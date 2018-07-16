French World Cup star Antoine Griezmann interrupts post-win interview to shout out Derrick Rose

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antoine Griezmann was one of the stars for France’s World Cup victory — he scored on a penalty kick against Croatia in the Final, helping France to the 4-2 win. He had four goals over the course of the tournament, all scored with his left foot. The Atlético Madrid star is one of the world’s great strikers.

And he is a MASSIVE Derrick Rose fan.

How big? Not long after winning the World Cup, he interrupted an English interview with Paul Pogba to express his Derrick Rose love.

Griezmann may be a bigger Rose fan than Tom Thibodeau… nah, not possible. But Griezmann is second on the list.

This is not some out-of-the-blue joke. Griezmann has said before he would only leave Madrid to play with Rose, and back in 2013 called Rose his No. 1 idol.

@CulpaDeLayun Eso espero con la vuelta de mi idolo n*1 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) September 7, 2013

The Timberwolves need to get that man a Rose jersey fast.