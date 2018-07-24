AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Report: Kyrie Irving talking about future with Celtics beyond upcoming season

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker are in similar situations. Both are on contracts signed before the salary cap skyrocketed, leaving their salaries low enough to make extensions untenable. So, Irving and Walker are headed toward 2019 unrestricted free agency – leaving their teams faced with uncertainty.

But the point guards have taken remarkably different tones when speaking about their futures.

Walker: “I’m a Hornet, and I’m planning on being a Hornet for a long time.”

Irving: “I just have to take it as being present with the Boston Celtics. You know, and just going into this year with the mindset of trying to win a championship.”

Maybe Irving is just as intent as Walker to stay with his current team long-term, but doesn’t communicate it publicly. Part of Irving’s brand is mystery. How much time have we spent trying to determine whether he actually thinks Earth is flat?

Regardless of Irving’s actual mindset, while Walker has been overt and consistent in his loyalty to Charlotte, we’re left reading signals with Irving and Boston.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

Three agents told the Herald they fully expect Irving to opt out and leave next summer, but sources connected to the player reiterated in the last two days that, while there are miles to go between now and the end of the coming season, the All-Star guard is quite pleased with his Celtic surroundings and has been talking about the future here beyond 2018-19.

Who are these agents, and are they positioned to know something? We already know there’s speculation about Irving leaving. Are these agents just echoing it? Without more information, I don’t put much stock into their outlooks.

I’m far more interested in Irving talking about playing for the Celtics beyond 2019. That seems to be the strongest indicator of anything we’ve heard so far.

Boston reportedly believes Irving is happy there. Perhaps, these conversations are why the team already feels that way. If the Celtics had other reasons, they should be even more confident now.

But it’s also possible Irving is taking an approach similar to Masai Ujiri’s with DeMar DeRozan – planning for a future with the status quo until it changes. Irving might just be focused on Boston until he isn’t, giving his total devotion to the team he’s on. That could change in a moment next summer.

So, while this report is revelatory, it means only so much. There just won’t be a firm resolution until next summer (which must be nerve-wracking for the Celtics). In the meantime, we (and surely they) will continue to scour the tea leaves.

PBT Extra: NBA Summer Power Rankings Top 10

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The dust from the NBA’s summer has largely settled. Sure, the Carmelo Anthony trade has to formally go through so he can sign with the Rockets, and Clint Capela is still hanging out there as a restricted free agent, but now we know what teams are going to look like this fall.

Which means it’s time for our NBA Power Rankings, summer edition.

This video covers the top 10 — spoiler alert (that you already know), the Golden State Warriors are on top — but if you want to see the full list, all the way down to Atlanta, we’ve got that, too. The Lakers and Raptors climbed this summer after the additions of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, respectively, the Spurs are still in it, and the East has plenty of representation in the top 10.

Report: Cavaliers sign Kevin Love to four-year, $120 million contract extension

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
5 Comments

With LeBron James gone and Kyrie Irving not wanting to be heir to the throne (that Irving held before LeBron’s return), the Cavaliers have found their new franchise player.

Kevin Love – who appeared in trade rumors earlier this offseason – is locking in with Cleveland long-term.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Love’s max extension would have been worth $129,663,878 over four years. So, he didn’t get all that. But he still got a lot.

Probably too much.

Love is a very good player and looked elite before trying to contort his game to fit with LeBron and Irving. In Minnesota, Love proved capable of carrying a good team, peaking with a sixth-place finish in 2012 MVP voting. That the Timberwolves never made the playoffs with him wasn’t his fault. They played excellently with him on the floor and fell totally apart whenever he rested.

But that was several years ago. Love will turn 31 before playing on this extension, and as good as he remains, I’d be wary of paying him so much during that phase of his career. Playing without LeBron and Irving could free Love in some ways, but after aging and injuries, he might no longer possess the athleticism necessary to turn back into Minnesota Love.

This is also troubling for the Cavs, because it clarifies their position as a win-now team. They owe the Hawks a top-10-protected first-round pick. Best case, Love helps Cleveland reach the playoffs and send Atlanta a low pick. But this lacking, though veteran roster, is in danger of barely missing the postseason and conveying a pick in the dreaded 11-14 range.

Love would have had a chance to earn more in unrestricted free agency next summer – a projected $221 million over five years if he re-signed or $164 million over four years if he signed elsewhere. He also held a $25,595,700 player option for 2019-20 as insurance. He obviously was far from guaranteed of landing a max contract in free agency, but he is bypassing a large upside.

By all accounts, Love seems happy in Cleveland. Some of that was certainly tied to championship contention, now a remnant of the past. But it clearly went deeper.

And all that money doesn’t hurt, either.

Dwight Howard says he wants to retire with Wizards (just like Hornets and Hawks and Magic…)

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
4 Comments

At his introductory press conference with the Wizards, Dwight Howard said he plans to retire in Washington.

If that sounded familiar…

Nick Whalen of RotoWire:

This is all getting repetitive – hilariously repetitive.

I look forward to hearing where Howard will plan to finish his career next.

Rumor: Dwyane Wade offered $25 million over three years by Chinese team

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
3 Comments

Dwyane Wade was expected to be offered a “monster deal” to play in China.

What constitutes a “monster deal”?

Sportando:

‪Zhejiang Golden Bulls‬ of the CBA offered a three-year, $25M contract to Dwyane Wade, as reported by Zhang Duo.

That’s almost certainly more than Wade could get in the NBA, by average annual salary or total compensation.

But I’m not sure how much it moves the needle for someone who has already earned nearly $200 million in just NBA salaries (let alone adding endorsements.) For perspective on what money means to him at this stage, Wade sacrificed about $6 million in a buyout to leave the Bulls for the Cavaliers last summer.

After getting traded to the Heat, he said he’d stay in Miami until retirement. Did he not mean to include foreign teams? Or is he considering changing his mind?

Evaluating this offer requires details not public. What is the salary each year of the deal? The 36-year-old might not want to play all three years. How much more would Wade earn from his Chinese shoe sponsor by playing in China?

He has that information, and it’s obviously ultimately his decision. That it’s gone this far suggests he’s at least interested.