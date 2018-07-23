Associated Press

Dwight Howard aims for career-finishing run with Wizards

Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight Howard brought the charm to his introductory news conference with the Wizards on Monday. The eight-time All-Star has lots of experience in such situations. The center now playing for his fourth team in four seasons said Washington would be his last stop.

The three-time defensive player of the year is joining a Wizards team that includes All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, but he is coming off a frustrating season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Raptors.

Frustration is nothing new to the 6-foot-11 Howard. He’s gone from taking the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals to joining six teams since leaving Orlando in 2012.

Washington and Howard agreed this month to a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option for the 2019-20 season.

Howard became available after the Nets bought out his contract following a trade with the Hornets this offseason for a return of Timofey Mozgov‘s contract and a pair of second-round picks. Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds last season for Charlotte, averaging a double-double during each of his 14 NBA seasons.

The move came one year after the Hawks foisted Howard’s contract on the Hornets in a similarly structured trade, which followed three uninspiring seasons with the Rockets and a tumultuous campaign with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

“Actually, I was joking with one of my trainers earlier today,” Howard said Monday at Capital One Arena. “I thought it would be fitting. We were talking about how I started with the Magic, learned Magic for eight years. Traveled to La-La land. Learned how to work the Rockets. Went to learn how to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. Throughout all of that, it taught me how to be a Wizard.”

So many moves naturally lead to a negative perception of Howard’s impact on team chemistry.

“(Based on) the conversations I’ve had with him, the conversations that I’ve had with some coaches, we’re not going to have problems,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “I know a lot of times things are out there. Some are true, some are not. You have to focus on what (Dwight) and I have talked about going forward. He’s excited, our team is excited, our coaching staff is excited.”

The Wizards, who ranked in the middle of the league last season in opponent scoring and field goal percentage defense, decided to pursue a player they believe can help them shore up several areas.

“Someone who could be a force on the defensive end and the offensive end. Someone who is proven in this league already and someone who can be a real physical presence, which we felt like we were lacking,” team president Ernie Grunfeld said.

The 32-year-old Howard said he could imagine playing for eight more seasons, saying “I plan to be here until I retire.”

He later added a plan for winning:

“Whatever happens throughout the year, the only way we’re going to get through it is together. It takes a lot for that to happen. You really have to put your ego to the side and focus on one thing and that’s winning. . I was once told to put the ego in the back pocket and focus on the front, focus on the chest, which is the team. I think that’s what we have to do. We do that, we’ll be very successful.”

 

Report: Celtics trade Abdel Nader to Thunder

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Abdel Nader was one of those second-round gambles by the Celtics — the No. 58 pick in the 2016 NBA draft — that paid off better than expected. Nader was the D-League Rookie of the Year, then last season the wing got into 48 games for the big club in Boston, showing some potential as a three-point shooter (but also struggling with his efficiency in other areas).

Boston wanted to trim some salary now, so Nader is on his way to Oklahoma City (once the Carmelo Anthony trade goes through and they have cap space).

Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the story.

That cash will undoubtedly cover Nader’s $1.4 million salary, plus some more to help offset the crazy tax bill the Thunder still have coming. The Celtics will waive Purvis, who does not have a guaranteed deal.

All of this will save the Celtics about $450,000, getting them closer to going under the luxury tax line, they are about $2.5 million over it currently. (With this roster the Celtics are eventually going to pay a huge tax bill, but if they can avoid paying the tax this season that delays the painful repeater tax by a year, helping down the line. Expect to see more cash saving moves, don’t be shocked if Marcus Morris is the one on the trade block.)

While Andre Roberson and Paul George will start on the wing for OKC, Nader may be able to find minutes behind them. The Thunder have a mix of guys — Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines, Timothe Luwawu, Kyle Singler — who have yet to fully establish themselves in the league. Nader will have a chance to crack that group and get some run, if he can take several steps forward with this game.

Grizzles save cash with trade of forward Jarell Martin to Orlando

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jarell Martin averaged nearly 23 minutes a night and scored 7.7 points per game for the Grizzlies last season, having pressed into more service than Memphis had hoped due to injury. Martin does most of his scoring at the rim, but he can step out and hit a three if needed (he only took 1.3 a game but he shot a respectable 34.7 percent).

Martin is also owed $2.4 million next season and the Grizzlies are trying to get under the salary cap, so Martin has been traded to Orlando in a deal broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade forward Jarell Martin and cash to the Orlando Magic for center Dakari Johnson, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes the Magic sending Memphis the draft rights to Tyler Harvey, a 2015 second-round pick, a league source said. The Grizzlies will save on salary and luxury tax with the deal, dropping them $473,000 below the luxury tax.

For Memphis, this was about saving money.

For Orlando, they get some cash, and in Johnson a center who has spent the first three years of his career in the G-League but got up for 31 games with the Thunder last season. Johnson is at best their third center now behind Marc Gasol and Ivan Raab.

For Martin, this trade sucks. He spent most of last season playing the four and getting run, but the Magic have just-resigned Aaron Gordon and Summer League standout Jonathan Isaac to eat up most of the minutes there (plus Khem Birch on the bench). Martin can play a little small-ball five, but again the Magic are stacked at that spot with Nikola Vucevic, Mohamed Bamba, and Timofey Mozgov. Martin is going to have a hard time seeing the court in Orlando, he’s going to see his minutes go down.

David Robinson said he tried to call Kawhi Leonard before trade, got no response

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kawhi Leonard did not want to walk the path of the Spurs’ way (which is why he is now a Raptor). Whatever put him off it, Leonard did not want to walk the road that Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and so many others had walked before, a road paved by Gregg Popovich.

David Robinson had walked that road. The Hall of Fame center told Rachel Nichols of ESPN on The Jump he tried to reach out to Leonard, but got no response.

“He really, he’s a hard guy,” Robinson said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols. “He’s just quiet. He doesn’t … I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him.

“I think the whole time he’s been here [in San Antonio] I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times, and I can count on one hand how many words he’s really said to me. So he’s just a quiet guy, and I think that that’s made it difficult, I think, for all parties to really understand each other in this process.”

Robinson, the line for “I tried to talk to Kawhi but couldn’t” is a long one that could stretch from the Alamo to the AT&T Center. He will have to get in the back of it.

Robinson is right, Leonard’s quiet nature is certainly part of what was going on — all the conflicting reports and rumors are tied to the fact Leonard has not spoken and there is no strong, central, trusted voice from his camp. This includes the disagreement about treatment for his quadriceps tendon issue — the team thought it was a ligament thing, Leonard’s doctors believe it to be muscular in origin — through the rumors about where he will and will not play.

And the Internet abhors a vacuum — a lack of information will get filled in with speculation. Sometimes wildly off-base speculation.

Leonard is going to have to play in Toronto, we’ll see how that goes — and what he says — as we move toward Leonard’s free agency next summer.

Dirk Nowitzki officially signed for record 21st season with Mavs

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks announced Monday that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki’s contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan.

Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise. The 7-foot German is one of six players overall, and the only international player, with more than 30,000 career points.

His $5 million contract is the same amount he would have been guaranteed for 2018-19 for the second season of a two-year deal signed last summer.

 