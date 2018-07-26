James Harden on Carmelo Anthony: ‘We will bring the best out of him’

Carmelo Anthony will soon be a Houston Rocket. The last steps of the trade that sent him to Atlanta have to be finalized (guys have to report to their new teams, pass a physical, etc.), then he has clear waivers. All of that will take a few days, maybe a week. But he will be a Rocket.
The question everyone is asking now is about fit in Houston — Anthony isolates (as do other Rockets, but they pass out of it more), he stops the ball, and he’s not an interested defender. He’s had issues in the past with coach Mike D’Antoni. ‘Melo’s role may be closer to what he saw in the playoffs in Oklahoma City, where he sat in the fourth quarter, and can he accept that?
James Harden is still pumping up the addition and says communication — which is already underway — will be the key. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News:
If you’re a Rockets’ fan, you have to like that approach and mentality.
I think Anthony will fit better in Houston than his many critics do. He’s not plug-and-play for Trevor Ariza (gone to Phoenix), but the man can still space the floor, he can punish switches, he has a catch-and-shoot game, and bottom line the man can just get buckets. Not as efficiently as he once did, but he can score. The Rockets had the second-best offense in the NBA last season (virtually tied with Golden State for the top spot), and Anthony will make it better.
Picture him starting the first/third quarters, with Chris Paul and Harden making sure Anthony gets lots of touches. Those two stars get to stay a little fresher for the big pushes later. Anthony will get put in a position to play his game, and to contribute. Now, in a close game late, D’Antoni will want James Ennis out on the court for defensive reasons, and we’ll see how that plays, but Anthony is not a disaster. I think the Rockets took a small step back this summer (because of the lost defense) but they are still a threat to the Warriors.
Kevin Durant likes to needle people a little, to stir the pot.
Durant does care what people think about him, although his skin has gotten thicker over the years.
Nothing is bad or wrong about either of those things.
We bring all that up because last week Durant pretty much owned C.J. McCollum on McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast when the two started talking about Durant and now DeMarcus Cousins going to the Warriors. That all spilled over to Twitter, with the two taking some shots at each other (and McCollum using a terrible gang-fight analogy).
Of course, at the USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas a reporter brought up the back-and-forth to Durant, who was in a needling mood (hat tip Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
From there, Durant said that people overplay his sensitivity, and that he and McCollum don’t actually have a beef.
It’s the offseason, little stuff gets blown up without those pesky games to divert our attention. Fans (and media, sometimes) like to imagine that there are real beefs and deep-seeded hatred between NBA players and rivals, when the reality is they generally all get along. They hang with each other and work out together in the off-season, they go to dinner/clubs together during the season. Players don’t agree on everything — plenty think KD took the easy road to a ring — but it’s a business and it stops as they walk off the court. There are exceptions, but not many.
I doubt this is one of them.
So Durant and McCollum are probably good.
The Pelicans lost DeMarcus Cousins (Warriors) and Rajon Rondo (Lakers) in free agency and replaced those starters with Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.
An important question: Did those moves make New Orleans better? It’s a tough question. Cousins’ health is the biggest variable. Fit also matters. The Pelicans played well after Cousins got hurt with Nikola Mirotic as a midseason addition. It’s unclear how Randle will affect the frontcourt. Payton’s progression after four wayward years between Orlando and Phoenix will be essential in answering. So will Rondo’s regression.
Another important question: What does Anthony Davis – who will be eligible for a super-max contract extension next offseason – think of New Orleans’ summer moves?
Davis on ESPN, asked whether the Pelicans checked with him on their handling of Cousins:
They did. There’s a lot of different stories out there, but for me, there’s nothing we can do about it now. I just move forward and try to worry about the team that we have now. You can’t dwell on whether they should’ve came back or Rondo, whoever it is. You’ve just got to move forward with the team I have now and try to find a way to make the playoffs as well and make some noise. Of course it was tough, but at the same time, I’m past it. Like I said, there’s nothing we can do about it. The team kept me in the loop. Whatever happened on their end happened on both sides. And now we’re here. So, like I said, we just have to move forward and try to figure out how we can be successful with the team we’ve got now.
Davis has always been clear in his desire to win in New Orleans. I’m convinced that’s his preference.
But what if the Pelicans don’t win enough? Would he choose them or going somewhere he feels he’d win more? Davis has given clues he’d at least consider leaving.
Next offseason will be an inflection point with the super-max available.
First, New Orleans has a chance to impress Davis this season. He’s clearly not overly bitter about the Pelicans losing Cousins, whom Davis previously advocated keeping. That’s about all New Orleans could ask at this point.
But more importantly, the Pelicans need Davis to keep that positive, forward-looking attitude about them next offseason. The upcoming season could go a long way in determining whether he does.
Jimmy Butler is not in Las Vegas for the USA Basketball mini-camp that opened Thursday, having elected to have a “procedure” — what the rest of us call surgery — on his right hand this week.
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that it happened, but were not exactly forthcoming with details, other than it apparently was relatively minor and didn’t keep him off the court long.
We don’t know what the procedure was, and the Timberwolves may have tried not to announce it at all had this not popped up on Twitter from one of the guys who is part of the Kings’ beat.
Butler not being in Las Vegas is not a big deal, the workouts are not mandatory and LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and others skipped the event.
It’s going to be an interesting season upcoming for Butler and in Minnesota. It’s no secret he is not happy with the Timberwolves, he has frustrations with teammates, and while he is a fan of Tom Thibodeau’s work ethic Butler has to know all those miles on his legs are not good for the length of his career. Butler is a free agent next summer, will the Timberwolves consider trading him if they don’t think they can retain him? Could they even get much for a rental of Butler?
And after a season where Minnesota took a big step forward and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004, can the team continue its rise or will things stall out in a crowded West?
John Wall is participating in the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas. So, the Wizards promoted their franchise player’s accomplishment by tweeting a photo of him there.
It did not go well.
The headshot sparked so many jokes and insults, the Wizards deleted the tweet.
That might have only worsened the problem, though. Washington can’t erase the picture from the internet, and the mocking isn’t stopping.
Zach Harper of Count the Dings podcast:
Personally, I didn’t think the photo was so bad (which maybe says something about me). But the Wizards deleting the tweet shows they saw a problem.