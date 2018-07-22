DMV in Cleveland tapes a photo of LeBron to their camera to stop people smiling

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trip to the DMV is never at the top of anyone’s list of ways to spend an afternoon. Still, it’s a necessary evil of adult life.

The DMV is a place for rules, one of the most common ones is that you are not allowed to smile in your picture for your driver’s license. In Cleveland, the DMV there has decided to make a small alteration to their camera setup to ensure that citizens follow this rule.

Specifically, they taped a photo of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey to the camera that takes the driver’s license photos.

You're not supposed to smile in your driver's license photo … so one Cleveland DMV attached this to the camera. pic.twitter.com/lHdMNgZqrC — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2018

At least for this year, putting a photo of LeBron on a camera at the DMV in the Cleveland should keep straight faces on people getting their photo taken. However, seeing as the Cavaliers probably won’t be very good moving forward, it might be just as easy to tape a photo of the team logo up there.

It appears that everyone is upset about Lebron leaving for the LA.