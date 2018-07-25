Getty Images

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox: Carmelo Anthony would win MVP ever year if he played during season like he did in offseason workouts

By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Hoodie Melo became a phenomenon last summer, as flattering workout video after flattering workout video emerged of a hooded Carmelo Anthony. Those videos gave Anthony the new nickname/alter-ego and inspired faith he’d flourish with the Thunder.

That flopped.

But Anthony – as he makes his way to the Rockets via trade, waiver and signing – is again impressing in offseason workouts, according to Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.

Bleacher Report:

Knox:

I believe Knox honestly meant that as a compliment. It wasn’t. But I believe Knox on his intent.

The problem was Knox failed to consider the follow-up question: Why doesn’t Anthony – who has never won MVP, finished top-five only once and top-10 only twice – play like that during the season? Most potential answers – e.g., that Anthony cares more about looking good on social media than contributing to winning – cast Anthony in a negative light.

I believe Anthony works hard. But until he takes a different approach, that training effort will go only so far in the NBA.

Kevin Durant to C.J. McCollum after Trail Blazer guard makes absurd gang-fight analogy: ‘I just did your f—in podcast. Snakes in the grass’

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Warriors star Kevin Durant laughed off the Trail Blazers’ championship hopes on C.J. McCollum‘s own podcast. It was light teasing crossed with competitiveness.

Now, their back-and-forth is escalating.

McCollum:

Durant:

It’s not that serious. Durant left one job for another when his contract expired. His former Thunder teammates were coworkers, not necessarily like family. He didn’t owe Oklahoma City unending loyalty. He did his job – extremely well – then moved on.

That said, players often bond together in a way many coworkers don’t. That’s why the wait-two-months part seems to have particularly bothered Durant. He made a concerted effort to distance himself from Russell Westbrook and the Thunder while weighing his options in free agency. Draymond Green‘s recruitment of Durant during the season bothered Oklahoma City players, but Durant seemed to have properly compartmentalized it.

I don’t blame Durant one bit for resenting McCollum’s tweet. And if Durant wants to share his displeasure publicly, he should do so.

Report: Vince Carter signing with Hawks for first minimum contract of 21-year career

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Vince Carter has played 20 seasons in the NBA. He has received more than a minimum salary in all of them. As of a few years ago, the idea of accepting the minimum seemed to offend his sensibilities. He earned $8 million from the Kings last summer.

But Carter has finally declined to a point he’ll take the minimum.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 41-year-old Carter remaining in the NBA, at any salary, is a huge accomplishment. He got drafted before new teammate Trae Young was even born.

If he sees the court this season, Carter (and likely Dirk Nowitzki) will join Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis with the most seasons played all-time, 21. If he plays on or after his Jan. 26 birthday, Carter will become the first 42-year-old in NBA action since Dikembe Mutombo in 2009.

Carter keeps himself in great shape,* which should set a good example for his younger teammates on the rebuilding Hawks. He can still play a little, but on a tanking team, that’s significant mostly for his ability to build credibility as a mentor. Unlike many former stars who talk about teaching the next generation but don’t actually have the patience and desire, Carter has already done it.

*Declining from such a high athletic peak doesn’t hurt, either.

This is a sound signing by Atlanta.

For Carter, it’s a testament to his longevity – even if he had to compromise on salary.

Mavericks assistant coach Jenny Boucek pregnant

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
The Kings hired Jenny Boucek as an assistant on Dave Joerger’s staff last offseason. The Mavericks hired her as an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s staff this offseason.

Between, something happened that is common in nearly all fields but was groundbreaking in NBA coaching: She got pregnant.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

“I knew there was a scenario where this would cost me my dream of coaching in the NBA,” Boucek says. “I had to be OK with that. I had to be comfortable with that.” She feared taking even a year off.

“Once you’re out, it can be hard to get back in,” Boucek says. “Especially as a female. I have to prove myself in the NBA, even if this is my 20th year of coaching. I expect to do that. I want to do that. I don’t want to be given anything.”

After the season, with Boucek most of the way through her pregnancy, the Kings were prepared to bring her back, Joerger and Boucek say. Dallas and a third team expressed interest. Boucek told all three that she was due in midsummer and would not travel during at least the first six months of the baby’s life. All three remained interested.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Boucek says. “It was humbling. It was a little surprising.”

She interviewed with Carlisle and Mark Cuban, the Mavs’ owner, in Dallas on the afternoon of the NBA draft. After the interview, Cuban and Carlisle devised a position for her: assistant to the basketball staff/special projects, a non-traveling coaching position; the Mavs announced her hiring on July 18. (The Mavs and Boucek are open to the possibility that she may begin traveling with the team at some point after those first six months, Carlisle and Boucek say.)

When the Mavs are on the road, Boucek will watch games, scout opponents, and provide feedback to the coaches and the team’s analytics department, Carlisle says. When they are at home, she will do all that, plus attend shootarounds, practices, coaches meetings and games. She will not sit behind the bench at first, but that could change if she begins traveling, Carlisle says.

“This is an important moment for our league,” Carlisle says. “Qualified women are a reality. They are bright. They are ass-kickers. They belong in this league. They should not have to compromise the dream of motherhood for professional success.”

Boucek’s fear this could undermine her career “especially as a female” was well-founded. While both men and women often struggle to balance work and personal life, pregnancy particularly far too often damages a women’s standing at work. Hopefully that will change, but Boucek clearly understands the present reality.

Kudos to the Mavericks for handling this well (progress for them on treatment of women). They wanted Boucek on their coaching staff, and accommodating her needs during pregnancy and after childbirth are a small price to pay. Hiring good people is difficult enough without eliminating pregnant women and new mothers from the pool of potential employees.

Boucek’s specific circumstances are unique in the NBA, but the general idea behind Dallas’ treatment of her is not.

Teams have long-borne these types of costs to hire their desired coaches. Jason Kidd was suspended for what would have been his first two games as the Nets’ head coach due to a DUI committed before they hired him.

The Mavericks can certainly handle Boucek’s time off and travel uncertainty.

Report: Lamar Odom and friends were in confrontation with gun-shooting man at Hooters

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 25, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Lamar Odom’s near-fatal overdose a few years ago showed just how much the NBA community cares about him.

That’s why stories like this still cause relief and ones like this still cause concern.

And ones like this cause trepidation…

TMZ:

cops were called to a Hooters restaurant in Queens, NY in the early hours of July 20 after gunshots were fired.

We’ve learned … witnesses told police Lamar and his group of friends were leaving the restaurant when they got into a verbal altercation with another group.

One witness told cops a man from the other group pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the air — nobody was hit. That group fled the scene, according to the witness.

Law enforcement sources tell us the NYPD is actively searching for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.

Odom is not accused of any wrongdoing — and we’re told he’s been cooperating with police.