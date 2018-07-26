Kevin Durant: You feel like you’re supposed to stay with one team, but LeBron James changing superstar model

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant signed a 1+1 contract with the Warriors, even though a 2+1 deal would have likely maximized his earnings – intensifying already-swirling questions about how long he’ll stay in Golden State.

Even LeBron James signed a 2+1 in a similar situation following his second season back in Cleveland. Of course, that kept him there only one extra year at most. He left the Cavaliers for the Lakers after the second season of that deal this summer.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Durant described his short-term contract with the Warriors as “the right thing to do for me.”

Durant told The Undefeated that he “loved” his fellow superstar’s decision to start over in Los Angeles. “I thought it was the perfect decision, the perfect move,” said Durant

“He did everything you’re supposed to do in Cleveland, the perfect next step for him. He’s kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you’re supposed to just play it out in one spot. I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters. And it’s going to make his book more interesting when it’s done.”

Durant famously titled his essay about joining the Warriors, “My Next Chapter.” Will his final chapter come elsewhere?

“The right thing to do for me” is so vague, leaving us to speculate. An, oh, we’ll speculate – especially on these comments about LeBron.

It’s easy to draw connections. Durant thought LeBron moving to a third franchise was the “perfect decision.” … Durant might think eventually joining a third franchise would be the “perfect decision” for him, too.

But a note of caution: Durant said in 2014 he liked how LeBron went back home. That was widely interpreted as a signal Durant could sign with his hometown Wizards in 2016. But he didn’t even give Washington a meeting. Durant liking what LeBron did for LeBron doesn’t mean Durant will follow in LeBron’s footsteps.