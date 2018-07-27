Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Rumor: Warriors turned their backs on NBA executives in meeting about officiating

By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had prominent runins with referees last season.

They weren’t alone.

Players and officials clashed throughout the league. Whether the tension was actually worse or just seemed worse, the problem hit critical mass. The NBA sent executives overseeing officiating to meet with each team.

Nets forward Jared Dudley on The Woj Pod:

I heard the worst meeting was the Warriors. I heard it was the worst meeting, like they were turning their back on them. That’s what I heard.

This is the type of rumor that’s so juicy and fun, people want to believe and spread it – whether or not it’s true. That includes me.

And Golden State added DeMarcus Cousins!

J.J. Redick: Former Magic GM Rob Hennigan said he wouldn’t trade me then dealt me to Bucks


By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Masai Ujiri, in an unpredictable turn, has become the NBA’s biggest villain.

DeMar DeRozan (traded by Ujiri) and Dwane Casey (fired by Ujiri) reportedly aren’t speaking to the Raptors president. The player’s and coach’s peers are backing them.

But this will pass.

Because Ujiri was operating within the NBA’s norms.

76ers guard J.J. Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast, recounting his 2013 trade from the Magic to the Bucks and subsequent departure in free agency to the CLippers:

In the two weeks leading up to the trade deadline in my last year Orlando, Rob Hennigan and I had numerous conversations, and he was very honest with me and transparent, and he said, “We’re exploring option. We love you, but we’re going to do whatever’s in the best interest of the team.” The day of the deadline, he tells my agent, “We’re not going to trade J.J.” I get that news with about an hour to go before the trade deadline. We get on a bus. We go to the airport in Dallas. We get to the airport. I get traded. So, I was like, “That doesn’t mean anything.”

Then for two-and-a-half months, I have John Hammond and Herb Kohl, the owner at the time, telling me how much they love me and they covet me and they’re going to re-sign me and blah, blah, blah. And then I leave after the playoffs, and it’s crickets for two months. I literally never heard from John Hammond, not even a text or phone call.

Redick didn’t at all sound as if he were complaining. He was just pointing out the reality of the business.

It hurts when it happens to you, as DeRozan and Casey are feeling right now. But it’s something players and coaches are aware of.

These are tricky situations for executives.

What happens if they tell a player they’re considering trading him then don’t make a deal? Does the staying player brood about being shopped? That’d be no good for the team. Maybe it’s just better to keep him happy, even by lying, while he’s there.

On the other hand, if executives tell a player they’re not considering trading him then deal him, the unhappy player immediately becomes someone else’s problem.

It’s a cold logic, but logical all the same.

For what it’s worth, I’m not willing to give executives a pass for lying. They deserve to be criticized for doing so. They should treat their employees with enough respect to be honest with them.

But executives have generally concluded potential backlash for lying is – like lying itself – just the cost of doing business.

Jared Dudley: Players would’ve voted for cap smoothing in hindsight


By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
4 Comments

We’ve seen how the NBA not implementing cap smoothing played out.

2016 free agents – like Jared Dudley, who got $30 million over three years from the Suns – cashed in. Free agents in subsequent classes got squeezed. The Warriors opened max cap space in 2016, signed Kevin Durant and upended most ideas of competitive balance. Then, with the league mostly thin on cap space, Golden State got DeMarcus Cousins on the cheap.

Even after seeing the results, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts has defended her decision to reject the cap smoothing. She called smoothing a “disgraceful request” that “offends our core.”

One problem: Her constituents – at least according to Dudley, now with the Nets – disagree.

Dudley on The Woj Pod:

Sometimes, when the league comes to you about something, you just fight just to fight it. That’s natural.

Michele Roberts is obviously a smart woman. She probably gauged both it ways. She probably talked about it. But, yeah, anytime the league comes to us – or vice versa. If we came to the league about something, they’ll fight back first and then they might let it go through.

What we know now, it definitely would have been smoothed in. To let Kevin Durant go to the Warriors, if the league could take that back, the league would have fought it, too. I don’t think the league wanted that. Players didn’t want that. If you had all players vote on it, they wouldn’t have wanted that.

Players might have voted for cap smoothing at the time. It’s impossible to evaluate fully without seeing the specific proposal, but it seems rejecting smoothing benefited players collectively but harmed more players than it helped. A one-player, one-vote system easily could have favored smoothing. (The same logic partially explains max contracts, as there are more role players to outvote superstars in how to allocate players’ share of revenue.)

That’s why I was surprised by how seamlessly Roberts was reelected. I thought there’d be more bitterness from 2017 and 2018 free agents. I thought players on the other 29 teams would resent the union’s part in turning Golden State into a behemoth.

But Roberts has clearly gained an overall level of respect from players. Because according to Dudley, who I bet has a keen understanding of his peers’ opinion here, players disagree with her on this issue.

Report: Dwane Casey also holding grudge, not speaking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri


By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
DeMar DeRozan – bitter about how he got traded from Toronto – isn’t talking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

DeRozan apparently isn’t the only one.

Dwane Casey – reportedly on poor terms with his successor as Raptors coach, Nick Nurse – also reportedly has a rift with Ujiri.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

He and Ujiri still haven’t spoken and, according to sources, Casey is still harbouring plenty of resentment towards his former boss.

Casey had a historically good record for a coach who got fired. He guided the team to that success while doing things Ujiri wanted – revamping the offense and empowering young players.

I’d understand if Casey felt he did everything he could and still got fired. That’s a bitter pill to swallow, and it could lead to animosity toward the person who forced it down his throat.

Running an NBA team can be a messy business, and even if Ujiri treated Casey and DeRozan perfectly fairly, relationships are hard to maintain when firing and trading people. Toronto’s repeated playoff failures with Casey and DeRozan are impossible to ignore, and it’s Ujiri’s job to fix that problem.

But Casey, who landed on his feet with the Pistons, is a good coach. The best possible explanation for firing Casey I saw: Even if the Raptors didn’t believe Casey was the problem, he might have been. Changing coaches was their best way to increase variance and raise their ceiling. After all, it’s usually too hard to change the key players.

But Toronto did change the key players, acquiring Kawhi Leonard. Suddenly, the Raptors have newfound championship potential. It’ll take many breaks, especially Leonard staying on the court. But it’s possible.

I wonder – in hindsight, knowing he’d acquire Leonard – whether Ujiri wishes he kept Casey rather than turning the reigns to a first-time head coach.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard told Spurs teammates, ‘I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization’


By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

After Kawhi Leonard repeatedly told the Spurs he’d play then didn’t, his teammates held a players-only meeting imploring him to play. Leonard stood his ground and said, despite his desire to return, he wouldn’t guarantee playing again that season.

That, piecing together a few reports, is what happened last March in San Antonio.

In the aftermath, a couple of his teammates shared harsh-sounding comments. Tony Parker, who had already returned to the lineup, said his quad injury was “100 times worse” than Leonard’s and went out of his way to say he never considered getting a second opinion from outside the Spurs. Manu Ginobili, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News (hat tip: Zach Lowe of ESPN):

“It’s hard when you don’t practice with the team,” Ginobili said. “The bulk of the camaraderie is pregame postgame and halftimes, when you are going through some adversity or trouble, and he is not with us most of the time. It’s hard, and I have been in that situation. Not (as long as he has), but for a month, month and a half, and it’s hard. Sometimes you feel like an alien to the core group and you have to fight through it. You have to make an effort to still be around and be part of the everyday topics and the good things and the bad things. You have to make an effort.”

Was that players-only meeting a turning point? What was actually said in San Antonio’s locker room?

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

I had heard this, that Kawhi had said something about like, “I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization.”

Leonard has yet to speak publicly about what went wrong in San Antonio. Maybe he never will. So, we’re left examining clues.

I won’t dismiss the possibility that, if Leonard said this, it was because it’s hard to tell people to their faces that you have a problem with them. That’s likely even more true for the quiet Leonard.

But, at face value, this just points even more toward Spurs higher-ups – how they managed Leonard’s injury, treated him given his star status, handled his contract in 2014 and handled his contract this year. That’s not say San Antonio was wrong on these issues, but this is more evidence those were important to Leonard.