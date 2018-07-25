Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Report: Lamar Odom and friends were in confrontation with gun-shooting man at Hooters

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose a few years ago showed just how much the NBA community cares about him.

That’s why stories like this still cause relief and ones like this still cause concern.

And ones like this cause trepidation…

TMZ:

cops were called to a Hooters restaurant in Queens, NY in the early hours of July 20 after gunshots were fired.

We’ve learned … witnesses told police Lamar and his group of friends were leaving the restaurant when they got into a verbal altercation with another group.

One witness told cops a man from the other group pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the air — nobody was hit. That group fled the scene, according to the witness.

Law enforcement sources tell us the NYPD is actively searching for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.

Odom is not accused of any wrongdoing — and we’re told he’s been cooperating with police.

Kristaps Porzingis talks recovering from ACL tear, rehabbing in Madrid

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Last Feb. 6, Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL.

It was a punch to the gut — or, maybe a little bit lower — of Knicks fans everywhere. Porzingis is the future, and not only was he out for all of last season he’s not likely to return before Christmas this season (if he returns at all.

He is working hard rehabbing the knee, and spoke with the Players’ Tribune about how that is going, the support of his family, doing yoga and more.

In my mind, the two most interesting things he said were:

“The scar is going to be there (on his knee), but it’s more important that the scar is not up in here (he points to his head), so when you get back out on the court you don’t even think about your knee.”

He gets it. Fans of any professional sport have watched players come back from a major knee injury and, understandably, be a little hesitant to fully trust it again, at least for a while. The cuts aren’t as sharp, they don’t explode off the leg the same way. Porzingis will go through that, too, but understanding it helps.

“The main reason why I wanted to be here in Madrid was to use the Real Madrid facilities, which are some of the best in the world if not the best.”

Plus living in Madrid doesn’t suck. Can’t blame him for being there instead of New York all summer, so long as he is putting in the work.

Best free agent left, Clint Capela, getting pinched without suitors to push Rockets

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
Timing is everything.

NBA players are learning that lesson — and, some league officials would suggest learning the cost of not smoothing in the salary cap spike of 2016 — the hard way. Players are looking at the ridiculous contracts of two summers ago (Joakim Noah, Timofey Mozgov, Bismack Biyombo, Luol Deng, etc.), knowing they contribute more than those guys, then looking at the money available today, and frustratedly taking what they can.

Nobody left on the board is getting pinched like Clint Capela, who is now stuck with a choice of two options he does not like.

The Rockets’ center is the best free agent (albeit restricted) still unsigned. He averaged of 14.4 points per game on 65 percent shooting, added 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a night last season, but that sells his contributions short. Capela is central to Houston’s top-10 defense and a perfect offensive complement to James Harden and Chris Paul, he is an ideal fit as a modern NBA center.

With that, Capela wants to be paid like one of the top centers in the league — his max deal would have been five-years, $148 million from Houston.

Problem is the Rockets wanted to save some money, and Capela was a restricted free agent in a tight market. The Rockets made an offer on July 1, but it was well short of what Capela hoped to see.

That offer well below $20 million a season — it’s less than the Bulls will pay either Zach LaVine or Jabari Parker next season, and anyone sane would rather have Capela than either of those two. The Rockets offer is basically Ian Mahinmi money.

One problem for Capela is there were a lot of centers on the market — not ones as good as Capela, but ones that came in for much less money. With a lot of teams not having cap space and some up against the luxury tax, they couldn’t make offers, and the few that could looked elsewhere (figuring the Rockets would just match any offer anyway).

The other problem for Capela now is no team has much cap room left, the Kings have the most at $11 million, which they can get up to $14-15 million or so, but that’s less than the Rockets’ offer. Besides, the Kings are inclined to take on a bad contract with a sweetener pick/player, not spend on another free agent at this point.

That leaves Capela with two choices:

1) Sign the qualifying offer, play one season for $4.7 million, and become an unrestricted free agent next season.

2) Sign the Rockets’ offer, get paid life-changing money (even if it’s less than you think you’re worth) and continue to contend in Houston for years.

He doesn’t like either.

The early buzz was Capela was leaning toward taking the qualifying offer. However, he has made about $6 million in his NBA career so far, making $85 million is hard to walk away from. That is more than life-changing money, that is generational changing money. Will he risk injury and the vagaries of the market to make what he feels he is worth next summer?

Capela does not have to decide now, he can let this drag out through the summer. Maybe that pressures the Rockets to up or alter their offer.

Either way, it’s the biggest free agent decision left on the board, and it’s not an easy one.

Jared Dudley already being a leader in Brooklyn, reaches out to Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
While there was a time Jared Dudley was a quality NBA rotation player, that’s not why young teams are bringing him in anymore (although he can still fill a role).

They are paying him for leadership — he has a voice guys will listen to. He will show them how to be professional and what it takes to make it in the league. He’s already showing that in Brooklyn where he has reached out to Jarrett Allen and D'Angelo Russell already, as reported by Anthony Puccio of SB Nation who was at Dudley’s press conference in Brooklyn.

Is Russell a cornerstone? That what he has to prove this season. The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft is not getting a contract extension from Brooklyn. First, they want to keep their cap space and flexibility heading into next summer so they can chase free agents. Beyond that, they are not sure exactly what they have in Russell and what he is worth. He missed 33 games last season, and while he averaged 20.9 points and 5.7 assists per game before being traded, is that sustainable? Is he a cornerstone piece who should be paid like one?

The Nets are smart to let him become a restricted free agent next summer then let the market decide his value. Then they can decide to match or not.

If they do decide to pay him, Dudley’s help in leading this team will have shone through.

Kevin Durant laughs off Blazers’ title chances on C.J. McCollum’s own podcast

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Kevin Durant is not the most polite guest ever.

Which makes him a perfect podcast guest — polite, safe guests are boring. Durant is anything but that, he will tell you what he thinks. And laugh in your face

Durant was a recent guest on C.J. McCollum’s podcast “Pull Up” and was straight up honest with, and bemused by, his host (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). McCollum spoke for a lot of fans and players when he said he was frustrated with Durant going to the Warriors — and them signing DeMarcus Cousins — because he wants more even competition. Durant literally laughed it off. Here is the exchange (transcription via NBC Sports Bay Area).

McCollum: “You know how I felt, bruh, I was hot.”

Durant: “Why are you mad about this stuff?”

McCollum: “Bruh, I’m in the league. I’m in the Western Conference. I gotta play you m’fers all the time anyway as it is, over and over again …

Durant: “You know you guys aren’t gonna win a championship.” Right here Durant starts to laugh, which gets louder when McCollum speaks again

McCollum: “Bro, we have the team… We have the team, we have the capabilities, anything is possible. We can win a championship bro.”

Durant: “I mean let’s be honest. I like ya’ll two (McCollum and Damian Lillard), you’re hard to step. But I mean, come on. You can’t be upset about this.”

McCollum: “I can be upset because Cuz was a free agent … he could have came to Portland … why you gotta go there (Golden State), Cuz? And I text him. I was mad. I got on Twitter.”

Durant (laughing as he talks): “Yo, get out your feelings, yo … I suggest you just keep playing man and don’t worry about what goes on at the top of things.”

McCollum: “We right there at the top of things.”

Durant: “Relax.”

McCollum: “We were the third seed last year … some unfortunate things happened in the first round.”

Durant: “How’d you play? Like an 8 seed (laughing) … you know I’m only saying this because you be shooting little shots at the Warriors and at me all the time, so this is my time to throw a little jab at you.”

You can listen to the entire exchange here.

By the way, Durant is right. Portland is not winning a championship next season.

The Blazers were the three seed in the West with 49 wins a year ago, but now they are in the middle of that Battle Royal in the West where 10 or 11 teams (depending on what you think of Dallas) will fight for one of the six playoff remaining slots in the West (only Golden State and Houston are playoff locks). The margin for error will be slim. Portland could make the postseason and maybe even the second round if things break their way, but that’s the ceiling.