Dirk Nowitzki officially signed for record 21st season with Mavs

Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks announced Monday that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki’s contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan.

Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise. The 7-foot German is one of six players overall, and the only international player, with more than 30,000 career points.

His $5 million contract is the same amount he would have been guaranteed for 2018-19 for the second season of a two-year deal signed last summer.

 

Marc Gasol spending summer helping rescue migrants lost at sea in Mediterranean

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
Some players talk about helping others and charitable causes, a lot of them make donations of money (and occasionally a little time) to those causes.

Marc Gasol is on the front lines, getting his hands dirty — or in this case, wet — and involved.

Gasol has spent time volunteering aboard the ship the Open Arms Proactiva (part of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms), a vessel that helps rescue (and, sadly, also collect the bodies) of desperate migrants trying to get across the Mediterranean to Europe. We have the video above, and he spoke about it to The Guardian.

Marc Gasol will never forget the terrified look on the face of Josefa, the Cameroonian woman left clinging to a piece of wood for 48 hours in the Mediterranean. Josefa was the survivor of a shipwreck about 90 miles off the Libyan coast last Sunday. Rescuers recovered two bodies in the water alongside her, including that of a toddler.

“There were pieces of wood and clothes floating in the water,” Gasol told the Guardian. “Then there was that woman, with her elbows resting on a wooden beam. Her eyes were lost in the void. She was weak and in shock. She had been clinging to that piece of wood with her last bit of strength and had remained that way for 48 hours. I thought of this woman, of her strength. And I felt anger…

“It was too important not to tell the world … I could no longer remain silent,” he said. According to the UN, 1,443 people have died or gone missing attempting to cross the Mediterranean so far this year.

Good for Gasol, this is important work. Far more than basketball. And if he can help remind people of this ongoing tragedy, all the better.

Hopefully, Gasol, Mike Conley and the rest of the Grizzlies can remain healthy next season, if they do they will be a challenger for a playoff spot in the Royal Rumble of the West.

Report: Celtics assistant coach accused of taking bribe while at Penn

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Jerome Allen’s most prominent moment as a Celtics assistant coach was arguing with Marcus Smart on the bench during a 2017 loss to the Wizards, which Smart followed by punching a hole in the wall of the visiting locker room.

Now, Allen is involved in a more serious situation.

Michael Smith, David Voreacos and Eben Novy-Williams  of Bloomberg:

A former University of Pennsylvania basketball coach who is now with the Boston Celtics has been swept up in a criminal case alleging that he took bribes from a businessman who wanted to help his son gain admission to the school.

The coach is Jerome Allen, one of the biggest basketball stars in Penn history and its coach for six seasons, according to a person familiar with the matter. Neither the coach nor the school is identified in an indictment filed against the businessman late Thursday in Miami, but the filing contains descriptions of a Philadelphia school and its head coach that match Allen’s tenure at Penn.

Allen, whom the government refers to as Coach 2, isn’t charged with a crime. But prosecutors say the businessman, Philip Esformes of Miami Beach, illicitly gave him more than $74,000 in the form of cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and a separate ride on a private jet in 2013 and 2014. Esformes, who was initially charged two years ago, is accused of health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery.

The bribes were intended to help Esformes’s son, Morris, who was a high school basketball player, gain admission to Penn, the person familiar with the matter said. The son began attending Penn in 2015 and is now a rising senior, according to his social media accounts.

Considering he faces no charges, this might be something Allen can just leave behind him. But the Celtics have yet to comment.

How much Kawhi Leonard isolated himself while on Spurs

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is extremely reserved. Which is totally fine. He doesn’t owe it to anyone to change his personality.

When he was leading the Spurs to a championship, his quiet nature was endearing.

At this stage of his career, it causes more frustration.

Just how standoffish is Leonard?

Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News:

Once, on a trip to Philadelphia, a reporter heard Leonard went to a cheesesteak place for lunch and tried to ask how it was. Leonard scowled and said he only would answer questions about basketball. On the day he made his first All-Star team, he was asked for a pregame comment and resisted until a media relations staffer pleaded with him to give a one-sentence statement.

Last season, a national reporter landed a one-on-one interview with Leonard, and during the conversation wanted to follow up on something in a piece written by Express-News beat writer Jeff McDonald, who had covered – with rare exceptions – every game, home and away, of Leonard’s career since he entered the league in 2011.

“I know you mentioned this to Jeff,” the national reporter began.

“Who’s Jeff?” Leonard said.

Leonard doesn’t isolate himself from just the media. He sent such mixed signals about whether he’d return from injury last season, his teammates ambushed him with a meeting to ask him directly. Management had a hard time connecting with him, too.

If Leonard wants to keep to himself and focus on basketball, he absolutely can. But teams have a vested interest in reading his intentions, and he’s keeping everything close to the vest.

Would he re-sign with the Raptors? Is he set on going to Los Angeles? Lakers or Clippers? What motivates him? Who is he listening to? What happens when he and his advisors disagree?

It’s hard to find anyone a good read on any of those questions, which only increase intrigue as Leonard’s free agency approaches.

Dwight Howard has a whole spiel about his career, team by team (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Say what you want about Dwight Howard – and his former teammates will say plenty – but he’s usually in good spirits.

He definitely was during his introductory press conference with the Wizards.

NBC Sports Washington:

https://twitter.com/NBCSWizards/status/1021453975487275008

Howard:

I learned Magic for eight years. Travelled to La-La Land. Learned how to work with Rockets. And then I went and learned how to fly with some Hawks. Got stung by the Hornets. Just a joke. But through all of that, it’s taught me how to be a Wizard.

So far, Howard’s arc with a new team is right on track. This is the phase where everyone talks about his journey and how much he has learned.

The next step usually doesn’t generate as many smiles.