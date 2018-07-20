Dallas who? Yogi Ferrell reportedly quickly agrees to new contract with Sacramento

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yogi Ferrell has been a solid backup point guard for the Mavericks the past couple of years, and this summer he wanted to re-sign with them — but he did so on a bad contract for him. He didn’t take the one-year qualifying offer for $2.9 million on the table, instead agreeing to a $2.5 million contract with a team option for $2.7 million the next year — he took less money and gave Dallas all the power.

Ferrell backed out of that deal — not a good look, even if it was the right move for him.

Quickly, he found a better one with the Sacramento Kings, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Yogi Ferrell and the Sacramento Kings have come to terms on a deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Yogi Ferrell’s new Kings contract will be for two years and $6.2M, league sources said. https://t.co/5NcnC5o786 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

That’s more money, but we do not yet know if the second year is fully guaranteed.

In Sacramento, Ferrell will come off the bench behind De'Aaron Fox at the point, and he should get plenty of run. Guys like Buddy Hield will love playing with him, and Ferrell is not big, but he is durable (he played all 82 games last season in Dallas).

This is a solid signing by the Kings, and for Ferrell it appears to be a better deal.

Dallas has had more than one player back out of a deal with them. It’s unlucky.