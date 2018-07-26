Mavericks’ dance team eliminating skimpy outfits, less-wholesome routines

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall has ordered less revealing uniforms and more wholesome routines. “We want the focus to be on the dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized,” she said in an interview Tuesday.
Skimpy crop tops and mini shorts will be replaced by comfortable athletic wear. Gone will be the “shake your booty” dances; Marshall wants to see professional-grade hip-hop and lyrical movements.
“Everyone should feel comfortable — both the performers and everyone in the arena,” Marshall said. “If someone brings a 10-year-old to the game, I don’t want them having to cover the kid’s eyes during performances.”
And what about that highly sought-after Dallas Mavericks Dancers calendar, with its scantily clad swimsuit photos that feature an abundance of cleavage and provocative poses? That’s dead for now.
NBA teams should initially ask themselves: What purpose should their dance team serve? There’s no single right answer, but a thoughtful explanation for how dance teams fit into the framework of a professional basketball team is necessary to determine everything else about them – how they dress, what routines they do, whether they produce a calendar.
For any reasonable answer to the question, the overly sexualized outfits and performances of dance teams around the league seem out of place.
Dallas’ response strikes me as much better than San Antonio’s. The Mavericks aren’t removing opportunities for the women dancers. They aren’t – as Marshall emphasized – blaming the women’s uniforms or dances for others’ inappropriate behavior. They’re just changing the dance team to fit a culture the organization is trying to implement.
This doesn’t come close to solving Dallas’ major issues. But it’s a step – one all teams, not just the ones facing allegations of mistreating women, should consider – in the right direction.
Kevin Durant: You feel like you’re supposed to stay with one team, but LeBron James changing superstar model
Even LeBron James signed a 2+1 in a similar situation following his second season back in Cleveland. Of course, that kept him there only one extra year at most. He left the Cavaliers for the Lakers after the second season of that deal this summer.
Durant described his short-term contract with the Warriors as “the right thing to do for me.”
Durant told The Undefeated that he “loved” his fellow superstar’s decision to start over in Los Angeles.
“I thought it was the perfect decision, the perfect move,” said Durant
“He did everything you’re supposed to do in Cleveland, the perfect next step for him. He’s kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you’re supposed to just play it out in one spot. I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters. And it’s going to make his book more interesting when it’s done.”
Durant famously titled his essay about joining the Warriors, “My Next Chapter.” Will his final chapter come elsewhere?
“The right thing to do for me” is so vague, leaving us to speculate. An, oh, we’ll speculate – especially on these comments about LeBron.
It’s easy to draw connections. Durant thought LeBron moving to a third franchise was the “perfect decision.” … Durant might think eventually joining a third franchise would be the “perfect decision” for him, too.
“At the end of the day, it wasn’t a good fit,” he said. “I think last year — and I haven’t talked about this before — everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, oh s—, Melo just come on and join us. Like, you can figure it out since you’ve been around the game for a long time. That’s why it was so inconsistent. At times, I had to figure it out on my own rather than somebody over there or people over there helping me.”
This make it sounds like a simple predicament happened to Anthony. In reality, he has more culpability in a more complex problem.
Anthony spent most of last offseason with the Knicks trying to leverage his no-trade clause to get to Houston. He didn’t add Oklahoma City to his list of acceptable destinations until a few days before training camp. That was certainly his right, but he also experienced the downside.
Commonly, players get traded mid-season, join their new team and hit the ground running. Sure, there are difficulties in transition. But players – especially experienced players, like Anthony – often make it work on the fly.
Anthony couldn’t in Oklahoma City, and I doubt it was all about timing. Obviously, he at least somewhat agreed.
He could have given Billy Donovan a full offseason to build a plan. Instead, Anthony – still holding that no-trade clause – approved a deal to Atlanta contingent on the Hawks waiving him, allowing him to sign with the Rockets. He was ready to move on rather than run it back with the Thunder.
Again, he’s entitled to do that. But I suspect Anthony’s biggest problem last season – not the rushed timeline, but his approach to the game – will follow him to Houston.
Report: Kawhi Leonard was jealous of star treatment received by other 2016 NBA All-Stars
With Leonard heading to the Raptors, answers still remain elusive. Not long ago, Leonard looked like a perfect fit in San Antonio – a seemingly low-maintenance superstar committed to winning. It was hard to imagine a better player to carry the torch from Tim Duncan.
Where did it all go wrong?
There’s probably no single answer. The injury issues are impossible to dismiss, but they clearly don’t stand alone.
The first cracks in the low-maintenance veneer came in 2016, when Leonard made his first All-Star game — in Toronto of all places.
Leonard and his traveling companions noticed other All-Stars — notably Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook — were using private luxury cars to get around, instead of the standard transportation provided by the NBA. They wanted the star treatment, too.
Leonard’s trip to China in August of 2017 seemed to spark another change in him. Everywhere he went on the NBA ambassador junket, Leonard was mobbed by fans wearing his jersey and other Spurs gear.
“I was surprised at how many Spurs fans there were, for me not ever going out there,” Leonard said upon his return stateside. “It’s just shocking to see how big they support the NBA.”
The experience also stuck with Leonard’s personal management team, including his uncle, Dennis Robertson. His advisers began to see Leonard’s potential as a top-shelf star and global brand.
So the Spurs didn’t arrange for Leonard to have a private luxury car during All-Star weekend? That doesn’t mean they didn’t take care of their stars. That’s not the only way for them to give preferential treatment. In particular, they’re known for letting family on some team flights, and you can bet a player of Leonard’s caliber would get more leeway.
That said, Leonard is an elite producer even among stars. I wouldn’t blame him for seeking every amenity he can get.
Of course, the question with the notoriously quiet Leonard: Did he ask for more? Did San Antonio even realize Leonard felt unfulfilled in this way? Maybe the Spurs would have accommodated him if he were more vocal.
Leonard’s elite basketball play positions him as a potential global brand, but that alone isn’t enough. He must build a more marketable image. For now, though, Leonard’s strategy appears to be:
The NBA’s wild July free agent market is winding down. The big names went first — LeBron James switching teams on July 1 — followed by players on the next tiers, and it moved fast this summer with players realizing the market was tight and grabbing what they could. Now, teams are rounding our rosters with their final deals, two-way contracts, and some guys just getting invited to camp.
A few name guys are getting deals — Vince Carter and Devin Harris yesterday, for example — but for the most part the wild summer of the NBA is over.
Still, there are a few notable free agents out there, several few of them restricted, looking for their next contract. Guys who could help a variety of teams. Guys who can get some buckets, block some shots, and just make plays. Most (after the top few) who will sign for minimum contracts at this point).
Here are our top seven free agents still on the market:
1. Clint Capela (restricted). He’s going to be a Rocket next season — other teams are not making offers for him — the only question now is the price. Capela believes he is a max or near-max player (his max from the Rockets is five-years, $148 million). He averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game (with a 24.5 PER), shot 65.2 percent, blocked 1.9 shots a game, plus was a crucial part of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense. The Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor. The Rockets offered him five-years, $85 million, which most years would be below his market value (things feel different in this tight market). Does Capela ultimately take that life-changing money (he has only made $6 million in his career), or does he play for the $4.7 million qualifying offer next season then become an unrestricted free agent in 2019?
2. Rodney Hood (restricted). No free agent to saw his stock fall as far last season as Hood — he went into last season as the expected go-to scorer of the Utah Jazz, and by the end of the season couldn’t get off the bench in Cleveland (and in one case would not get off the bench). With the Cavaliers expected to match most offers (at least realistic ones), no team has been willing to roll the dice on a 6’8” wing who can get buckets, which also in part speaks to his need for an image upgrade. At this point no team is jumping in with an offer, he will remain a Cavalier, the only question is will it be for the $3.4 million qualifying offer or can the sides work out another deal.
3. Jamal Crawford. His age is going to scare some teams off (he’s 38), but the man can still get buckets. Not as efficiently as he once did, but the former Sixth Man of the Year can still score the rock (10.3 points per game last season). He’s also good in the locker room. He would bolster a lot of benches, (the Warriors have long been rumored with a minimum deal, Crawford should have other options as well at that price).
4. Greg Monroe. He bounced between the Bucks, Suns, and Celtics last season. Monroe’s game is old-school — he plays below-the-rim — but in the post he scores efficiently, and he will pull down some boards. It’s not the style a lot of teams are looking for in their big man, but as a reserve center he can help teams. Someone will jump in to grab him soon.
5. Dwyane Wade. He can’t do it every night, he has to be on a program to monitor his knees and get rest, but the man can still dial it up for a stretch and remind everyone he is one of the best two guards the game has ever seen. The question here is does he retire? If not, does he spurn Miami to go play in China (he reportedly has been offered three-years, $25 million by the Zhejiang Golden Bulls)? He could decide to return to the Miami Heat for one more season, a farewell tour.
6. Trevor Booker. He bounced between Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Indiana last season (he fit in and played well for the Nets and Pacers), and it’s a bit of a surprise a team has not picked up a solid rotation player at the four or five. Most of his shots come within 10 feet of the bucket, but he is efficient on those. The Cavaliers reportedly have expressed interest.
7. Nick Young. He played 17 minutes a night for the NBA champion Warriors last season (he didn’t exactly flow in their offense, or play great defense, but he hit some threes, shooting 41 percent from deep, and made some plays). A number of teams (including the Rockets) have expressed interest, just no deals yet. He needs to get one, the league is just more fun with Swaggy P in it.