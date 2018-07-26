Report: Warriors employees were unsure of Kevin Durant re-signing until NBA Finals interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In March, Kevin Durant said he’d return to the Warriors for the 2018-19 season.

Apparently that wasn’t enough for some Golden State employees.

During the NBA Finals last month, Durant did a videoed interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN and said, “I’m planning on staying with the Warriors, and we’ll figure the rest out.”

Nichols on The Lowe Post podcast:

I had literally three or four people from the Warriors organization call, text or physically come to me and say, “Thank you for getting him to say that on camera. We weren’t sure.”

People – even within the Warriors – just can’t stop talking about Durant leaving. Maybe that’s just joking or being overly worried or something else not indicative of Durant’s plan.

But the murmur of speculation is persistent.

Did these employees not see Durant’s March comment? Or do they just not trust him? The latter would be very telling.

As promised, Durant re-signed with Golden State this summer. But he inked 1+1 contract, even though a 2+1 would have – in my estimation – maximized his earnings.

Did he disagree with my projections of what he could get in the different deal structures? Did he just want to give the Warriors another discount? Or does he value the ability to become an unrestricted free agent next summer rather than locking in until 2020?

There are many people wondering the answers to those questions, particularly the last one. I bet some of those people work for the Warriors.