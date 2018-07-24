Associated Press

Report: Jordan Brand going to let Kawhi Leonard walk away, find new shoe deal

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
There were a lot of factors that got helped fuel the distance between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, the primary one being the diagnosis/treatment of his quadriceps tendon injury.

However, sources have said some in Leonard’s camp had another wedge issue they used — Leonard’s shoe deal negotiations with the Jordan Brand. Leonard had been with Jordan since he came into the NBA, but when the sides sat down to discuss an extension last year, the numbers were reportedly in the four-year, $20-25 million range. Leonard’s camp thought that incredibly low compared to other elite players — James Harden around $14 million, Stephen Curry around $12 million, Damian Lillard around $10 million, with Kevin Durant and LeBron James well above those numbers.

Jordan isn’t going to up its offer and is willing to let Leonard walk away and become a sneaker free agent, reports Nick DePaula of ESPN.

The former San Antonio Spurs star, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors, has been a Jordan Brand endorser since coming into the league, but industry sources say that the company is going to let Leonard walk when his contract expires later this year. Extension talks between Leonard and the Nike subsidiary stalled earlier this year after Leonard turned down a four-year, $22 million extension…

Industry sources say most brands aren’t worried about his return from the right quad injury that saw him appear in only nine games this past season, and expect him to return to form on the court. There is, however, cause for concern about his prior lack of interest in endorsement deals and commercials, and his reluctance to play in flashy sneakers that can help draw attention to a brand’s new launches.

That is the real issue, not Leonard’s team or market size — he doesn’t put in the work to create a brand for himself. Look at Harden or Curry or Lillard or Russell Westbrook and you see players (the latter two in smaller markets) who are active on social media, show up to a multitude of events, do a lot of media — around games and outside of the court — plus do things like appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon or other talk shows. Those guys work to create their brand.

Leonard has never shown much interest in any of that. He doesn’t have an Instagram account and hasn’t put anything new on his Twitter account since 2015. Leonard doesn’t feel comfortable speaking to the media and does it as little as possible (and when he does it’s in short, non-answer sentences). That is his choice, and one fans and media should respect, but he can’t expect the financial rewards (or other perks) of having a big brand if he’s not going to do the work to create one.

Leonard will draw interest as a shoe free agent. Also on the market this summer are Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward (rumored to be signing with New Balance), DeMarcus Cousins, the enigma that is Andrew Wiggins, and more.

Trail Blazers Twitter dunks on Nuggets Twitter

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
The last time the Trail Blazers and Nuggets traded with each other, Denver sent Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to Portland for Mason Plumlee in 2017. Nurkic helped the Trail Blazers down the stretch, and they made the playoffs over the Nuggets. Portland also used the first-rounder to trade up for the promising Zach Collins. Plumlee became a bad contract in Denver.

This might be even worse for the Nuggets.

The NBA posted a few photos of Trail Blazers getting dunked on. The Nuggets tried to pile on with a photo of Jamal Murray appearing to slam over Caleb Swanigan. The big problem: Swanigan stopped Murray – as Portland was eager to show:

At least the Nuggets realized they had to take the L and didn’t make it even worse.

Knicks sign Noah Vonleh

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Under Steve Mills, the Knicks have actively dipped into the second-draft pool.

Emmanuel Mudiay (No. 7 pick in 2015), Trey Burke (No. 9 pick in 2013), Mario Hezonja (No. 5 pick in 2015) and now Noah Vonleh (No. 9 pick in 2014).

Knicks release:

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh.

These are the types of moves the Knicks should make. Vonleh hasn’t sustained much success in four seasons with the Hornets, Trail Blazers and Bulls. But he’s still just 22. Don’t close the book on him yet – especially if you can take a cheap flier on him.

This signing leads to two questions, though:

1. What is Vonleh’s contract structure? New York signed Hezonja for only one year. So, if he makes strides next season, the Knicks get no long-term benefits without re-signing him to a larger deal. Ideally for them, they gained more team control with unguaranteed seasons after the upcoming one on Vonleh’s contract.

2. Who will New York drop? The Knicks now have 16 players with standard contracts, one more than the regular-season limit. They reportedly plan to stretch Joakim Noah on Sept. 1, which would solve the issue – but add a $6,431,667 cap hit in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Danny Green: Spurs don’t know how long I played with torn groin, should’ve gotten second opinion

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Danny Green has tried his hardest to soothe tension between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs.

Headed to the Raptors with Leonard, Green hasn’t given up that fight – though, while he tries to show deference to both sides, his latest update doesn’t shine a favorable light on the team.

Leonard reportedly believes San Antonio misdiagnosed his injury. Green can relate.

Green discussed an injury he suffered Dec. 8 against the Celtics. He missed 10 of the next 17 games.

Green on “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green“:

I strained my groin first half, probably first or second quarter, trying to chase down and block a dunk. It was stupid, because I was nowhere near close to getting the block. But that’s the competitive nature in me. And I wanted to go back in.

But get an MRI next day. It’s a slight strain, take a couple weeks off. So, we do the rehab, do everything we’re supposed to do. And people – with a groin strain, it’s hard to tell between a groin and a sports hernia sometimes.

So, after some time, it healed. Started to try to play again. It’s kind of certain days, I’d have bad days. Some days would be good. And I’d feel it.

And they were like, “Maybe we should get it checked.” My agent: “Maybe you should get a second opinion.”

I didn’t want to, because I have full faith and belief in the Spurs’ staff. They’ve always been great to me. They’ve always done right by me. They’ve always done a hell of a job.

So, throughout the season, we’ve monitored it. But we never went back to check on it again, because so many other injuries have happened.

I should have – I could have gotten a second opinion. So, I see where Kawhi is coming from when he’s got his second opinion. Because a lot of times, you’ll get information from outside sources.

And not saying that the Spurs staff is not up to par. It’s just that everybody is a specialist in every area. So, it’s not like they’re a special in a groin area where a sports hernia may be. So, to go to a guy who may be in Philly to get a second opinion shouldn’t hurt.

At the end of the season, regardless of that being said, at the end of the season, I come to find out is it could have happened that day or that playoff series against Golden State. But we don’t know. So, at the end of the season, I had to get another MRI, because you get your physicals, the exit physicals. The strain was still there, a little tear.

Since then, I’ve been rehabbing it, basically. And now they’re passing the information on Toronto.

But we don’t know how long I’ve been playing with this strain or how long this tear has happened, because we haven’t really circled back or focused on it that much because of some of the injury were happening throughout, whether it was the Achilles, dislocated finger. I had stiches in my face. Whatever it may be.

Second opinion could have helped, but they did a great job. They did everything they could.

But I think it would have been nice to see a specialist, just to see if there’s another angle, another view. Just because Kawhi and got a second opinion, you can’t knock him for that. Everybody should get a second opinion just to get another perspective, another angle, another view.

Regardless of that, I’m working on it, trying to get healthy, because you can tell my play deteriorated toward the end of the season. It wasn’t the same. But, competitive nature, I didn’t want to leave the floor.

Green is being completely reasonable here. It is understandable San Antonio doctors missed this. They can’t be specialists in everything. That’s why Green should have gotten a second opinion – and why the Spurs probably should have encouraged him to do so.

But juxtapose Green’s comments with those of Tony Parker, who went out of his way to note how much he trusted San Antonio’s doctors and didn’t want a second opinion. I wouldn’t blame Leonard for resenting that.

Leonard must protect himself. If that required missing most of last season, so be it. For all the credit the Spurs have gotten for their handling of players’ health, there are obviously cracks in the system.

I’m also now curious about Green’s physical in Toronto. Though so much attention has been placed on Leonard’s, could Green show red flags? It’s probably too late to turn back now.

Report: Tony Parker’s second season with Hornets unguaranteed

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Tony Parker‘s contract with the Hornets was initially reported as two years, $10 million.

That wasn’t totally accurate.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The unguaranteed second season makes a significant difference.

At age 36, Parker has already considerably declined and will only continue to slip. I get the logic of paying him next year, even if that money could have potentially gone to better use. Charlotte so desperate at backup point guard, Parker should be an upgrade. He’ll also help the Hornets transition to new coach James Borrego, who was a Spurs assistant coach. But I wouldn’t want to lock into paying him at age 37.

That’s especially true with Charlotte, which already have more than $85 million committed next season to Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. As long as Michael Jordan refuses to pay the luxury tax, the Hornets must be more careful in their contracts.

In this case, they were.

If Parker beats the odds and has a renaissance season, Charlotte could keep him. If not, he’ll hit free agency again next summer.