Trail Blazers Twitter dunks on Nuggets Twitter

Danny Green has tried his hardest to soothe tension between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs.

Headed to the Raptors with Leonard, Green hasn’t given up that fight – though, while he tries to show deference to both sides, his latest update doesn’t shine a favorable light on the team.

Leonard reportedly believes San Antonio misdiagnosed his injury. Green can relate.

Green discussed an injury he suffered Dec. 8 against the Celtics. He missed 10 of the next 17 games.

Green on “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green“:

I strained my groin first half, probably first or second quarter, trying to chase down and block a dunk. It was stupid, because I was nowhere near close to getting the block. But that’s the competitive nature in me. And I wanted to go back in.

But get an MRI next day. It’s a slight strain, take a couple weeks off. So, we do the rehab, do everything we’re supposed to do. And people – with a groin strain, it’s hard to tell between a groin and a sports hernia sometimes.

So, after some time, it healed. Started to try to play again. It’s kind of certain days, I’d have bad days. Some days would be good. And I’d feel it.

And they were like, “Maybe we should get it checked.” My agent: “Maybe you should get a second opinion.”

I didn’t want to, because I have full faith and belief in the Spurs’ staff. They’ve always been great to me. They’ve always done right by me. They’ve always done a hell of a job.

So, throughout the season, we’ve monitored it. But we never went back to check on it again, because so many other injuries have happened.

I should have – I could have gotten a second opinion. So, I see where Kawhi is coming from when he’s got his second opinion. Because a lot of times, you’ll get information from outside sources.

And not saying that the Spurs staff is not up to par. It’s just that everybody is a specialist in every area. So, it’s not like they’re a special in a groin area where a sports hernia may be. So, to go to a guy who may be in Philly to get a second opinion shouldn’t hurt.

At the end of the season, regardless of that being said, at the end of the season, I come to find out is it could have happened that day or that playoff series against Golden State. But we don’t know. So, at the end of the season, I had to get another MRI, because you get your physicals, the exit physicals. The strain was still there, a little tear.

Since then, I’ve been rehabbing it, basically. And now they’re passing the information on Toronto.

But we don’t know how long I’ve been playing with this strain or how long this tear has happened, because we haven’t really circled back or focused on it that much because of some of the injury were happening throughout, whether it was the Achilles, dislocated finger. I had stiches in my face. Whatever it may be.

Second opinion could have helped, but they did a great job. They did everything they could.

But I think it would have been nice to see a specialist, just to see if there’s another angle, another view. Just because Kawhi and got a second opinion, you can’t knock him for that. Everybody should get a second opinion just to get another perspective, another angle, another view.

Regardless of that, I’m working on it, trying to get healthy, because you can tell my play deteriorated toward the end of the season. It wasn’t the same. But, competitive nature, I didn’t want to leave the floor.