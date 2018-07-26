Hornets unveil throwback pinstripe white uniforms (video)

The Hornets already updated and introduced their best old-school uniform – teal with blue and green vertical stripes.
But this version of their original white uniforms isn’t half bad, either.
Really, Charlotte has a major advantage. Teal and purple mesh in a catchy way. It’s hard for the Hornets to go wrong on their jerseys.
After Yogi Ferrell backed out of his contract agreement to sign with the Kings, the Mavericks still want another point guard.
So, they’re turning to someone they trust, someone they’re comfortable with, someone who has already spent nine seasons over two tenures in Dallas.
Devin Harris.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Mavericks still have the $4,449,000 room exception available. I’d think Harris’ $2,393,887 minimum salary would be enough, but maybe he holds leverage to get slightly more.
Dallas already has several point-guard types – Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, J.J Barea, Jalen Brunson. But Rick Carlisle likes to deploy two simultaneously fairly frequently, so there will be minutes to go around.
The 6-foot-3 Harris is clever offensively, finding ways to finish inside. He’s a good-enough 3-point shooter and distributor. At age 35, he lacks plenty on defense. But Dallas signed DeAndre Jordan to cover defensively for perimeter players like Harris.
When you’re good enough, the Mavericks will forgive you for backing out of a contract agreement. When you’re not, they’ll turn to Devin Harris.
In March, Kevin Durant said he’d return to the Warriors for the 2018-19 season.
Apparently that wasn’t enough for some Golden State employees.
During the NBA Finals last month, Durant did a videoed interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN and said, “I’m planning on staying with the Warriors, and we’ll figure the rest out.”
Nichols on The Lowe Post podcast:
I had literally three or four people from the Warriors organization call, text or physically come to me and say, “Thank you for getting him to say that on camera. We weren’t sure.”
People – even within the Warriors – just can’t stop talking about Durant leaving. Maybe that’s just joking or being overly worried or something else not indicative of Durant’s plan.
But the murmur of speculation is persistent.
Did these employees not see Durant’s March comment? Or do they just not trust him? The latter would be very telling.
As promised, Durant re-signed with Golden State this summer. But he inked 1+1 contract, even though a 2+1 would have – in my estimation – maximized his earnings.
Did he disagree with my projections of what he could get in the different deal structures? Did he just want to give the Warriors another discount? Or does he value the ability to become an unrestricted free agent next summer rather than locking in until 2020?
There are many people wondering the answers to those questions, particularly the last one. I bet some of those people work for the Warriors.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri, through Basketball Without Borders, was instrumental in setting up the NBA Africa game, which will be held Aug. 4 this year.
Spurs president/coach Gregg Popovich is directing Team USA’s minicamp in Las Vegas this week.
Though he was selected for both events, DeMar DeRozan – traded to San Antonio and still bitter at Ujiri – is picking only one. And you know which one.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has withdrawn from participating in Basketball Without Borders and the NBA Africa game, sources close to DeRozan told ESPN.
NBA:
I hope DeRozan and Kyle Lowry enjoy their time together in Las Vegas. Their friendship is the envy of the league. It’s sad the Kawhi Leonard trade separates DeRozan and Lowry as teammates, but it obviously won’t undermine their bond.
This shakeup is an opportunity for DeRozan to reassess what’s important to him, and his choices are clear.
Warriors star Kevin Durant laughed off the Trail Blazers’ championship hopes on C.J. McCollum‘s own podcast. It was light teasing crossed with competitiveness.
Now, their back-and-forth is escalating.
McCollum:
Durant:
It’s not that serious. Durant left one job for another when his contract expired. His former Thunder teammates were coworkers, not necessarily like family. He didn’t owe Oklahoma City unending loyalty. He did his job – extremely well – then moved on.
That said, players often bond together in a way many coworkers don’t. That’s why the wait-two-months part seems to have particularly bothered Durant. He made a concerted effort to distance himself from Russell Westbrook and the Thunder while weighing his options in free agency. Draymond Green‘s recruitment of Durant during the season bothered Oklahoma City players, but Durant seemed to have properly compartmentalized it.
I don’t blame Durant one bit for resenting McCollum’s tweet. And if Durant wants to share his displeasure publicly, he should do so.