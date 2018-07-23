Getty Images

Grizzles save cash with trade of forward Jarell Martin to Orlando

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jarell Martin averaged nearly 23 minutes a night and scored 7.7 points per game for the Grizzlies last season, having pressed into more service than Memphis had hoped due to injury. Martin does most of his scoring at the rim, but he can step out and hit a three if needed (he only took 1.3 a game but he shot a respectable 34.7 percent).

Martin is also owed $2.4 million next season and the Grizzlies are trying to get under the salary cap, so Martin has been traded to Orlando in a deal broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade forward Jarell Martin and cash to the Orlando Magic for center Dakari Johnson, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes the Magic sending Memphis the draft rights to Tyler Harvey, a 2015 second-round pick, a league source said. The Grizzlies will save on salary and luxury tax with the deal, dropping them $473,000 below the luxury tax.

For Memphis, this was about saving money.

For Orlando, they get some cash, and in Johnson a center who has spent the first three years of his career in the G-League but got up for 31 games with the Thunder last season. Johnson is at best their third center now behind Marc Gasol and Ivan Raab.

For Martin, this trade sucks. He spent most of last season playing the four and getting run, but the Magic have just-resigned Aaron Gordon and Summer League standout Jonathan Isaac to eat up most of the minutes there (plus Khem Birch on the bench). Martin can play a little small-ball five, but again the Magic are stacked at that spot with Nikola Vucevic, Mohamed Bamba, and Timofey Mozgov. Martin is going to have a hard time seeing the court in Orlando, he’s going to see his minutes go down.

David Robinson said he tried to call Kawhi Leonard before trade, got no response

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kawhi Leonard did not want to walk the path of the Spurs’ way (which is why he is now a Raptor). Whatever put him off it, Leonard did not want to walk the road that Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and so many others had walked before, a road paved by Gregg Popovich.

David Robinson had walked that road. The Hall of Fame center told Rachel Nichols of ESPN on The Jump he tried to reach out to Leonard, but got no response.

“He really, he’s a hard guy,” Robinson said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols. “He’s just quiet. He doesn’t … I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him.

“I think the whole time he’s been here [in San Antonio] I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times, and I can count on one hand how many words he’s really said to me. So he’s just a quiet guy, and I think that that’s made it difficult, I think, for all parties to really understand each other in this process.”

Robinson, the line for “I tried to talk to Kawhi but couldn’t” is a long one that could stretch from the Alamo to the AT&T Center. He will have to get in the back of it.

Robinson is right, Leonard’s quiet nature is certainly part of what was going on — all the conflicting reports and rumors are tied to the fact Leonard has not spoken and there is no strong, central, trusted voice from his camp. This includes the disagreement about treatment for his quadriceps tendon issue — the team thought it was a ligament thing, Leonard’s doctors believe it to be muscular in origin — through the rumors about where he will and will not play.

And the Internet abhors a vacuum — a lack of information will get filled in with speculation. Sometimes wildly off-base speculation.

Leonard is going to have to play in Toronto, we’ll see how that goes — and what he says — as we move toward Leonard’s free agency next summer.

Dirk Nowitzki officially signed for record 21st season with Mavs

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks announced Monday that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki’s contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan.

Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise. The 7-foot German is one of six players overall, and the only international player, with more than 30,000 career points.

His $5 million contract is the same amount he would have been guaranteed for 2018-19 for the second season of a two-year deal signed last summer.

 

Marc Gasol spending summer helping rescue migrants lost at sea in Mediterranean

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

Some players talk about helping others and charitable causes, a lot of them make donations of money (and occasionally a little time) to those causes.

Marc Gasol is on the front lines, getting his hands dirty — or in this case, wet — and involved.

Gasol has spent time volunteering aboard the ship the Open Arms Proactiva (part of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms), a vessel that helps rescue (and, sadly, also collect the bodies) of desperate migrants trying to get across the Mediterranean to Europe. We have the video above, and he spoke about it to The Guardian.

Marc Gasol will never forget the terrified look on the face of Josefa, the Cameroonian woman left clinging to a piece of wood for 48 hours in the Mediterranean. Josefa was the survivor of a shipwreck about 90 miles off the Libyan coast last Sunday. Rescuers recovered two bodies in the water alongside her, including that of a toddler.

“There were pieces of wood and clothes floating in the water,” Gasol told the Guardian. “Then there was that woman, with her elbows resting on a wooden beam. Her eyes were lost in the void. She was weak and in shock. She had been clinging to that piece of wood with her last bit of strength and had remained that way for 48 hours. I thought of this woman, of her strength. And I felt anger…

“It was too important not to tell the world … I could no longer remain silent,” he said. According to the UN, 1,443 people have died or gone missing attempting to cross the Mediterranean so far this year.

Good for Gasol, this is important work. Far more than basketball. And if he can help remind people of this ongoing tragedy, all the better.

Hopefully, Gasol, Mike Conley and the rest of the Grizzlies can remain healthy next season, if they do they will be a challenger for a playoff spot in the Royal Rumble of the West.

Report: Celtics assistant coach accused of taking bribe while at Penn

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jerome Allen’s most prominent moment as a Celtics assistant coach was arguing with Marcus Smart on the bench during a 2017 loss to the Wizards, which Smart followed by punching a hole in the wall of the visiting locker room.

Now, Allen is involved in a more serious situation.

Michael Smith, David Voreacos and Eben Novy-Williams  of Bloomberg:

A former University of Pennsylvania basketball coach who is now with the Boston Celtics has been swept up in a criminal case alleging that he took bribes from a businessman who wanted to help his son gain admission to the school.

The coach is Jerome Allen, one of the biggest basketball stars in Penn history and its coach for six seasons, according to a person familiar with the matter. Neither the coach nor the school is identified in an indictment filed against the businessman late Thursday in Miami, but the filing contains descriptions of a Philadelphia school and its head coach that match Allen’s tenure at Penn.

Allen, whom the government refers to as Coach 2, isn’t charged with a crime. But prosecutors say the businessman, Philip Esformes of Miami Beach, illicitly gave him more than $74,000 in the form of cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and a separate ride on a private jet in 2013 and 2014. Esformes, who was initially charged two years ago, is accused of health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery.

The bribes were intended to help Esformes’s son, Morris, who was a high school basketball player, gain admission to Penn, the person familiar with the matter said. The son began attending Penn in 2015 and is now a rising senior, according to his social media accounts.

Considering he faces no charges, this might be something Allen can just leave behind him. But the Celtics have yet to comment.