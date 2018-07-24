Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Knicks sign Noah Vonleh

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Under Steve Mills, the Knicks have actively dipped into the second-draft pool.

Emmanuel Mudiay (No. 7 pick in 2015), Trey Burke (No. 9 pick in 2013), Mario Hezonja (No. 5 pick in 2015) and now Noah Vonleh (No. 9 pick in 2014).

Knicks release:

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh.

These are the types of moves the Knicks should make. Vonleh hasn’t sustained much success in four seasons with the Hornets, Trail Blazers and Bulls. But he’s still just 22. Don’t close the book on him yet – especially if you can take a cheap flier on him.

This signing leads to two questions, though:

1. What is Vonleh’s contract structure? New York signed Hezonja for only one year. So, if he makes strides next season, the Knicks get no long-term benefits without re-signing him to a larger deal. Ideally for them, they gained more team control with unguaranteed seasons after the upcoming one on Vonleh’s contract.

2. Who will New York drop? The Knicks now have 16 players with standard contracts, one more than the regular-season limit. They reportedly plan to stretch Joakim Noah on Sept. 1, which would solve the issue – but add a $6,431,667 cap hit in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Danny Green: Spurs don’t know how long I played with torn groin, should’ve gotten second opinion

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

Danny Green has tried his hardest to soothe tension between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs.

Headed to the Raptors with Leonard, Green hasn’t given up that fight – though, while he tries to show deference to both sides, his latest update doesn’t shine a favorable light on the team.

Leonard reportedly believes San Antonio misdiagnosed his injury. Green can relate.

Green discussed an injury he suffered Dec. 8 against the Celtics. He missed 10 of the next 17 games.

Green on “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green“:

I strained my groin first half, probably first or second quarter, trying to chase down and block a dunk. It was stupid, because I was nowhere near close to getting the block. But that’s the competitive nature in me. And I wanted to go back in.

But get an MRI next day. It’s a slight strain, take a couple weeks off. So, we do the rehab, do everything we’re supposed to do. And people – with a groin strain, it’s hard to tell between a groin and a sports hernia sometimes.

So, after some time, it healed. Started to try to play again. It’s kind of certain days, I’d have bad days. Some days would be good. And I’d feel it.

And they were like, “Maybe we should get it checked.” My agent: “Maybe you should get a second opinion.”

I didn’t want to, because I have full faith and belief in the Spurs’ staff. They’ve always been great to me. They’ve always done right by me. They’ve always done a hell of a job.

So, throughout the season, we’ve monitored it. But we never went back to check on it again, because so many other injuries have happened.

I should have – I could have gotten a second opinion. So, I see where Kawhi is coming from when he’s got his second opinion. Because a lot of times, you’ll get information from outside sources.

And not saying that the Spurs staff is not up to par. It’s just that everybody is a specialist in every area. So, it’s not like they’re a special in a groin area where a sports hernia may be. So, to go to a guy who may be in Philly to get a second opinion shouldn’t hurt.

At the end of the season, regardless of that being said, at the end of the season, I come to find out is it could have happened that day or that playoff series against Golden State. But we don’t know. So, at the end of the season, I had to get another MRI, because you get your physicals, the exit physicals. The strain was still there, a little tear.

Since then, I’ve been rehabbing it, basically. And now they’re passing the information on Toronto.

But we don’t know how long I’ve been playing with this strain or how long this tear has happened, because we haven’t really circled back or focused on it that much because of some of the injury were happening throughout, whether it was the Achilles, dislocated finger. I had stiches in my face. Whatever it may be.

Second opinion could have helped, but they did a great job. They did everything they could.

But I think it would have been nice to see a specialist, just to see if there’s another angle, another view. Just because Kawhi and got a second opinion, you can’t knock him for that. Everybody should get a second opinion just to get another perspective, another angle, another view.

Regardless of that, I’m working on it, trying to get healthy, because you can tell my play deteriorated toward the end of the season. It wasn’t the same. But, competitive nature, I didn’t want to leave the floor.

Green is being completely reasonable here. It is understandable San Antonio doctors missed this. They can’t be specialists in everything. That’s why Green should have gotten a second opinion – and why the Spurs probably should have encouraged him to do so.

But juxtapose Green’s comments with those of Tony Parker, who went out of his way to note how much he trusted San Antonio’s doctors and didn’t want a second opinion. I wouldn’t blame Leonard for resenting that.

Leonard must protect himself. If that required missing most of last season, so be it. For all the credit the Spurs have gotten for their handling of players’ health, there are obviously cracks in the system.

I’m also now curious about Green’s physical in Toronto. Though so much attention has been placed on Leonard’s, could Green show red flags? It’s probably too late to turn back now.

Report: Tony Parker’s second season with Hornets unguaranteed

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tony Parker‘s contract with the Hornets was initially reported as two years, $10 million.

That wasn’t totally accurate.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The unguaranteed second season makes a significant difference.

At age 36, Parker has already considerably declined and will only continue to slip. I get the logic of paying him next year, even if that money could have potentially gone to better use. Charlotte so desperate at backup point guard, Parker should be an upgrade. He’ll also help the Hornets transition to new coach James Borrego, who was a Spurs assistant coach. But I wouldn’t want to lock into paying him at age 37.

That’s especially true with Charlotte, which already have more than $85 million committed next season to Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. As long as Michael Jordan refuses to pay the luxury tax, the Hornets must be more careful in their contracts.

In this case, they were.

If Parker beats the odds and has a renaissance season, Charlotte could keep him. If not, he’ll hit free agency again next summer.

Report: Kyrie Irving talking about future with Celtics beyond upcoming season

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker are in similar situations. Both are on contracts signed before the salary cap skyrocketed, leaving their salaries low enough to make extensions untenable. So, Irving and Walker are headed toward 2019 unrestricted free agency – leaving their teams faced with uncertainty.

But the point guards have taken remarkably different tones when speaking about their futures.

Walker: “I’m a Hornet, and I’m planning on being a Hornet for a long time.”

Irving: “I just have to take it as being present with the Boston Celtics. You know, and just going into this year with the mindset of trying to win a championship.”

Maybe Irving is just as intent as Walker to stay with his current team long-term, but doesn’t communicate it publicly. Part of Irving’s brand is mystery. How much time have we spent trying to determine whether he actually thinks Earth is flat?

Regardless of Irving’s actual mindset, while Walker has been overt and consistent in his loyalty to Charlotte, we’re left reading signals with Irving and Boston.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

Three agents told the Herald they fully expect Irving to opt out and leave next summer, but sources connected to the player reiterated in the last two days that, while there are miles to go between now and the end of the coming season, the All-Star guard is quite pleased with his Celtic surroundings and has been talking about the future here beyond 2018-19.

Who are these agents, and are they positioned to know something? We already know there’s speculation about Irving leaving. Are these agents just echoing it? Without more information, I don’t put much stock into their outlooks.

I’m far more interested in Irving talking about playing for the Celtics beyond 2019. That seems to be the strongest indicator of anything we’ve heard so far.

Boston reportedly believes Irving is happy there. Perhaps, these conversations are why the team already feels that way. If the Celtics had other reasons, they should be even more confident now.

But it’s also possible Irving is taking an approach similar to Masai Ujiri’s with DeMar DeRozan – planning for a future with the status quo until it changes. Irving might just be focused on Boston until he isn’t, giving his total devotion to the team he’s on. That could change in a moment next summer.

So, while this report is revelatory, it means only so much. There just won’t be a firm resolution until next summer (which must be nerve-wracking for the Celtics). In the meantime, we (and surely they) will continue to scour the tea leaves.

PBT Extra: NBA Summer Power Rankings Top 10

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The dust from the NBA’s summer has largely settled. Sure, the Carmelo Anthony trade has to formally go through so he can sign with the Rockets, and Clint Capela is still hanging out there as a restricted free agent, but now we know what teams are going to look like this fall.

Which means it’s time for our NBA Power Rankings, summer edition.

This video covers the top 10 — spoiler alert (that you already know), the Golden State Warriors are on top — but if you want to see the full list, all the way down to Atlanta, we’ve got that, too. The Lakers and Raptors climbed this summer after the additions of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, respectively, the Spurs are still in it, and the East has plenty of representation in the top 10.