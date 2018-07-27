Associated Press

Rumor: Cavaliers want to sign Rodney Hood to three-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rodney Hood is one of the best free agents still on the market, a 6’8″ wing who can get buckets is the kind of player a lot of teams could use.

However, he’s a restricted free agent — meaning the Cavaliers can match any offer — and at this point, most teams have their roster basically settled and are handing out their two-way and camp invite contracts. No offers are coming in for Hood, not of any real substance that he would sign.

His options are to play for the $3.4 million qualifying offer next season, show what he can do in Cleveland, then hit the crowded market in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent, or work out a deal with the Cavaliers. Cleveland would like to do the latter, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

I’m told they are interested in signing the restricted free agent to a 3-year contract. My guess is it will be relatively modest, especially compared to what he hoped to receive when he came to the Cavs in February in a trade with Utah.

It’s possible Hood can sign the qualifying offer for one season, then gamble on having a good year in 2018-19. He is a player who could benefit from James leaving — as more shots are available. Then he can take a good year into unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2019.

As Pluto notes, what the Cavaliers will want is to lock Hood up on a below-market deal. Hood does not have a lot of leverage here, he fell hard and fast last season from the guy expected to be the leading scorer in Utah to a player who could barely get off the bench in Cleveland (and in one case would not get off the bench). His frustrations last season in Utah then playing with LeBron James speaks to his need to have a strong season to rehab his image with front offices.

Most likely he will play for the qualifying offer, bet on himself, then enter the 2019 market a free agent. That is unless the Cavaliers come in with an offer high enough to interest Hood.

Clint Capela, Rockets reportedly agree to five-year, $90 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

Clint Capela is going to get paid. Not as much as he wanted, not as much as he would have been offered most summers, but life-changing money and security that the young center could not walk away from.

The best free agent left on the market, Capela and the Rockets found a middle ground (closer to the Rockets’ side) that will keep the big man at the heart of the Houston defense for seasons to come. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That is reportedly close to what the Rockets offered back on July 1 (that was five-years, $85 million), a deal that back then Capela walked away from because he thought he could get more. Most summers he would have — Capela averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game (with a 24.5 PER) last season, shot 65.2 percent, blocked 1.9 shots a game. He emerged as their third star during the playoffs, a critical piece of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense. He was able to anchor the paint and protect the rim with all that switching going on, and the Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor.

Most summers Capela would have other teams trying to poach him from the Rockets with max or near-max offers (five years, $148 would have been the max from Houston). This summer not a lot of teams had max money and those that did were not looking for a center like Capela (for example, the Sixers had cash but are pretty set at center).

Capela was pinched by the market and left with the tough choice of taking the Rockets offer or something close to it, or playing for the $4.7 million qualifying offer, banking on himself having another great season and staying healthy, then cashing in next summer. He’s a player who has made $6 million so far in his NBA career, it’s tough not to take the security of $90 million. Capela did just that.

With him, the Rockets remain one of the few teams that are a threat to Golden State. The Rockets may have taken a small step back defensively this offseason, but they are title contenders now that they know they have Capela locking down the paint.

Knicks’ coach met with Porzingis in Latvia, “we’ve had some really good conversations”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jeff Hornacek didn’t do this. None of the Knicks brass had done it either up to this point.

David Fizdale and his wife flew to Latvia and meet with the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, on his turf. That shows a level of commitment Porzingis and his team of advisors are going to respect.

Fizdale wanted to show Porzingis clips of what Kevin Knox was doing in Summer League and how the two could play off of and with each other. However, the trip was more than that, this was about building a coach/player relationship necessary to make the Knicks elite. Fizdale talked about it in an interview with Latvian television, transcribed by Ian Begley of ESPN.

“The NBA is a small world and you kinda know people from afar. But this trip is more about getting to know him intimately. Know his family, know where he’s from, kinda get to see what made him ‘Kristaps,'” Fizdale said in an interview with Latvian television network LSM….

“We’ve talked about his rehab. We’ve talked about how we want to play, our style of play. Talked a lot about the culture that we’re building. We wanna make sure that he comes back strong and healthy (from his ACL surgery) and we don’t want to rush it. We’ve had some really good conversations,” Fizdale said. “We talked about the kids we drafted (Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson). I’ve tried to make sure that he’s — we’ve been in communication on every decision that we’ve made.”

These are the kinds of little steps that are going to pay off… in a couple of seasons. The Knicks are right to take this slow and not rush Porzingis back this season in a misguided attempt to make the playoffs. If he misses the entire season, that is not a tragedy. My guess is we see something more like when Paul George returned from his grizzly Team USA leg injury, where he played six games at the end of a season just to get his legs under him again (maybe KP plays closer to 15-20, but don’t expect a number that will change the course of the Knicks’ season).

Meanwhile, Porzingis is putting in the work this summer.

Rumor: Warriors turned their backs on NBA executives in meeting about officiating

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
6 Comments

Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had prominent runins with referees last season.

They weren’t alone.

Players and officials clashed throughout the league. Whether the tension was actually worse or just seemed worse, the problem hit critical mass. The NBA sent executives overseeing officiating to meet with each team.

Nets forward Jared Dudley on The Woj Pod:

I heard the worst meeting was the Warriors. I heard it was the worst meeting, like they were turning their back on them. That’s what I heard.

This is the type of rumor that’s so juicy and fun, people want to believe and spread it – whether or not it’s true. That includes me.

And Golden State added DeMarcus Cousins!

J.J. Redick: Former Magic GM Rob Hennigan said he wouldn’t trade me then dealt me to Bucks

Doug Benc/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
6 Comments

Masai Ujiri, in an unpredictable turn, has become the NBA’s biggest villain.

DeMar DeRozan (traded by Ujiri) and Dwane Casey (fired by Ujiri) reportedly aren’t speaking to the Raptors president. The player’s and coach’s peers are backing them.

But this will pass.

Because Ujiri was operating within the NBA’s norms.

76ers guard J.J. Redick on The J.J. Redick Podcast, recounting his 2013 trade from the Magic to the Bucks and subsequent departure in free agency to the CLippers:

In the two weeks leading up to the trade deadline in my last year Orlando, Rob Hennigan and I had numerous conversations, and he was very honest with me and transparent, and he said, “We’re exploring option. We love you, but we’re going to do whatever’s in the best interest of the team.” The day of the deadline, he tells my agent, “We’re not going to trade J.J.” I get that news with about an hour to go before the trade deadline. We get on a bus. We go to the airport in Dallas. We get to the airport. I get traded. So, I was like, “That doesn’t mean anything.”

Then for two-and-a-half months, I have John Hammond and Herb Kohl, the owner at the time, telling me how much they love me and they covet me and they’re going to re-sign me and blah, blah, blah. And then I leave after the playoffs, and it’s crickets for two months. I literally never heard from John Hammond, not even a text or phone call.

Redick didn’t at all sound as if he were complaining. He was just pointing out the reality of the business.

It hurts when it happens to you, as DeRozan and Casey are feeling right now. But it’s something players and coaches are aware of.

These are tricky situations for executives.

What happens if they tell a player they’re considering trading him then don’t make a deal? Does the staying player brood about being shopped? That’d be no good for the team. Maybe it’s just better to keep him happy, even by lying, while he’s there.

On the other hand, if executives tell a player they’re not considering trading him then deal him, the unhappy player immediately becomes someone else’s problem.

It’s a cold logic, but logical all the same.

For what it’s worth, I’m not willing to give executives a pass for lying. They deserve to be criticized for doing so. They should treat their employees with enough respect to be honest with them.

But executives have generally concluded potential backlash for lying is – like lying itself – just the cost of doing business.