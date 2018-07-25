Report: Kawhi Leonard to skip non-mandatory Team USA minicamp this week

Stephen Curry is doing it. LeBron James is doing it.

But new Raptor Kawhi Leonard doing the same thing — skipping this week’s USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas — is going to play differently after his successful efforts to get traded this summer away from the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich. Who just happens to be the Team USA coach.

Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard will not attend USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week, league sources tell ESPN. He will use time to prepare for transition to new team. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2018

Just to add to the contrast, DeMar DeRozan will be there in Las Vegas.

In other Team USA news, the Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan is expected to take part in Vegas camp this week with his new NBA/international coach, Gregg Popovich. So while Kawhi won’t attend, the other superstar half of that trade is expected to be there. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 25, 2018

First things first: This minicamp is not mandatory. Leonard skipping it, especially coming off a season where he played just nine games due to injury, should not be a surprise. It was not tp USA Basketball officials.

This won't surprise USAB officials; Jerry Colangelo told me they saw Kawhi's attendance as a "maybe." I would expect USAB to keep the door open for Leonard, since both Colangelo and Pop have said attendance this week is not mandatory, but does Kawhi have down-the-road interest? https://t.co/I4YvHMWItM — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 25, 2018

As noted before, this summer and his forcing a trade (whether you think it was justified or not) has not played well with a large segment of the NBA fan base, particularly more casual fans. This just adds to that.

Leonard does not have an Olympic gold medal or a FIBA World Championship on his resume, he has not played for USA Basketball in those events. Because of that, and because some of his advisors want to do more marketing around him, it is possible he will be at camp next year to make the team. And, if he’s healthy and back to form, and he wants to play, it would be hard to keep Leonard off the USA roster.

We’ll see if he wants to next July.