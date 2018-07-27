Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard told Spurs teammates, ‘I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization’

Jul 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
After Kawhi Leonard repeatedly told the Spurs he’d play then didn’t, his teammates held a players-only meeting imploring him to play. Leonard stood his ground and said, despite his desire to return, he wouldn’t guarantee playing again that season.

That, piecing together a few reports, is what happened last March in San Antonio.

In the aftermath, a couple of his teammates shared harsh-sounding comments. Tony Parker, who had already returned to the lineup, said his quad injury was “100 times worse” than Leonard’s and went out of his way to say he never considered getting a second opinion from outside the Spurs. Manu Ginobili, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News (hat tip: Zach Lowe of ESPN):

“It’s hard when you don’t practice with the team,” Ginobili said. “The bulk of the camaraderie is pregame postgame and halftimes, when you are going through some adversity or trouble, and he is not with us most of the time. It’s hard, and I have been in that situation. Not (as long as he has), but for a month, month and a half, and it’s hard. Sometimes you feel like an alien to the core group and you have to fight through it. You have to make an effort to still be around and be part of the everyday topics and the good things and the bad things. You have to make an effort.”

Was that players-only meeting a turning point? What was actually said in San Antonio’s locker room?

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

I had heard this, that Kawhi had said something about like, “I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization.”

Leonard has yet to speak publicly about what went wrong in San Antonio. Maybe he never will. So, we’re left examining clues.

I won’t dismiss the possibility that, if Leonard said this, it was because it’s hard to tell people to their faces that you have a problem with them. That’s likely even more true for the quiet Leonard.

But, at face value, this just points even more toward Spurs higher-ups – how they managed Leonard’s injury, treated him given his star status, handled his contract in 2014 and handled his contract this year. That’s not say San Antonio was wrong on these issues, but this is more evidence those were important to Leonard.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: No. 1 seed important for beating Warriors

Jul 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Rockets – in the name of beating the Warriors – pushed hard for the No. 1 seed last season. Houston won 65 games, earned that top seed and hosted Golden State in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

But the Rockets had run out of gas by then. The Warriors demolished Houston in the second halves of Games 6 and 7. Chris Paul, who got hurt amid a heavy workload, missed both games.

Will Houston adjust its strategy this year?

Rockets general manager Morey, in a Q&A with Michael Knight of Space City Scoop:

Knight:  Besides winning the ultimate goal of a championship, what other aspirations do you have for the team this year?

Morey: I think the main thing is that getting the one-seed is important, so we’re going to be shooting for that again. I think to take down Golden State, which is arguably the best team that’s ever played NBA basketball, you’re probably going to need homecourt. We do think the one-seed is important, so we’ll be shooting for that.

I think this is the correct approach. Just because it didn’t work last season doesn’t mean it won’t work this season. The best bet is still probably pushing hard for the No. 1 seed and hoping for better injury luck.

Beating Golden State is so difficult regardless. The debate is between underdog strategies.

This is an area where Houston will particularly miss Trevor Ariza, who left for a one-year, $15 million contract with the Suns. He has been so durable.

The Rockets might be the NBA’s oldest team next season. It’ll be grind.

Their best chance to beat the Warriors was probably last season. The window hasn’t closed, but it’s shutting.

Rumor: Celtics offered ‘most of their best draft picks’ to Spurs for Kawhi Leonard

Jul 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Celtics refused to include their top players in Kawhi Leonard trade talks.

But that didn’t mean Boston refused to make the Spurs a compelling offer.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

A all the reporting from this sort of trickled in, I think the Celtics offered most of their best draft picks. I don’t think the Celtics just offered, “You could have a bunch of our picks.” I think some of the picks they own – at least two of the picks, if not all of them – that they own from other teams, including the Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers, I think those were all in the deal.

In addition to all their own, the Celtics have three extra first-round picks:

  • Higher of the Kings’ and 76ers’ in 2019 – unless it’s No. 1, in which case Boston would get the lower of the two picks
  • Grizzlies’ top-eight-protected in 2019, top-six-protected in 2020 or unprotected in 2021
  • Clippers’ lottery-protected in 2019 and 2020 – though if not conveyed either of those years, it becomes the Clippers’ 2022 second-rounder

That Sacramento pick is a huge asset, and the Memphis pick is sneaky valuable.

Plus, the Celtics would have had to match Leonard’s salary. They really don’t have any bad contracts. Unless they planned to send a drastically overpaid Marcus Smart to San Antonio in a sign-and-trade, their offer must have also included positive-value players.

But San Antonio wanted to remain competitive. That’s what happens when a 69-year-old coach runs the front office. So, the Spurs prioritized landing a star for their star and got DeMar DeRozan. That’s their prerogative, and there’s certainly a logic to continuing to win with an elite coach like Popovich and a roster already built for the present.

On the other hand, sometimes external factors should supersede internal preferences. If the Celtics made a monster trade offer built around draft picks, maybe San Antonio should have taken it and pivoted into rebuilding. Competing in next year’s Western Conference will be hard enough even with DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Popovich.

Heck, taking the draft picks – if they carried more overall value than the Raptors’ package – and flipping them for veterans should have been considered.

Maybe the Spurs just felt Toronto’s offer carried more value, regardless. And even if San Antonio were dead set on remaining competitive no matter what draft picks were offered, that’s the team’s right.

But if you focus on winning immediately at the expense of the future, you better win immediately. Otherwise, there’s no payoff and returning to a high level becomes harder than it would have been.

Paul George: Lakers were ‘tempting’ in free agency

Jul 27, 2018, 12:10 AM EDT
Paul George was reportedly telling friends during his last days with the Pacers that he planned to sign with the Lakers. While on the Thunder, he spoke multiple times about the appeal of Los Angeles.

But he pledged to return to Oklahoma City in the first hour of free agency (and apparently decided weeks prior).

Why didn’t the Southern California native even meet with the Lakers, who had a pitch ready and LeBron James incoming?

George, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

“It was absolutely tempting,” George said. “Honestly, I wanted to come back home. But again, I got traded to Oklahoma. Loved the situation. Loved where I was at. I decided to stick around a little longer. …

“I just wanted my free agency to be over with. In my heart, I felt great about Oklahoma and I wasn’t going to prolong it if I felt good about it already.”

I appreciate George’s openness throughout this process. Just as he spoke of his desire to play for the Lakers, he also talked about his desire to stay with the Thunder. Sometimes, you’re faced with multiple attractive offers and must choose between them. It’s to George’s credit he built himself into an elite basketball player several NBA teams were courting.

But I do wonder why he didn’t even meet with the Lakers. He didn’t expect to like Oklahoma City as much as he did when he arrived, but he grew to appreciate it. Even if he didn’t expect the Lakers to win him over, maybe they too would have surprised him.

John Wall on viral photo: ‘It looks like I just got to jail’

Jul 26, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
The Wizards posted an unflattering photo of John Wall from Team USA’s minicamp. As it sparked jokes and insults, they deleted their tweet.

But Wall is laughing along.

Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

Great for Wall for laughing at himself. That’s a healthy attitude.