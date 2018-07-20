Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors physical scheduled for today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Spurs agreed to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick.

But the deal isn’t official until everyone involved passes their physicals.

All eyes turn to Leonard, who missed 73 games last season with a hip injury. Will he, presumably testing with Green, pass?

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:

The pair are scheduled to appear in Toronto on Friday for physicals.

I expect Leonard to pass.

The Raptors have complete discretion, and they knew they were trading for a risk – both in terms of Leonard’s impending free agency and health. After DeMar DeRozan’s reaction would Toronto really undo this trade and bring him back?

Concerns about Leonard’s hip seem to be more about his ability to recover from regular usage and long-term soundness. I’m not sure either would show up in a single-day examination.

Leonard was cleared medically months ago, and he was reportedly considering playing in Team USA’s minicamp next week. He seems ready to go – at least to pass a physical by a team that knew of his health issues when trading for him.

But if Toronto sees a red flag that would cause them to cancel the trade, all hell will break loose. So, the stakes are high.