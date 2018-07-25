Getty Images

Kevin Durant laughs off Blazers’ title chances on C.J. McCollum’s own podcast

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Kevin Durant is not the most polite guest ever.

Which makes him a perfect podcast guest — polite, safe guests are boring. Durant is anything but that, he will tell you what he thinks. And laugh in your face

Durant was a recent guest on C.J. McCollum’s podcast “Pull Up” and was straight up honest with, and bemused by, his host (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). McCollum spoke for a lot of fans and players when he said he was frustrated with Durant going to the Warriors — and them signing DeMarcus Cousins — because he wants more even competition. Durant literally laughed it off. Here is the exchange (transcription via NBC Sports Bay Area).

McCollum: “You know how I felt, bruh, I was hot.”

Durant: “Why are you mad about this stuff?”

McCollum: “Bruh, I’m in the league. I’m in the Western Conference. I gotta play you m’fers all the time anyway as it is, over and over again …

Durant: “You know you guys aren’t gonna win a championship.” Right here Durant starts to laugh, which gets louder when McCollum speaks again

McCollum: “Bro, we have the team… We have the team, we have the capabilities, anything is possible. We can win a championship bro.”

Durant: “I mean let’s be honest. I like ya’ll two (McCollum and Damian Lillard), you’re hard to step. But I mean, come on. You can’t be upset about this.”

McCollum: “I can be upset because Cuz was a free agent … he could have came to Portland … why you gotta go there (Golden State), Cuz? And I text him. I was mad. I got on Twitter.”

Durant (laughing as he talks): “Yo, get out your feelings, yo … I suggest you just keep playing man and don’t worry about what goes on at the top of things.”

McCollum: “We right there at the top of things.”

Durant: “Relax.”

McCollum: “We were the third seed last year … some unfortunate things happened in the first round.”

Durant: “How’d you play? Like an 8 seed (laughing) … you know I’m only saying this because you be shooting little shots at the Warriors and at me all the time, so this is my time to throw a little jab at you.”

You can listen to the entire exchange here.

By the way, Durant is right. Portland is not winning a championship next season.

The Blazers were the three seed in the West with 49 wins a year ago, but now they are in the middle of that Battle Royal in the West where 10 or 11 teams (depending on what you think of Dallas) will fight for one of the six playoff remaining slots in the West (only Golden State and Houston are playoff locks). The margin for error will be slim. Portland could make the postseason and maybe even the second round if things break their way, but that’s the ceiling.

Best free agent left, Clint Capela, getting pinched without suitors to push Rockets

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
Timing is everything.

NBA players are learning that lesson — and, some league officials would suggest learning the cost of not smoothing in the salary cap spike of 2016 — the hard way. Players are looking at the ridiculous contracts of two summers ago (Joakim Noah, Timofey Mozgov, Bismack Biyombo, Luol Deng, etc.), knowing they contribute more than those guys, then looking at the money available today, and frustratedly taking what they can.

Nobody left on the board is getting pinched like Clint Capela, who is now stuck with a choice of two options he does not like.

The Rockets’ center is the best free agent (albeit restricted) still unsigned. He averaged of 14.4 points per game on 65 percent shooting, added 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a night last season, but that sells his contributions short. Capela is central to Houston’s top-10 defense and a perfect offensive complement to James Harden and Chris Paul, he is an ideal fit as a modern NBA center.

With that, Capela wants to be paid like one of the top centers in the league — his max deal would have been five-years, $148 million from Houston.

Problem is the Rockets wanted to save some money, and Capela was a restricted free agent in a tight market. The Rockets made an offer on July 1, but it was well short of what Capela hoped to see.

That offer well below $20 million a season — it’s less than the Bulls will pay either Zach LaVine or Jabari Parker next season, and anyone sane would rather have Capela than either of those two. The Rockets offer is basically Ian Mahinmi money.

One problem for Capela is there were a lot of centers on the market — not ones as good as Capela, but ones that came in for much less money. With a lot of teams not having cap space and some up against the luxury tax, they couldn’t make offers, and the few that could looked elsewhere (figuring the Rockets would just match any offer anyway).

The other problem for Capela now is no team has much cap room left, the Kings have the most at $11 million, which they can get up to $14-15 million or so, but that’s less than the Rockets’ offer. Besides, the Kings are inclined to take on a bad contract with a sweetener pick/player, not spend on another free agent at this point.

That leaves Capela with two choices:

1) Sign the qualifying offer, play one season for $4.7 million, and become an unrestricted free agent next season.

2) Sign the Rockets’ offer, get paid life-changing money (even if it’s less than you think you’re worth) and continue to contend in Houston for years.

He doesn’t like either.

The early buzz was Capela was leaning toward taking the qualifying offer. However, he has made about $6 million in his NBA career so far, making $85 million is hard to walk away from. That is more than life-changing money, that is generational changing money. Will he risk injury and the vagaries of the market to make what he feels he is worth next summer?

Capela does not have to decide now, he can let this drag out through the summer. Maybe that pressures the Rockets to up or alter their offer.

Either way, it’s the biggest free agent decision left on the board, and it’s not an easy one.

Jared Dudley already being a leader in Brooklyn, reaches out to Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
While there was a time Jared Dudley was a quality NBA rotation player, that’s not why young teams are bringing him in anymore (although he can still fill a role).

They are paying him for leadership — he has a voice guys will listen to. He will show them how to be professional and what it takes to make it in the league. He’s already showing that in Brooklyn where he has reached out to Jarrett Allen and D'Angelo Russell already, as reported by Anthony Puccio of SB Nation who was at Dudley’s press conference in Brooklyn.

Is Russell a cornerstone? That what he has to prove this season. The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft is not getting a contract extension from Brooklyn. First, they want to keep their cap space and flexibility heading into next summer so they can chase free agents. Beyond that, they are not sure exactly what they have in Russell and what he is worth. He missed 33 games last season, and while he averaged 20.9 points and 5.7 assists per game before being traded, is that sustainable? Is he a cornerstone piece who should be paid like one?

The Nets are smart to let him become a restricted free agent next summer then let the market decide his value. Then they can decide to match or not.

If they do decide to pay him, Dudley’s help in leading this team will have shone through.

It’s official: Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks, who will waive him

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
When Jonah Bolden was signed by the 76ers Wednesday morning, the final piece was in place for the big Carmelo Anthony trade to Atlanta to finally go through.

It has and the three-team deal is now official, the teams involved announced.

As a reminder:

• Atlanta gets Carmelo Anthony (who they will quickly turn around and buyout/waive at full salary), Justin Anderson (from 76ers), and a protected 2022 first-round pick (from Thunder, lottery protected).

• Oklahoma City gets Dennis Schroder (from Hawks), and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (from 76ers).

• Philadelphia gets Mike Muscala (from Hawks).

Anthony got what he wanted — out of Oklahoma City and a full payday.

As soon as Anthony clears waivers he will sign with the Houston Rockets for the minimum. Anthony will help the Rockets on offense — Houston is taking a step back defensively (having lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this summer), but if Anthony can start and give Houston some buckets in the first and third quarters (keeping James Harden and Chris Paul a little more fresh) he can help the team. How well he accepts that role remains to be seen.

The Thunder will save about $73 million in salary and luxury tax with this trade. They could have saved more money by just waiving and stretching Anthony, but this move both gives them more flexibility going forward and another playmaker behind Russell Westbrook in Schroder.

“We want to welcome Dennis and Timothé to Oklahoma City and the Thunder,” OKC General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “Both of these players represent the continued transition of our style of play. Dennis provides us with another proven playmaker and someone that will only enhance the overall speed of our team. Timothé adds another young, long, versatile wing that can play multiple positions and complement our returning core.”

This trade was agreed to last week but certain pieces had to fall into place before it could become official.

Yogi Ferrell says no hard feelings with Dallas, he needed change in career

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
Yogi Ferrell verbally agreed to a contract to stay with the Dallas Mavericks — then realized his agent had gotten him into a terrible contract. Rather than take the one-year qualifying offer for $2.9 million then become an unrestricted free agent next year, but the deal they first agreed to was for less money ($2.5 million) then gave Dallas all the power with a $2.9 million player option the second year. Backing out of an agreed to deal is not a good look, but Ferrell wanted to get a better deal for himself.

He did with a two-year, $6.2 million contract with the Kings.

On The Jim Rome Show a couple days ago, Ferrell said there were no hard feelings.

“I was fortunate (the Mavericks) were able to put me in the position that they were in. There were no hard feelings. I decided I needed the chance in my career. With my style of play, I feel like it fits better with the Kings than the Mavericks.”

He thanked the Mavericks — including Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle specifically — for giving him a chance when other teams did not. However, with ball handlers such as Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic on the roster, his role was not going to expand.

Sacramento has De'Aaron Fox at the point and Ferrell will back him up, getting run in an athletic second unit that includes Buddy Hield, Harry Giles (who showed real promise at Summer League) and more. Ferrell is going to get more of a chance, then can be a free agent in 2020 when there should be a lot more cash available in the market than this past summer.