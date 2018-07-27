AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Galit Rodan

Report: Dwane Casey also holding grudge, not speaking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri

By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
DeMar DeRozan – bitter about how he got traded from Toronto – isn’t talking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

DeRozan apparently isn’t the only one.

Dwane Casey – reportedly on poor terms with his successor as Raptors coach, Nick Nurse – also reportedly has a rift with Ujiri.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

He and Ujiri still haven’t spoken and, according to sources, Casey is still harbouring plenty of resentment towards his former boss.

Casey had a historically good record for a coach who got fired. He guided the team to that success while doing things Ujiri wanted – revamping the offense and empowering young players.

I’d understand if Casey felt he did everything he could and still got fired. That’s a bitter pill to swallow, and it could lead to animosity toward the person who forced it down his throat.

Running an NBA team can be a messy business, and even if Ujiri treated Casey and DeRozan perfectly fairly, relationships are hard to maintain when firing and trading people. Toronto’s repeated playoff failures with Casey and DeRozan are impossible to ignore, and it’s Ujiri’s job to fix that problem.

But Casey, who landed on his feet with the Pistons, is a good coach. The best possible explanation for firing Casey I saw: Even if the Raptors didn’t believe Casey was the problem, he might have been. Changing coaches was their best way to increase variance and raise their ceiling. After all, it’s usually too hard to change the key players.

But Toronto did change the key players, acquiring Kawhi Leonard. Suddenly, the Raptors have newfound championship potential. It’ll take many breaks, especially Leonard staying on the court. But it’s possible.

I wonder – in hindsight, knowing he’d acquire Leonard – whether Ujiri wishes he kept Casey rather than turning the reigns to a first-time head coach.

Jared Dudley: Players would’ve voted for cap smoothing in hindsight

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
We’ve seen how the NBA not implementing cap smoothing played out.

2016 free agents – like Jared Dudley, who got $30 million over three years from the Suns – cashed in. Free agents in subsequent classes got squeezed. The Warriors opened max cap space in 2016, signed Kevin Durant and upended most ideas of competitive balance. Then, with the league mostly thin on cap space, Golden State got DeMarcus Cousins on the cheap.

Even after seeing the results, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts has defended her decision to reject the cap smoothing. She called smoothing a “disgraceful request” that “offends our core.”

One problem: Her constituents – at least according to Dudley, now with the Nets – disagree.

Dudley on The Woj Pod:

Sometimes, when the league comes to you about something, you just fight just to fight it. That’s natural.

Michele Roberts is obviously a smart woman. She probably gauged both it ways. She probably talked about it. But, yeah, anytime the league comes to us – or vice versa. If we came to the league about something, they’ll fight back first and then they might let it go through.

What we know now, it definitely would have been smoothed in. To let Kevin Durant go to the Warriors, if the league could take that back, the league would have fought it, too. I don’t think the league wanted that. Players didn’t want that. If you had all players vote on it, they wouldn’t have wanted that.

Players might have voted for cap smoothing at the time. It’s impossible to evaluate fully without seeing the specific proposal, but it seems rejecting smoothing benefited players collectively but harmed more players than it helped. A one-player, one-vote system easily could have favored smoothing. (The same logic partially explains max contracts, as there are more role players to outvote superstars in how to allocate players’ share of revenue.)

That’s why I was surprised by how seamlessly Roberts was reelected. I thought there’d be more bitterness from 2017 and 2018 free agents. I thought players on the other 29 teams would resent the union’s part in turning Golden State into a behemoth.

But Roberts has clearly gained an overall level of respect from players. Because according to Dudley, who I bet has a keen understanding of his peers’ opinion here, players disagree with her on this issue.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard told Spurs teammates, ‘I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
After Kawhi Leonard repeatedly told the Spurs he’d play then didn’t, his teammates held a players-only meeting imploring him to play. Leonard stood his ground and said, despite his desire to return, he wouldn’t guarantee playing again that season.

That, piecing together a few reports, is what happened last March in San Antonio.

In the aftermath, a couple of his teammates shared harsh-sounding comments. Tony Parker, who had already returned to the lineup, said his quad injury was “100 times worse” than Leonard’s and went out of his way to say he never considered getting a second opinion from outside the Spurs. Manu Ginobili, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News (hat tip: Zach Lowe of ESPN):

“It’s hard when you don’t practice with the team,” Ginobili said. “The bulk of the camaraderie is pregame postgame and halftimes, when you are going through some adversity or trouble, and he is not with us most of the time. It’s hard, and I have been in that situation. Not (as long as he has), but for a month, month and a half, and it’s hard. Sometimes you feel like an alien to the core group and you have to fight through it. You have to make an effort to still be around and be part of the everyday topics and the good things and the bad things. You have to make an effort.”

Was that players-only meeting a turning point? What was actually said in San Antonio’s locker room?

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

I had heard this, that Kawhi had said something about like, “I’ll do anything for all you guys in this room, but not this organization.”

Leonard has yet to speak publicly about what went wrong in San Antonio. Maybe he never will. So, we’re left examining clues.

I won’t dismiss the possibility that, if Leonard said this, it was because it’s hard to tell people to their faces that you have a problem with them. That’s likely even more true for the quiet Leonard.

But, at face value, this just points even more toward Spurs higher-ups – how they managed Leonard’s injury, treated him given his star status, handled his contract in 2014 and handled his contract this year. That’s not say San Antonio was wrong on these issues, but this is more evidence those were important to Leonard.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: No. 1 seed important for beating Warriors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Rockets – in the name of beating the Warriors – pushed hard for the No. 1 seed last season. Houston won 65 games, earned that top seed and hosted Golden State in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

But the Rockets had run out of gas by then. The Warriors demolished Houston in the second halves of Games 6 and 7. Chris Paul, who got hurt amid a heavy workload, missed both games.

Will Houston adjust its strategy this year?

Rockets general manager Morey, in a Q&A with Michael Knight of Space City Scoop:

Knight:  Besides winning the ultimate goal of a championship, what other aspirations do you have for the team this year?

Morey: I think the main thing is that getting the one-seed is important, so we’re going to be shooting for that again. I think to take down Golden State, which is arguably the best team that’s ever played NBA basketball, you’re probably going to need homecourt. We do think the one-seed is important, so we’ll be shooting for that.

I think this is the correct approach. Just because it didn’t work last season doesn’t mean it won’t work this season. The best bet is still probably pushing hard for the No. 1 seed and hoping for better injury luck.

Beating Golden State is so difficult regardless. The debate is between underdog strategies.

This is an area where Houston will particularly miss Trevor Ariza, who left for a one-year, $15 million contract with the Suns. He has been so durable.

The Rockets might be the NBA’s oldest team next season. It’ll be grind.

Their best chance to beat the Warriors was probably last season. The window hasn’t closed, but it’s shutting.

Rumor: Celtics offered ‘most of their best draft picks’ to Spurs for Kawhi Leonard

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Celtics refused to include their top players in Kawhi Leonard trade talks.

But that didn’t mean Boston refused to make the Spurs a compelling offer.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

A all the reporting from this sort of trickled in, I think the Celtics offered most of their best draft picks. I don’t think the Celtics just offered, “You could have a bunch of our picks.” I think some of the picks they own – at least two of the picks, if not all of them – that they own from other teams, including the Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers, I think those were all in the deal.

In addition to all their own, the Celtics have three extra first-round picks:

  • Higher of the Kings’ and 76ers’ in 2019 – unless it’s No. 1, in which case Boston would get the lower of the two picks
  • Grizzlies’ top-eight-protected in 2019, top-six-protected in 2020 or unprotected in 2021
  • Clippers’ lottery-protected in 2019 and 2020 – though if not conveyed either of those years, it becomes the Clippers’ 2022 second-rounder

That Sacramento pick is a huge asset, and the Memphis pick is sneaky valuable.

Plus, the Celtics would have had to match Leonard’s salary. They really don’t have any bad contracts. Unless they planned to send a drastically overpaid Marcus Smart to San Antonio in a sign-and-trade, their offer must have also included positive-value players.

But San Antonio wanted to remain competitive. That’s what happens when a 69-year-old coach runs the front office. So, the Spurs prioritized landing a star for their star and got DeMar DeRozan. That’s their prerogative, and there’s certainly a logic to continuing to win with an elite coach like Popovich and a roster already built for the present.

On the other hand, sometimes external factors should supersede internal preferences. If the Celtics made a monster trade offer built around draft picks, maybe San Antonio should have taken it and pivoted into rebuilding. Competing in next year’s Western Conference will be hard enough even with DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Popovich.

Heck, taking the draft picks – if they carried more overall value than the Raptors’ package – and flipping them for veterans should have been considered.

Maybe the Spurs just felt Toronto’s offer carried more value, regardless. And even if San Antonio were dead set on remaining competitive no matter what draft picks were offered, that’s the team’s right.

But if you focus on winning immediately at the expense of the future, you better win immediately. Otherwise, there’s no payoff and returning to a high level becomes harder than it would have been.