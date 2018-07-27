Getty Images

Pat Riley: Heat will be patient and wait for Dwyane Wade’s decision

Associated PressJul 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When it comes to Dwyane Wade, it’s clear that the Miami Heat want him back and they’re willing to be patient while he figures out his plan.

What’s unclear is this: How much they’ll have to pay.

Heat President Pat Riley said Friday that he will have talks with managing general partner Micky Arison in the coming days about Wade’s future. Realistically, there’s only two contract options for Miami to present Wade – the $5.3 million exception, or the $2.4 million veteran minimum. The potential luxury tax implications Miami could face next year would rise in either case, and that’s what the Heat are trying to avoid.

“That’s the abyss that we all deal with in the NBA,” Riley said.

Riley said Miami has had talks with Wade and his agent Leon Rose over the summer, though no real detail about those conversations has been revealed by either side.

Wade has reportedly been offered a three-year, $25 million contract to play in China.

Wade said at the end of last season that he wasn’t certain about playing for a 16th NBA season in 2018-19, and hasn’t offered anything in the way of an update since. He has been doing on-court workouts regularly in recent weeks, including a session Thursday in Las Vegas with LeBron James, but that doesn’t necessarily indicate a decision about playing or not.

“I think it’s best that we give him some more time,” Riley said.

Wade left Miami for Chicago in 2016, spent one season with the Bulls, began last season in Cleveland and then was traded back to the Heat in February. Wade appeared in 26 regular season and playoff games with Miami after the trade, all off the bench, averaging 12.9 points.

For his career, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 22.5 points and he leads the Heat all-time lists in several statistical categories.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about `Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

The same wait-and-see approach is being utilized with fellow Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who also is weighing whether to return for a 16th season.

Haslem has spent his entire career in Miami, and he and Wade are the only Heat players to be part of all three of the franchise’s championship seasons.

“Both players are being respected to the utmost because of their history with us,” Riley said. “I’m sure they’re sitting down thinking about what they want to do and how it’s going to impact the rest of their lives. I do believe, and I hope, that by the middle of August that we’ll probably have a decision on both players.”

In other matters Riley covered in a teleconference with reporters:

– Riley insisted that the Heat were not widely shopping center Hassan Whiteside in trades this summer, though he said Whiteside “has a lot of work to do.” Whiteside has often expressed unhappiness with his role in Miami, and he and coach Erik Spoelstra have met this summer to try to find common ground. “Stuff happens. Things are said. Players are frustrated. … This isn’t anything new,” Riley said. Whiteside will be part of the NBA Africa Game next week in South Africa, accompanied by Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

– The Heat will have talks with Justise Winslow‘s representation next month about an extension. “We look as Justise as an anchor, as one of our anchor pieces,” Riley said.

– Riley said Dion Waiters (ankle surgery) is “ramping up” his rehabilitation. Waiters missed most of last season.

Bucks add wing depth, shooting by reportedly signing Pat Connaughton

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mike Budenholzer’s style of play has had the Bucks on a mission to add shooting this summer (and get the guys on the roster to improve their shooting from deep). The Bucks added Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez, big men who can knock down threes, and they drafted a good shooter in Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova. That’s in addition to guys like Tony Snell and Malcolm Brogdon on the roster who can knock down shots (you can bet Brogdon will take more threes now).

You can add Pat Connaughton to the list as well, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

This is a solid pickup at a fair price, one that fits right in with Budenholzer’s desire to have guys who can shoot it. Connaughton took more than half his shots from three last season and hit 35.2 percent of them. He also can put the ball on the floor a little and is a good passer.

Connaughton carved out a nice role for himself off the bench in Portland last season, averaging 18 minutes a night. The Bucks are going to start Brogdon and Kris Middleton on the wings, Connaughton will be in the mix with Snell, DiVincenzo, and Sterling Brown to get minutes.

Clint Capela, Rockets agree to five-year, $80-90 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
3 Comments

Clint Capela is going to get paid.

Not as much as he wanted, not as much as he would have been offered most summers, but life-changing money and security that the young center could not walk away from.

The best free agent left on the market, Capela and the Rockets found a middle ground (closer to the Rockets’ side) that will keep the big man at the heart of the Houston defense for seasons to come. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Rockets later confirmed it.

The contract is five years, no player options, for $80 million guaranteed with $10 million in incentives.

That is close to what the Rockets offered back on July 1 (reportedly five-years, $85 million), a deal that back then Capela walked away from because he thought he could get more. Most summers he would have — Capela averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game (with a 24.5 PER) last season, shot 65.2 percent, blocked 1.9 shots a game. He emerged as their third star during the playoffs, a critical piece of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense. He was able to anchor the paint and protect the rim with all that switching going on, and the Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor.

Most summers Capela would have other teams trying to poach him from the Rockets with max or near-max offers (five years, $148 would have been the max from Houston). This summer not a lot of teams had max money and those that did were not looking for a center like Capela (for example, the Sixers had cash but are pretty set at center).

Capela was pinched by the market and left with the tough choice of taking the Rockets offer or something close to it, or playing for the $4.7 million qualifying offer, banking on himself having another great season and staying healthy, then cashing in next summer. He’s a player who has made $6 million so far in his NBA career, it’s tough not to take the security of $80 million. Capela did just that.

With him, the Rockets remain one of the few teams that are a threat to Golden State. The Rockets may have taken a small step back defensively this offseason, but they are title contenders now that they know they have Capela locking down the paint.

Rumor: Cavaliers want to sign Rodney Hood to three-year contract

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rodney Hood is one of the best free agents still on the market, a 6’8″ wing who can get buckets is the kind of player a lot of teams could use.

However, he’s a restricted free agent — meaning the Cavaliers can match any offer — and at this point, most teams have their roster basically settled and are handing out their two-way and camp invite contracts. No offers are coming in for Hood, not of any real substance that he would sign.

His options are to play for the $3.4 million qualifying offer next season, show what he can do in Cleveland, then hit the crowded market in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent, or work out a deal with the Cavaliers. Cleveland would like to do the latter, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

I’m told they are interested in signing the restricted free agent to a 3-year contract. My guess is it will be relatively modest, especially compared to what he hoped to receive when he came to the Cavs in February in a trade with Utah.

It’s possible Hood can sign the qualifying offer for one season, then gamble on having a good year in 2018-19. He is a player who could benefit from James leaving — as more shots are available. Then he can take a good year into unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2019.

As Pluto notes, what the Cavaliers will want is to lock Hood up on a below-market deal. Hood does not have a lot of leverage here, he fell hard and fast last season from the guy expected to be the leading scorer in Utah to a player who could barely get off the bench in Cleveland (and in one case would not get off the bench). His frustrations last season in Utah then playing with LeBron James speaks to his need to have a strong season to rehab his image with front offices.

Most likely he will play for the qualifying offer, bet on himself, then enter the 2019 market a free agent. That is unless the Cavaliers come in with an offer high enough to interest Hood.

Knicks’ coach met with Porzingis in Latvia, “we’ve had some really good conversations”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jeff Hornacek didn’t do this. None of the Knicks brass had done it either up to this point.

David Fizdale and his wife flew to Latvia and meet with the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, on his turf. That shows a level of commitment Porzingis and his team of advisors are going to respect.

Fizdale wanted to show Porzingis clips of what Kevin Knox was doing in Summer League and how the two could play off of and with each other. However, the trip was more than that, this was about building a coach/player relationship necessary to make the Knicks elite. Fizdale talked about it in an interview with Latvian television, transcribed by Ian Begley of ESPN.

“The NBA is a small world and you kinda know people from afar. But this trip is more about getting to know him intimately. Know his family, know where he’s from, kinda get to see what made him ‘Kristaps,'” Fizdale said in an interview with Latvian television network LSM….

“We’ve talked about his rehab. We’ve talked about how we want to play, our style of play. Talked a lot about the culture that we’re building. We wanna make sure that he comes back strong and healthy (from his ACL surgery) and we don’t want to rush it. We’ve had some really good conversations,” Fizdale said. “We talked about the kids we drafted (Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson). I’ve tried to make sure that he’s — we’ve been in communication on every decision that we’ve made.”

These are the kinds of little steps that are going to pay off… in a couple of seasons. The Knicks are right to take this slow and not rush Porzingis back this season in a misguided attempt to make the playoffs. If he misses the entire season, that is not a tragedy. My guess is we see something more like when Paul George returned from his grizzly Team USA leg injury, where he played six games at the end of a season just to get his legs under him again (maybe KP plays closer to 15-20, but don’t expect a number that will change the course of the Knicks’ season).

Meanwhile, Porzingis is putting in the work this summer.