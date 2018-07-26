DeMar DeRozan on relationship with Raptors president Masai Ujiri: ‘It’s done. There’s no reason to have a relationship’

DeMar DeRozan said Masai Ujiri lied to him, alleging the Raptors president directly told him he wouldn’t be traded before dealing him to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard.
Josh Lewenberg of TSN:
Prediction: DeRozan will eventually get over this and reconnect with Ujiri.
Isaiah Thomas said in October he might never talk to Danny Ainge again. By January, Thomas revealed he the Celtics president were back on good terms. (Thomas reached out to Ainge this offseason about returning to Boston.)
Like with DeRozan, Thomas had many players telling him how his old boss did him wrong. That reinforcement of the gut-reaction feeling can be quite powerful.
But time heals most wounds. I doubt DeRozan gets over his grudge as quickly as Thomas did, but I’d bet on it eventually happening.
The Wizards posted an unflattering photo of John Wall from Team USA’s minicamp. As it sparked jokes and insults, they deleted their tweet.
But Wall is laughing along.
Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:
Great for Wall for laughing at himself. That’s a healthy attitude.
Lamar Odom is back in professional basketball.
The two-time NBA champion and former Sixth Man of the Year hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013 — and in 2015 almost lost his life in his battle with drug addiction — but now says he is headed to the place a lot of NBA players past their NBA sell-by date go make a little more money:
China.
Odom is still showing up on TMZ now and again — he and his people were involved in an altercation at a Hooters recently — but he said last year he’s “sober now. But it’s an every day struggle.” It appears he is healthy enough, and worked to get his game back enough, that he can step onto a professional court.
As someone who got to know Odom a little during his time in Los Angeles, I hope this works out for him. I hope this is real, and I hope this can help get/keep him on a clean and straight path. Odom is a genuine, emotional, smart, and heartfelt person who had so much terrible loss around him and in the wake of that (like so many others) lost his way due to drug addiction. That doesn’t mean he’s blameless, but to me it does mean he deserves empathy and people hoping he has found his way.
Carmelo Anthony will soon be a Houston Rocket. The last steps of the trade that sent him to Atlanta have to be finalized (guys have to report to their new teams, pass a physical, etc.), then he has clear waivers. All of that will take a few days, maybe a week. But he will be a Rocket.
The question everyone is asking now is about fit in Houston — Anthony isolates (as do other Rockets, but they pass out of it more), he stops the ball, and he’s not an interested defender. He’s had issues in the past with coach Mike D’Antoni. ‘Melo’s role may be closer to what he saw in the playoffs in Oklahoma City, where he sat in the fourth quarter, and can he accept that?
James Harden is still pumping up the addition and says communication — which is already underway — will be the key. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News:
If you’re a Rockets’ fan, you have to like that approach and mentality.
I think Anthony will fit better in Houston than his many critics do. He’s not plug-and-play for Trevor Ariza (gone to Phoenix), but the man can still space the floor, he can punish switches, he has a catch-and-shoot game, and bottom line the man can just get buckets. Not as efficiently as he once did, but he can score. The Rockets had the second-best offense in the NBA last season (virtually tied with Golden State for the top spot), and Anthony will make it better.
Picture him starting the first/third quarters, with Chris Paul and Harden making sure Anthony gets lots of touches. Those two stars get to stay a little fresher for the big pushes later. Anthony will get put in a position to play his game, and to contribute. Now, in a close game late, D’Antoni will want James Ennis out on the court for defensive reasons, and we’ll see how that plays, but Anthony is not a disaster. I think the Rockets took a small step back this summer (because of the lost defense) but they are still a threat to the Warriors.
Kevin Durant likes to needle people a little, to stir the pot.
Durant does care what people think about him, although his skin has gotten thicker over the years.
Nothing is bad or wrong about either of those things.
We bring all that up because last week Durant pretty much owned C.J. McCollum on McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast when the two started talking about Durant and now DeMarcus Cousins going to the Warriors. That all spilled over to Twitter, with the two taking some shots at each other (and McCollum using a terrible gang-fight analogy).
Of course, at the USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas a reporter brought up the back-and-forth to Durant, who was in a needling mood (hat tip Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
From there, Durant said that people overplay his sensitivity, and that he and McCollum don’t actually have a beef.
It’s the offseason, little stuff gets blown up without those pesky games to divert our attention. Fans (and media, sometimes) like to imagine that there are real beefs and deep-seeded hatred between NBA players and rivals, when the reality is they generally all get along. They hang with each other and work out together in the off-season, they go to dinner/clubs together during the season. Players don’t agree on everything — plenty think KD took the easy road to a ring — but it’s a business and it stops as they walk off the court. There are exceptions, but not many.
I doubt this is one of them.
So Durant and McCollum are probably good.