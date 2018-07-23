D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images

How much Kawhi Leonard isolated himself while on Spurs

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
6 Comments

Kawhi Leonard is extremely reserved. Which is totally fine. He doesn’t owe it to anyone to change his personality.

When he was leading the Spurs to a championship, his quiet nature was endearing.

At this stage of his career, it causes more frustration.

Just how standoffish is Leonard?

Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News:

Once, on a trip to Philadelphia, a reporter heard Leonard went to a cheesesteak place for lunch and tried to ask how it was. Leonard scowled and said he only would answer questions about basketball. On the day he made his first All-Star team, he was asked for a pregame comment and resisted until a media relations staffer pleaded with him to give a one-sentence statement.

Last season, a national reporter landed a one-on-one interview with Leonard, and during the conversation wanted to follow up on something in a piece written by Express-News beat writer Jeff McDonald, who had covered – with rare exceptions – every game, home and away, of Leonard’s career since he entered the league in 2011.

“I know you mentioned this to Jeff,” the national reporter began.

“Who’s Jeff?” Leonard said.

Leonard doesn’t isolate himself from just the media. He sent such mixed signals about whether he’d return from injury last season, his teammates ambushed him with a meeting to ask him directly. Management had a hard time connecting with him, too.

If Leonard wants to keep to himself and focus on basketball, he absolutely can. But teams have a vested interest in reading his intentions, and he’s keeping everything close to the vest.

Would he re-sign with the Raptors? Is he set on going to Los Angeles? Lakers or Clippers? What motivates him? Who is he listening to? What happens when he and his advisors disagree?

It’s hard to find anyone a good read on any of those questions, which only increase intrigue as Leonard’s free agency approaches.

Report: Celtics assistant coach accused of taking bribe while at Penn

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jerome Allen’s most prominent moment as a Celtics assistant coach was arguing with Marcus Smart on the bench during a 2017 loss to the Wizards, which Smart followed by punching a hole in the wall of the visiting locker room.

Now, Allen is involved in a more serious situation.

Michael Smith, David Voreacos and Eben Novy-Williams  of Bloomberg:

A former University of Pennsylvania basketball coach who is now with the Boston Celtics has been swept up in a criminal case alleging that he took bribes from a businessman who wanted to help his son gain admission to the school.

The coach is Jerome Allen, one of the biggest basketball stars in Penn history and its coach for six seasons, according to a person familiar with the matter. Neither the coach nor the school is identified in an indictment filed against the businessman late Thursday in Miami, but the filing contains descriptions of a Philadelphia school and its head coach that match Allen’s tenure at Penn.

Allen, whom the government refers to as Coach 2, isn’t charged with a crime. But prosecutors say the businessman, Philip Esformes of Miami Beach, illicitly gave him more than $74,000 in the form of cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and a separate ride on a private jet in 2013 and 2014. Esformes, who was initially charged two years ago, is accused of health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery.

The bribes were intended to help Esformes’s son, Morris, who was a high school basketball player, gain admission to Penn, the person familiar with the matter said. The son began attending Penn in 2015 and is now a rising senior, according to his social media accounts.

Considering he faces no charges, this might be something Allen can just leave behind him. But the Celtics have yet to comment.

Dwight Howard has a whole spiel about his career, team by team (video)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Say what you want about Dwight Howard – and his former teammates will say plenty – but he’s usually in good spirits.

He definitely was during his introductory press conference with the Wizards.

NBC Sports Washington:

https://twitter.com/NBCSWizards/status/1021453975487275008

Howard:

I learned Magic for eight years. Travelled to La-La Land. Learned how to work with Rockets. And then I went and learned how to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. Just a joke. But through all of that, it’s taught me how to be a Wizard.

So far, Howard’s arc with a new team is right on track. This is the phase where everyone talks about his journey and how much he has learned.

The next step usually doesn’t generate as many smiles.

Report: Raptors motivated to make salary-shedding trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

Trading for Kawhi Leonard created multiple opportunities for the Raptors. Upgrading from DeMar DeRozan on the wing gives them a better chance of winning a title this season. If that doesn’t work, they’re better positioned to pivot into rebuilding with DeRozan’s contract cleared.

Of course, the deal also carried significant risks and costs. Leonard missed nearly all of last season with injury, and he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Toronto also had to surrender Jakob Poeltl and a future draft pick.

But the swap of DeRozan and Poeltl for Leonard and Danny Green carried another, underdiscussed, cost: It increased the Raptors’ payroll next season.

As a result of the trade, the Raptors are in line to spend an extra $9,821,660 – $2,426,772 in salary, $7,394,888 in luxury tax.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

The Raptors are on track to pay $34,504,486 in luxury tax. That might seem reasonable for a championship contender, especially on a one-year window, though I’m not the one paying for it. Toronto hasn’t paid the luxury tax since 2004.

How much is ownership willing to spend this season?

The Raptors packaged a first-rounder and a second-rounder to dump DeMarre Carroll and avoid the tax last season. I’d be surprised if the Raptors completely avoid the tax this year, but they have until the final day of the regular season.

Jonas Valanciunas (two years and $34,157,302 remaining) and Norman Powell (four years and $41,965,056 remaining) are the prime candidates to get moved. Both can play, but they might be luxuries Toronto isn’t willing to afford. Valanciunas looks like a Nick Nurse favorite, but the Raptors can play Serge Ibaka at center. Powell is just 25, but Toronto built a strong bench last year with him mostly out of the rotation.

I suspect, if they could just give away Valanciunas or Powell, the Raptors would have already.

The question becomes: How much of a sweetener would Toronto include to unload either player? The question is especially complicated, because both Valanciunas and Powell can help on the court. They’re overpaid, not deadweight.

The Raptors will spend the next season trying to impress Leonard into re-signing. As they handle upcoming costs, they ought to keep sight of that opportunity. Nobody wants to play for a team that won’t spend what it takes to win.

Former Kings selection Georgios Papagiannis leaves NBA historically quickly for lottery pick

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

Even if he were talking about hot yoga, then-Kings star DeMarcus Cousins perfectly captured the feeling of Sacramento picking Georgios Papagiannis No. 13 in the 2016 draft: “Lord give me the strength.”

Ranked No. 46 on Chad Ford’s board – which attempted to show league-wide consensus – Papagiannis was an old-school plodding center. He flashed interior skills during his limited playing time with Panathinaikos in Greece, but athleticism was a major concern. He was the type of player teams learned over the previous two decades not to fall for.

While an NBA team picking someone so high should be a positive indicator, it did little for Papagiannis. The Kings’ draft record had been miserable under owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac. They didn’t get the benefit of the doubt (though their draft-night trade with the Suns that landed the No. 13 pick used on Papagiannis turned out well).

Every concern about Papagiannis and Sacramento proved justified.

The Kings waived Papagiannis during his second season – absurdly quick for any first-rounder, let alone a lottery pick. His agent blamed the team. Nobody came out looking good.

Papagiannis signed with the Trail Blazers, though he played only one game for them. Portland waived him earlier this summer.

Now, Papagiannis will return Panathinaikos on a five-year contract, the Greek team announced. Will this conclude the 21-year-old’s NBA career? It seems more likely than not.

If so, it will be one of the shortest ever for a lottery pick.

Papagiannis’ 477 career minutes are the sixth-fewest ever by a lottery pick, excluding 2017 and 2018 picks, who haven’t had time to play more.

Fran Vazquez (No. 11 pick in 2005 by Magic) continued playing overseas and never signed in the NBA. Len Bias (No. 2 pick in 1986 by Celtics) tragically died of a cocaine overdose after the draft.

Among lottery picks who actually made the league, only Aleksandar Radojevic (No. 12 pick 1999 by Raptors), Yaroslav Korolev (No. 12 pick in 2005 by Clippers) and Mouhamed Sene (No. 10 pick in 2006 by SuperSonics) played less than Papagiannis.

Here are the fewest minutes played by lottery picks between 1985, when the NBA instituted the lottery, and 2016:

image

Papagiannis could still drop down the list.

After all, Radojevic left the NBA after two seasons, spent three years in Europe then somehow returned stateside to play 12 games for the Jazz. That NBA comeback seemed unlikely as he shuffled between the Raptors, Nuggets and Bucks while playing only three games (all with Toronto).

Nothing precludes Papagiannis from returning to the NBA, even if he must complete his entire Greek contract first.

But just because one unlikely thing happened before, I wouldn’t bet on another happening with Papagiannis.