Stephen Curry’s Davidson roommate, Bryant Barr, now serves as his caddy in Tahoe

When Stephen Curry lost a golf bet to his father, Dell, at the American Century Championships over the weekend in Lake Tahoe, Curry jumped in the lake. Literally.

So did his caddy.

That caddy is no run-of-the-mill duffer, that is Bryant Barr — Curry’s roommate and teammate from Davidson. The two (and their wives) are still close friends.

And Curry still owes Barr a dinner from a game of H-O-R-S-E game back in college.

Barr explained it all to the NBC Golf team that covered the event over the weekend. Check out the great video above.

By the way, Ray Allen came in tied for third at the championship.