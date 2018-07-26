John Wall

Wizards delete tweet with ruthlessly mocked photo of John Wall

By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

John Wall is participating in the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas. So, the Wizards promoted their franchise player’s accomplishment by tweeting a photo of him there.

It did not go well.

The headshot sparked so many jokes and insults, the Wizards deleted the tweet.

That might have only worsened the problem, though. Washington can’t erase the picture from the internet, and the mocking isn’t stopping.

Zach Harper of Count the Dings podcast:

Personally, I didn’t think the photo was so bad (which maybe says something about me). But the Wizards deleting the tweet shows they saw a problem.

Anthony Davis: Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo ‘tough, but at the same time, I’m past it’

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Pelicans lost DeMarcus Cousins (Warriors) and Rajon Rondo (Lakers) in free agency and replaced those starters with Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.

An important question: Did those moves make New Orleans better? It’s a tough question. Cousins’ health is the biggest variable. Fit also matters. The Pelicans played well after Cousins got hurt with Nikola Mirotic as a midseason addition. It’s unclear how Randle will affect the frontcourt. Payton’s progression after four wayward years between Orlando and Phoenix will be essential in answering. So will Rondo’s regression.

Another important question: What does Anthony Davis – who will be eligible for a super-max contract extension next offseason – think of New Orleans’ summer moves?

Davis on ESPN, asked whether the Pelicans checked with him on their handling of Cousins:

They did. There’s a lot of different stories out there, but for me, there’s nothing we can do about it now. I just move forward and try to worry about the team that we have now. You can’t dwell on whether they should’ve came back or Rondo, whoever it is. You’ve just got to move forward with the team I have now and try to find a way to make the playoffs as well and make some noise. Of course it was tough, but at the same time, I’m past it. Like I said, there’s nothing we can do about it. The team kept me in the loop. Whatever happened on their end happened on both sides. And now we’re here. So, like I said, we just have to move forward and try to figure out how we can be successful with the team we’ve got now.

Davis has always been clear in his desire to win in New Orleans. I’m convinced that’s his preference.

But what if the Pelicans don’t win enough? Would he choose them or going somewhere he feels he’d win more? Davis has given clues he’d at least consider leaving.

Next offseason will be an inflection point with the super-max available.

First, New Orleans has a chance to impress Davis this season. He’s clearly not overly bitter about the Pelicans losing Cousins, whom Davis previously advocated keeping. That’s about all New Orleans could ask at this point.

But more importantly, the Pelicans need Davis to keep that positive, forward-looking attitude about them next offseason. The upcoming season could go a long way in determining whether he does.

Jimmy Butler had elective surgery on right hand, already back to offseason workouts

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jimmy Butler is not in Las Vegas for the USA Basketball mini-camp that opened Thursday, having elected to have a “procedure” — what the rest of us call surgery — on his right hand this week.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that it happened, but were not exactly forthcoming with details, other than it apparently was relatively minor and didn’t keep him off the court long.

We don’t know what the procedure was, and the Timberwolves may have tried not to announce it at all had this not popped up on Twitter from one of the guys who is part of the Kings’ beat.

Butler not being in Las Vegas is not a big deal, the workouts are not mandatory and LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and others skipped the event.

It’s going to be an interesting season upcoming for Butler and in Minnesota. It’s no secret he is not happy with the Timberwolves, he has frustrations with teammates, and while he is a fan of Tom Thibodeau’s work ethic Butler has to know all those miles on his legs are not good for the length of his career. Butler is a free agent next summer, will the Timberwolves consider trading him if they don’t think they can retain him? Could they even get much for a rental of Butler?

And after a season where Minnesota took a big step forward and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004, can the team continue its rise or will things stall out in a crowded West?

Mavericks’ dance team eliminating skimpy outfits, less-wholesome routines

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Spurs eliminated their all-female dance team.

The Mavericks – trying to fix their predatory work environment – are taking a different approach with their dance team.

Sharon Grigsby of The Dallas Morning News:

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall has ordered less revealing uniforms and more wholesome routines. “We want the focus to be on the dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

Skimpy crop tops and mini shorts will be replaced by comfortable athletic wear. Gone will be the “shake your booty” dances; Marshall wants to see professional-grade hip-hop and lyrical movements.

“Everyone should feel comfortable — both the performers and everyone in the arena,” Marshall said. “If someone brings a 10-year-old to the game, I don’t want them having to cover the kid’s eyes during performances.”

And what about that highly sought-after Dallas Mavericks Dancers calendar, with its scantily clad swimsuit photos that feature an abundance of cleavage and provocative poses? That’s dead for now.

NBA teams should initially ask themselves: What purpose should their dance team serve? There’s no single right answer, but a thoughtful explanation for how dance teams fit into the framework of a professional basketball team is necessary to determine everything else about them – how they dress, what routines they do, whether they produce a calendar.

For any reasonable answer to the question, the overly sexualized outfits and performances of dance teams around the league seem out of place.

Dallas’ response strikes me as much better than San Antonio’s. The Mavericks aren’t removing opportunities for the women dancers. They aren’t – as Marshall emphasized – blaming the women’s uniforms or dances for others’ inappropriate behavior. They’re just changing the dance team to fit a culture the organization is trying to implement.

This doesn’t come close to solving Dallas’ major issues. But it’s a step – one all teams, not just the ones facing allegations of mistreating women, should consider – in the right direction.

Kevin Durant: You feel like you’re supposed to stay with one team, but LeBron James changing superstar model

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
5 Comments

Kevin Durant signed a 1+1 contract with the Warriors, even though a 2+1 deal would have likely maximized his earnings – intensifying already-swirling questions about how long he’ll stay in Golden State.

Even LeBron James signed a 2+1 in a similar situation following his second season back in Cleveland. Of course, that kept him there only one extra year at most. He left the Cavaliers for the Lakers after the second season of that deal this summer.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Durant described his short-term contract with the Warriors as “the right thing to do for me.”

Durant told The Undefeated that he “loved” his fellow superstar’s decision to start over in Los Angeles.

“I thought it was the perfect decision, the perfect move,” said Durant

“He did everything you’re supposed to do in Cleveland, the perfect next step for him. He’s kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you’re supposed to just play it out in one spot. I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters. And it’s going to make his book more interesting when it’s done.”

Durant famously titled his essay about joining the Warriors, “My Next Chapter.” Will his final chapter come elsewhere?

“The right thing to do for me” is so vague, leaving us to speculate. An, oh, we’ll speculate – especially on these comments about LeBron.

It’s easy to draw connections. Durant thought LeBron moving to a third franchise was the “perfect decision.” … Durant might think eventually joining a third franchise would be the “perfect decision” for him, too.

But a note of caution: Durant said in 2014 he liked how LeBron went back home. That was widely interpreted as a signal Durant could sign with his hometown Wizards in 2016. But he didn’t even give Washington a meeting. Durant liking what LeBron did for LeBron doesn’t mean Durant will follow in LeBron’s footsteps.