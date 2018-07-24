Getty Images

Report: New Balance wants to sign Gordon Hayward, jump back in basketball shoe market

By Kurt Helin
Gordon Hayward is a free agent.

Not on the court, he’s still a Boston Celtic, and they are banking on his return from a gruesome ankle injury last season and providing the shot creation, shooting, and all-around game that had Danny Ainge targeting him in free agency a year ago.

Off the court, he’s a shoe free agent, coming off a deal with Nike. He is a star player in a major market on a team that will be playing deep into the playoffs, that will have Nike interested in retaining him. However, some interesting suitors are lining up according to Nick DePaula of ESPN.

One company with strong interest in Hayward is New Balance, which would look to re-launch its dormant basketball category with the Celtics star. The company’s commitment to re-engage in hoops isn’t entirely a secret, as it recently partnered with the Celtics on the team’s new 70,000-square-foot Auerbach Center, the franchise’s new state-of-the-art training facility.

In addition to New Balance’s expected interest, Chinese brand Anta could also emerge as a strong contender to sign Hayward.

There’s a lot of factors that will go into Hayward’s decision, money alone will not decide it — how they plan to promote and market him, comfort with the brand, comfort with the shoes themselves all comes into play. . But the cash on the table will be the biggest factor. It always is. If New Balance or Anta come in over the top with a massive bag of money, it will be hard to say no.

There are a lot of interesting shoe free agents heading into the season including Kawhi Leonard (Jordan brand is willing to let him walk), Joel Embiid, Isaiah Thomas, Andrew Wiggins, and others.

Kawhi Leonard reportedly clears physical in Toronto; trade to be finalized soon

By Kurt Helin
This was expected. Every report on Kawhi Leonard‘s condition now — even those from Spurs sources — was that he was looking good and should be healthy and ready to go for training camp.

For Leonard’s trade to Toronto to be finalized, he had to pass the standard physical (part of every pro sports trade/signing). That has happened, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Just a reminder, this trade sent Leonard and veteran “3&D” man Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, backup center Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in 2019 (protected 1-20). It will be announced by the teams soon.

Come the fall, the real interesting questions get to be answered:

• How healthy is Leonard? Can he return to his MVP-level form of a couple of seasons ago?

• If he is healthy, can the Raptors knock off the Celtics and make it to the finals for the first time in franchise history?

• Can the Raptors win him over and get him to at least seriously consider re-signing with them?

• Just how good are the mid-range loving Spurs with DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge?

Report: Jordan Brand going to let Kawhi Leonard walk away, find new shoe deal

By Kurt Helin
There were a lot of factors that got helped fuel the distance between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, the primary one being the diagnosis/treatment of his quadriceps tendon injury.

However, sources have said some in Leonard’s camp had another wedge issue they used — Leonard’s shoe deal negotiations with the Jordan Brand. Leonard had been with Jordan since he came into the NBA, but when the sides sat down to discuss an extension last year, the numbers were reportedly in the four-year, $20-25 million range. Leonard’s camp thought that incredibly low compared to other elite players — James Harden around $14 million, Stephen Curry around $12 million, Damian Lillard around $10 million, with Kevin Durant and LeBron James well above those numbers.

Jordan isn’t going to up its offer and is willing to let Leonard walk away and become a sneaker free agent, reports Nick DePaula of ESPN.

The former San Antonio Spurs star, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors, has been a Jordan Brand endorser since coming into the league, but industry sources say that the company is going to let Leonard walk when his contract expires later this year. Extension talks between Leonard and the Nike subsidiary stalled earlier this year after Leonard turned down a four-year, $22 million extension…

Industry sources say most brands aren’t worried about his return from the right quad injury that saw him appear in only nine games this past season, and expect him to return to form on the court. There is, however, cause for concern about his prior lack of interest in endorsement deals and commercials, and his reluctance to play in flashy sneakers that can help draw attention to a brand’s new launches.

That is the real issue, not Leonard’s team or market size — he doesn’t put in the work to create a brand for himself. Look at Harden or Curry or Lillard or Russell Westbrook and you see players (the latter two in smaller markets) who are active on social media, show up to a multitude of events, do a lot of media — around games and outside of the court — plus do things like appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon or other talk shows. Those guys work to create their brand.

Leonard has never shown much interest in any of that. He doesn’t have an Instagram account and hasn’t put anything new on his Twitter account since 2015. Leonard doesn’t feel comfortable speaking to the media and does it as little as possible (and when he does it’s in short, non-answer sentences). That is his choice, and one fans and media should respect, but he can’t expect the financial rewards (or other perks) of having a big brand if he’s not going to do the work to create one.

Leonard will draw interest as a shoe free agent. Also on the market this summer are Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward (rumored to be signing with New Balance), DeMarcus Cousins, the enigma that is Andrew Wiggins, and more.

Trail Blazers Twitter dunks on Nuggets Twitter

By Dan Feldman
The last time the Trail Blazers and Nuggets traded with each other, Denver sent Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to Portland for Mason Plumlee in 2017. Nurkic helped the Trail Blazers down the stretch, and they made the playoffs over the Nuggets. Portland also used the first-rounder to trade up for the promising Zach Collins. Plumlee became a bad contract in Denver.

This might be even worse for the Nuggets.

The NBA posted a few photos of Trail Blazers getting dunked on. The Nuggets tried to pile on with a photo of Jamal Murray appearing to slam over Caleb Swanigan. The big problem: Swanigan stopped Murray – as Portland was eager to show:

At least the Nuggets realized they had to take the L and didn’t make it even worse.

Knicks sign Noah Vonleh

By Dan Feldman
Under Steve Mills, the Knicks have actively dipped into the second-draft pool.

Emmanuel Mudiay (No. 7 pick in 2015), Trey Burke (No. 9 pick in 2013), Mario Hezonja (No. 5 pick in 2015) and now Noah Vonleh (No. 9 pick in 2014).

Knicks release:

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh.

These are the types of moves the Knicks should make. Vonleh hasn’t sustained much success in four seasons with the Hornets, Trail Blazers and Bulls. But he’s still just 22. Don’t close the book on him yet – especially if you can take a cheap flier on him.

This signing leads to two questions, though:

1. What is Vonleh’s contract structure? New York signed Hezonja for only one year. So, if he makes strides next season, the Knicks get no long-term benefits without re-signing him to a larger deal. Ideally for them, they gained more team control with unguaranteed seasons after the upcoming one on Vonleh’s contract.

2. Who will New York drop? The Knicks now have 16 players with standard contracts, one more than the regular-season limit. They reportedly plan to stretch Joakim Noah on Sept. 1, which would solve the issue – but add a $6,431,667 cap hit in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.