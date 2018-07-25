Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Report: Vince Carter signing with Hawks for first minimum contract of 21-year career

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vince Carter has played 20 seasons in the NBA. He has received more than a minimum salary in all of them. As of a few years ago, the idea of accepting the minimum seemed to offend his sensibilities. He earned $8 million from the Kings last summer.

But Carter has finally declined to a point he’ll take the minimum.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 41-year-old Carter remaining in the NBA, at any salary, is a huge accomplishment. He got drafted before new teammate Trae Young was even born.

If he sees the court this season, Carter (and likely Dirk Nowitzki) will join Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis with the most seasons played all-time, 21. If he plays on or after his Jan. 26 birthday, Carter will become the first 42-year-old in NBA action since Dikembe Mutombo in 2009.

Carter keeps himself in great shape,* which should set a good example for his younger teammates on the rebuilding Hawks. He can still play a little, but on a tanking team, that’s significant mostly for his ability to build credibility as a mentor. Unlike many former stars who talk about teaching the next generation but don’t actually have the patience and desire, Carter has already done it.

*Declining from such a high athletic peak doesn’t hurt, either.

This is a sound signing by Atlanta.

For Carter, it’s a testament to his longevity – even if he had to compromise on salary.

Mavericks assistant coach Jenny Boucek pregnant

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Kings hired Jenny Boucek as an assistant on Dave Joerger’s staff last offseason. The Mavericks hired her as an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s staff this offseason.

Between, something happened that is common in nearly all fields but was groundbreaking in NBA coaching: She got pregnant.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

“I knew there was a scenario where this would cost me my dream of coaching in the NBA,” Boucek says. “I had to be OK with that. I had to be comfortable with that.” She feared taking even a year off.

“Once you’re out, it can be hard to get back in,” Boucek says. “Especially as a female. I have to prove myself in the NBA, even if this is my 20th year of coaching. I expect to do that. I want to do that. I don’t want to be given anything.”

After the season, with Boucek most of the way through her pregnancy, the Kings were prepared to bring her back, Joerger and Boucek say. Dallas and a third team expressed interest. Boucek told all three that she was due in midsummer and would not travel during at least the first six months of the baby’s life. All three remained interested.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Boucek says. “It was humbling. It was a little surprising.”

She interviewed with Carlisle and Mark Cuban, the Mavs’ owner, in Dallas on the afternoon of the NBA draft. After the interview, Cuban and Carlisle devised a position for her: assistant to the basketball staff/special projects, a non-traveling coaching position; the Mavs announced her hiring on July 18. (The Mavs and Boucek are open to the possibility that she may begin traveling with the team at some point after those first six months, Carlisle and Boucek say.)

When the Mavs are on the road, Boucek will watch games, scout opponents, and provide feedback to the coaches and the team’s analytics department, Carlisle says. When they are at home, she will do all that, plus attend shootarounds, practices, coaches meetings and games. She will not sit behind the bench at first, but that could change if she begins traveling, Carlisle says.

“This is an important moment for our league,” Carlisle says. “Qualified women are a reality. They are bright. They are ass-kickers. They belong in this league. They should not have to compromise the dream of motherhood for professional success.”

Boucek’s fear this could undermine her career “especially as a female” was well-founded. While both men and women often struggle to balance work and personal life, pregnancy particularly far too often damages a women’s standing at work. Hopefully that will change, but Boucek clearly understands the present reality.

Kudos to the Mavericks for handling this well (progress for them on treatment of women). They wanted Boucek on their coaching staff, and accommodating her needs during pregnancy and after childbirth are a small price to pay. Hiring good people is difficult enough without eliminating pregnant women and new mothers from the pool of potential employees.

Boucek’s specific circumstances are unique in the NBA, but the general idea behind Dallas’ treatment of her is not.

Teams have long-borne these types of costs to hire their desired coaches. Jason Kidd was suspended for what would have been his first two games as the Nets’ head coach due to a DUI committed before they hired him.

The Mavericks can certainly handle Boucek’s time off and travel uncertainty.

Report: Lamar Odom and friends were in confrontation with gun-shooting man at Hooters

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose a few years ago showed just how much the NBA community cares about him.

That’s why stories like this still cause relief and ones like this still cause concern.

And ones like this cause trepidation…

TMZ:

cops were called to a Hooters restaurant in Queens, NY in the early hours of July 20 after gunshots were fired.

We’ve learned … witnesses told police Lamar and his group of friends were leaving the restaurant when they got into a verbal altercation with another group.

One witness told cops a man from the other group pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the air — nobody was hit. That group fled the scene, according to the witness.

Law enforcement sources tell us the NYPD is actively searching for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.

Odom is not accused of any wrongdoing — and we’re told he’s been cooperating with police.

Kristaps Porzingis talks recovering from ACL tear, rehabbing in Madrid

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last Feb. 6, Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL.

It was a punch to the gut — or, maybe a little bit lower — of Knicks fans everywhere. Porzingis is the future, and not only was he out for all of last season he’s not likely to return before Christmas this season (if he returns at all.

He is working hard rehabbing the knee, and spoke with the Players’ Tribune about how that is going, the support of his family, doing yoga and more.

In my mind, the two most interesting things he said were:

“The scar is going to be there (on his knee), but it’s more important that the scar is not up in here (he points to his head), so when you get back out on the court you don’t even think about your knee.”

He gets it. Fans of any professional sport have watched players come back from a major knee injury and, understandably, be a little hesitant to fully trust it again, at least for a while. The cuts aren’t as sharp, they don’t explode off the leg the same way. Porzingis will go through that, too, but understanding it helps.

“The main reason why I wanted to be here in Madrid was to use the Real Madrid facilities, which are some of the best in the world if not the best.”

Plus living in Madrid doesn’t suck. Can’t blame him for being there instead of New York all summer, so long as he is putting in the work.

Best free agent left, Clint Capela, getting pinched without suitors to push Rockets

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
4 Comments

Timing is everything.

NBA players are learning that lesson — and, some league officials would suggest learning the cost of not smoothing in the salary cap spike of 2016 — the hard way. Players are looking at the ridiculous contracts of two summers ago (Joakim Noah, Timofey Mozgov, Bismack Biyombo, Luol Deng, etc.), knowing they contribute more than those guys, then looking at the money available today, and frustratedly taking what they can.

Nobody left on the board is getting pinched like Clint Capela, who is now stuck with a choice of two options he does not like.

The Rockets’ center is the best free agent (albeit restricted) still unsigned. He averaged of 14.4 points per game on 65 percent shooting, added 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a night last season, but that sells his contributions short. Capela is central to Houston’s top-10 defense and a perfect offensive complement to James Harden and Chris Paul, he is an ideal fit as a modern NBA center.

With that, Capela wants to be paid like one of the top centers in the league — his max deal would have been five-years, $148 million from Houston.

Problem is the Rockets wanted to save some money, and Capela was a restricted free agent in a tight market. The Rockets made an offer on July 1, but it was well short of what Capela hoped to see.

That offer well below $20 million a season — it’s less than the Bulls will pay either Zach LaVine or Jabari Parker next season, and anyone sane would rather have Capela than either of those two. The Rockets offer is basically Ian Mahinmi money.

One problem for Capela is there were a lot of centers on the market — not ones as good as Capela, but ones that came in for much less money. With a lot of teams not having cap space and some up against the luxury tax, they couldn’t make offers, and the few that could looked elsewhere (figuring the Rockets would just match any offer anyway).

The other problem for Capela now is no team has much cap room left, the Kings have the most at $11 million, which they can get up to $14-15 million or so, but that’s less than the Rockets’ offer. Besides, the Kings are inclined to take on a bad contract with a sweetener pick/player, not spend on another free agent at this point.

That leaves Capela with two choices:

1) Sign the qualifying offer, play one season for $4.7 million, and become an unrestricted free agent next season.

2) Sign the Rockets’ offer, get paid life-changing money (even if it’s less than you think you’re worth) and continue to contend in Houston for years.

He doesn’t like either.

The early buzz was Capela was leaning toward taking the qualifying offer. However, he has made about $6 million in his NBA career so far, making $85 million is hard to walk away from. That is more than life-changing money, that is generational changing money. Will he risk injury and the vagaries of the market to make what he feels he is worth next summer?

Capela does not have to decide now, he can let this drag out through the summer. Maybe that pressures the Rockets to up or alter their offer.

Either way, it’s the biggest free agent decision left on the board, and it’s not an easy one.