Watch a young camper beat Enes Kanter at knockout

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Enes Kanter doesn’t shoot from the midrange much (only 13.7 percent of his shots last season came from 10 feet or more away from the rim), that’s not his game.

If you need some video evidence, watch a young camper this week beat him at knockout, and Kanter drop to the floor.

For all the times we see an NBA player block/score over a young camper because he can. It’s nice to see a youngster turn the tables, and then get mobbed by his fellow campers.

DeMar DeRozan sits down with Popovich, ready to be leader for Spurs

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
DeMar DeRozan is still mad about the trade that shipped him from Toronto — a city he had repped like no other NBA star — to San Antonio. He’s not talking to Raptors GM Masai Ujiri.

However, everyone around the league I’ve spoken to — from other players to front office people and scouts — has believed that DeRozan is going to buy into what is going on and San Antonio and be a good fit for them.

On the final day of Team USA workouts in Las Vegas, DeRozan talked about sitting down with coach Gregg Popovich and being a leader for the Spurs next season, speaking to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“We talked about a little bit of everything,” he said (of Popovich). “There will be plenty more talks, but it was cool to just to get a chance to talk to him here (away from the court).”

That’s Popovich’s way — he wants to get to know the person, not just the basketball player and encourages his players to be well rounded.

“I’m going into my 10th year in the league, so with the knowledge and everything I’ve gained in this league, if I can help the next guy, that’s what it is all about,” DeRozan said after the second and final practice of Team USA’s minicamp. “And I plan to learn from those young guys as well, so I am definitely looking forward to it.”

The Spurs are going to be good next season — this was a 47 win team that just added an All-NBA player. How well they will do in a deep and brutal Western Conference is up for debate, but anyone counting a Popovich team out does so at their own peril.

Pat Riley: Heat will be patient and wait for Dwyane Wade’s decision

Associated PressJul 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — When it comes to Dwyane Wade, it’s clear that the Miami Heat want him back and they’re willing to be patient while he figures out his plan.

What’s unclear is this: How much they’ll have to pay.

Heat President Pat Riley said Friday that he will have talks with managing general partner Micky Arison in the coming days about Wade’s future. Realistically, there’s only two contract options for Miami to present Wade – the $5.3 million exception, or the $2.4 million veteran minimum. The potential luxury tax implications Miami could face next year would rise in either case, and that’s what the Heat are trying to avoid.

“That’s the abyss that we all deal with in the NBA,” Riley said.

Riley said Miami has had talks with Wade and his agent Leon Rose over the summer, though no real detail about those conversations has been revealed by either side.

Wade has reportedly been offered a three-year, $25 million contract to play in China.

Wade said at the end of last season that he wasn’t certain about playing for a 16th NBA season in 2018-19, and hasn’t offered anything in the way of an update since. He has been doing on-court workouts regularly in recent weeks, including a session Thursday in Las Vegas with LeBron James, but that doesn’t necessarily indicate a decision about playing or not.

“I think it’s best that we give him some more time,” Riley said.

Wade left Miami for Chicago in 2016, spent one season with the Bulls, began last season in Cleveland and then was traded back to the Heat in February. Wade appeared in 26 regular season and playoff games with Miami after the trade, all off the bench, averaging 12.9 points.

For his career, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 22.5 points and he leads the Heat all-time lists in several statistical categories.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about `Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

The same wait-and-see approach is being utilized with fellow Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who also is weighing whether to return for a 16th season.

Haslem has spent his entire career in Miami, and he and Wade are the only Heat players to be part of all three of the franchise’s championship seasons.

“Both players are being respected to the utmost because of their history with us,” Riley said. “I’m sure they’re sitting down thinking about what they want to do and how it’s going to impact the rest of their lives. I do believe, and I hope, that by the middle of August that we’ll probably have a decision on both players.”

In other matters Riley covered in a teleconference with reporters:

– Riley insisted that the Heat were not widely shopping center Hassan Whiteside in trades this summer, though he said Whiteside “has a lot of work to do.” Whiteside has often expressed unhappiness with his role in Miami, and he and coach Erik Spoelstra have met this summer to try to find common ground. “Stuff happens. Things are said. Players are frustrated. … This isn’t anything new,” Riley said. Whiteside will be part of the NBA Africa Game next week in South Africa, accompanied by Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

– The Heat will have talks with Justise Winslow‘s representation next month about an extension. “We look as Justise as an anchor, as one of our anchor pieces,” Riley said.

– Riley said Dion Waiters (ankle surgery) is “ramping up” his rehabilitation. Waiters missed most of last season.

Bucks add wing depth, shooting by reportedly signing Pat Connaughton

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Mike Budenholzer’s style of play has had the Bucks on a mission to add shooting this summer (and get the guys on the roster to improve their shooting from deep). The Bucks added Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez, big men who can knock down threes, and they drafted a good shooter in Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova. That’s in addition to guys like Tony Snell and Malcolm Brogdon on the roster who can knock down shots (you can bet Brogdon will take more threes now).

You can add Pat Connaughton to the list as well, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

This is a solid pickup at a fair price, one that fits right in with Budenholzer’s desire to have guys who can shoot it. Connaughton took more than half his shots from three last season and hit 35.2 percent of them. He also can put the ball on the floor a little and is a good passer.

Connaughton carved out a nice role for himself off the bench in Portland last season, averaging 18 minutes a night. The Bucks are going to start Brogdon and Kris Middleton on the wings, Connaughton will be in the mix with Snell, DiVincenzo, and Sterling Brown to get minutes.

Clint Capela, Rockets agree to five-year, $80-90 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Clint Capela is going to get paid.

Not as much as he wanted, not as much as he would have been offered most summers, but life-changing money and security that the young center could not walk away from.

The best free agent left on the market, Capela and the Rockets found a middle ground (closer to the Rockets’ side) that will keep the big man at the heart of the Houston defense for seasons to come. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Rockets later confirmed it.

The contract is five years, no player options, for $80 million guaranteed with $10 million in incentives.

That is close to what the Rockets offered back on July 1 (reportedly five-years, $85 million), a deal that back then Capela walked away from because he thought he could get more. Most summers he would have — Capela averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game (with a 24.5 PER) last season, shot 65.2 percent, blocked 1.9 shots a game. He emerged as their third star during the playoffs, a critical piece of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense. He was able to anchor the paint and protect the rim with all that switching going on, and the Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor.

Most summers Capela would have other teams trying to poach him from the Rockets with max or near-max offers (five years, $148 would have been the max from Houston). This summer not a lot of teams had max money and those that did were not looking for a center like Capela (for example, the Sixers had cash but are pretty set at center).

Capela was pinched by the market and left with the tough choice of taking the Rockets offer or something close to it, or playing for the $4.7 million qualifying offer, banking on himself having another great season and staying healthy, then cashing in next summer. He’s a player who has made $6 million so far in his NBA career, it’s tough not to take the security of $80 million. Capela did just that.

With him, the Rockets remain one of the few teams that are a threat to Golden State. The Rockets may have taken a small step back defensively this offseason, but they are title contenders now that they know they have Capela locking down the paint.