphis going to push Conley and this roster to make a playoff push? That may get determined by their first 20 games or so, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

 

Watch a young camper beat Enes Kanter at knockout

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Enes Kanter doesn’t shoot from the midrange much (only 13.7 percent of his shots last season came from 10 feet or more away from the rim), that’s not his game.

If you need some video evidence, watch a young camper this week beat him at knockout, and Kanter drop to the floor.

For all the times we see an NBA player block/score over a young camper because he can. It’s nice to see a youngster turn the tables, and then get mobbed by his fellow campers.

DeMar DeRozan sits down with Popovich, ready to be leader for Spurs

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
DeMar DeRozan is still mad about the trade that shipped him from Toronto — a city he had repped like no other NBA star — to San Antonio. He’s not talking to Raptors GM Masai Ujiri.

However, everyone around the league I’ve spoken to — from other players to front office people and scouts — has believed that DeRozan is going to buy into what is going on and San Antonio and be a good fit for them.

On the final day of Team USA workouts in Las Vegas, DeRozan talked about sitting down with coach Gregg Popovich and being a leader for the Spurs next season, speaking to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“We talked about a little bit of everything,” he said (of Popovich). “There will be plenty more talks, but it was cool to just to get a chance to talk to him here (away from the court).”

That’s Popovich’s way — he wants to get to know the person, not just the basketball player and encourages his players to be well rounded.

“I’m going into my 10th year in the league, so with the knowledge and everything I’ve gained in this league, if I can help the next guy, that’s what it is all about,” DeRozan said after the second and final practice of Team USA’s minicamp. “And I plan to learn from those young guys as well, so I am definitely looking forward to it.”

The Spurs are going to be good next season — this was a 47 win team that just added an All-NBA player. How well they will do in a deep and brutal Western Conference is up for debate, but anyone counting a Popovich team out does so at their own peril.

Pat Riley: Heat will be patient and wait for Dwyane Wade’s decision

Associated PressJul 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — When it comes to Dwyane Wade, it’s clear that the Miami Heat want him back and they’re willing to be patient while he figures out his plan.

What’s unclear is this: How much they’ll have to pay.

Heat President Pat Riley said Friday that he will have talks with managing general partner Micky Arison in the coming days about Wade’s future. Realistically, there’s only two contract options for Miami to present Wade – the $5.3 million exception, or the $2.4 million veteran minimum. The potential luxury tax implications Miami could face next year would rise in either case, and that’s what the Heat are trying to avoid.

“That’s the abyss that we all deal with in the NBA,” Riley said.

Riley said Miami has had talks with Wade and his agent Leon Rose over the summer, though no real detail about those conversations has been revealed by either side.

Wade has reportedly been offered a three-year, $25 million contract to play in China.

Wade said at the end of last season that he wasn’t certain about playing for a 16th NBA season in 2018-19, and hasn’t offered anything in the way of an update since. He has been doing on-court workouts regularly in recent weeks, including a session Thursday in Las Vegas with LeBron James, but that doesn’t necessarily indicate a decision about playing or not.

“I think it’s best that we give him some more time,” Riley said.

Wade left Miami for Chicago in 2016, spent one season with the Bulls, began last season in Cleveland and then was traded back to the Heat in February. Wade appeared in 26 regular season and playoff games with Miami after the trade, all off the bench, averaging 12.9 points.

For his career, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 22.5 points and he leads the Heat all-time lists in several statistical categories.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about `Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

The same wait-and-see approach is being utilized with fellow Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who also is weighing whether to return for a 16th season.

Haslem has spent his entire career in Miami, and he and Wade are the only Heat players to be part of all three of the franchise’s championship seasons.

“Both players are being respected to the utmost because of their history with us,” Riley said. “I’m sure they’re sitting down thinking about what they want to do and how it’s going to impact the rest of their lives. I do believe, and I hope, that by the middle of August that we’ll probably have a decision on both players.”

In other matters Riley covered in a teleconference with reporters:

– Riley insisted that the Heat were not widely shopping center Hassan Whiteside in trades this summer, though he said Whiteside “has a lot of work to do.” Whiteside has often expressed unhappiness with his role in Miami, and he and coach Erik Spoelstra have met this summer to try to find common ground. “Stuff happens. Things are said. Players are frustrated. … This isn’t anything new,” Riley said. Whiteside will be part of the NBA Africa Game next week in South Africa, accompanied by Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

– The Heat will have talks with Justise Winslow‘s representation next month about an extension. “We look as Justise as an anchor, as one of our anchor pieces,” Riley said.

– Riley said Dion Waiters (ankle surgery) is “ramping up” his rehabilitation. Waiters missed most of last season.