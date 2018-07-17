Are Raptors viable trade destination for Kawhi Leonard?

The Lakers, Clippers, 76ers and Celtics have dominated Kawhi Leonard trade discussions for most of the summer.
But the Raptors have emerged as a trendy pick for the star’s destination. One betting site even gave Toronto even odds against the field – including the Spurs – as Leonard’s team to begin next season.
Are the Raptors actually a realistic landing spot for Leonard?
Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe of ESPN discussed on The Lowe Post podcast.
Windhorst:
Toronto Raptors, I think they’re in the driver’s seat for Kawhi. Because I think the Lakers have given up. The Sixers have given up. And with the Nets, Bulls and Hawks spending their cap space, it makes it harder to assemble a multi-team trade. I think the Raptors are in the driver’s seat.
Lowe:
I’ve seen a lot of snark on Twitter that the Raptors stuff is a joke, that the odds went up because of something I said on my podcast and you said on TV. I’ve seen it being dismissed. It may not happen. Most NBA trades don’t happen. But if you think it’s a joke, you should probably recalibrate your expectations.
The Raptors can construct an offer built around:
- DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry
- Some combination of intriguing young players – O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Delon Wright
- Future draft picks (Toronto has all its own)
Because DeRozan and Lowry earn more than Leonard, the Raptors could also take back a costly contract San Antonio wants to dump.
Such a deal would allow the Spurs to remain competitive now while gaining long-term assets under greater team control than Leonard, who can walk in unrestricted free agency next summer.
It’d also give the the Raptors a championship chance they wouldn’t have next season otherwise. The window might not remain open long considering Leonard’s health and contract status, but there’s something to be said for raising the ceiling when it can reach that level – even if it means lowering the floor. Plus, if Leonard left, Toronto could more easily transition into its next phase than if DeRozan and Lowry remained on the books.
This trade framework makes too much sense for the teams not to discuss it. But whether that’d result in an actual deal is another question.