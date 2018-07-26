Report: Warriors employees were unsure of Kevin Durant re-signing until NBA Finals interview

In March, Kevin Durant said he’d return to the Warriors for the 2018-19 season.
Apparently that wasn’t enough for some Golden State employees.
During the NBA Finals last month, Durant did a videoed interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN and said, “I’m planning on staying with the Warriors, and we’ll figure the rest out.”
Nichols on The Lowe Post podcast:
I had literally three or four people from the Warriors organization call, text or physically come to me and say, “Thank you for getting him to say that on camera. We weren’t sure.”
People – even within the Warriors – just can’t stop talking about Durant leaving. Maybe that’s just joking or being overly worried or something else not indicative of Durant’s plan.
But the murmur of speculation is persistent.
Did these employees not see Durant’s March comment? Or do they just not trust him? The latter would be very telling.
As promised, Durant re-signed with Golden State this summer. But he inked 1+1 contract, even though a 2+1 would have – in my estimation – maximized his earnings.
Did he disagree with my projections of what he could get in the different deal structures? Did he just want to give the Warriors another discount? Or does he value the ability to become an unrestricted free agent next summer rather than locking in until 2020?
There are many people wondering the answers to those questions, particularly the last one. I bet some of those people work for the Warriors.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri, through Basketball Without Borders, was instrumental in setting up the NBA Africa game, which will be held Aug. 4 this year.
Spurs president/coach Gregg Popovich is directing Team USA’s minicamp in Las Vegas this week.
Though he was selected for both events, DeMar DeRozan – traded to San Antonio and still bitter at Ujiri – is picking only one. And you know which one.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has withdrawn from participating in Basketball Without Borders and the NBA Africa game, sources close to DeRozan told ESPN.
NBA:
I hope DeRozan and Kyle Lowry enjoy their time together in Las Vegas. Their friendship is the envy of the league. It’s sad the Kawhi Leonard trade separates DeRozan and Lowry as teammates, but it obviously won’t undermine their bond.
This shakeup is an opportunity for DeRozan to reassess what’s important to him, and his choices are clear.
Warriors star Kevin Durant laughed off the Trail Blazers’ championship hopes on C.J. McCollum‘s own podcast. It was light teasing crossed with competitiveness.
Now, their back-and-forth is escalating.
McCollum:
Durant:
It’s not that serious. Durant left one job for another when his contract expired. His former Thunder teammates were coworkers, not necessarily like family. He didn’t owe Oklahoma City unending loyalty. He did his job – extremely well – then moved on.
That said, players often bond together in a way many coworkers don’t. That’s why the wait-two-months part seems to have particularly bothered Durant. He made a concerted effort to distance himself from Russell Westbrook and the Thunder while weighing his options in free agency. Draymond Green‘s recruitment of Durant during the season bothered Oklahoma City players, but Durant seemed to have properly compartmentalized it.
I don’t blame Durant one bit for resenting McCollum’s tweet. And if Durant wants to share his displeasure publicly, he should do so.
Hoodie Melo became a phenomenon last summer, as flattering workout video after flattering workout video emerged of a hooded Carmelo Anthony. Those videos gave Anthony the new nickname/alter-ego and inspired faith he’d flourish with the Thunder.
That flopped.
But Anthony – as he makes his way to the Rockets via trade, waiver and signing – is again impressing in offseason workouts, according to Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.
Bleacher Report:
Knox:
I believe Knox honestly meant that as a compliment. It wasn’t. But I believe Knox on his intent.
The problem was Knox failed to consider the follow-up question: Why doesn’t Anthony – who has never won MVP, finished top-five only once and top-10 only twice – play like that during the season? Most potential answers – e.g., that Anthony cares more about looking good on social media than contributing to winning – cast Anthony in a negative light.
I believe Anthony works hard. But until he takes a different approach, that training effort will go only so far in the NBA.
Vince Carter has played 20 seasons in the NBA. He has received more than a minimum salary in all of them. As of a few years ago, the idea of accepting the minimum seemed to offend his sensibilities. He earned $8 million from the Kings last summer.
But Carter has finally declined to a point he’ll take the minimum.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The 41-year-old Carter remaining in the NBA, at any salary, is a huge accomplishment. He got drafted before new teammate Trae Young was even born.
If he sees the court this season, Carter (and likely Dirk Nowitzki) will join Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis with the most seasons played all-time, 21. If he plays on or after his Jan. 26 birthday, Carter will become the first 42-year-old in NBA action since Dikembe Mutombo in 2009.
Carter keeps himself in great shape,* which should set a good example for his younger teammates on the rebuilding Hawks. He can still play a little, but on a tanking team, that’s significant mostly for his ability to build credibility as a mentor. Unlike many former stars who talk about teaching the next generation but don’t actually have the patience and desire, Carter has already done it.
*Declining from such a high athletic peak doesn’t hurt, either.
This is a sound signing by Atlanta.
For Carter, it’s a testament to his longevity – even if he had to compromise on salary.