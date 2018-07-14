Watch Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton drop 17 on Rockets in Summer League win

Collin Sexton has improved as Summer League has gone on. After some pedestrian early games, he dropped 25 the other night against the Kings, with 7 assists.

Saturday he had another strong game, with 17 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Rockets.

Watch the highlights above and you can see a guy starting to figure out how to read the game at this level, then make the right decision. It’s part of what Summer League is about, getting young players acclimated to a new level of athlete they will go against (something that will only get much tougher come the regular season).

Shabazz Napier reportedly agreed to contract with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets trust Spencer Dinwiddie at the point. They also have D'Angelo Russell, who needs to prove himself next season, a contract season for the No. 2 pick.

The third point guard in the mix in Brooklyn is now Shabazz Napier, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent guard Shabazz Napier has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes a team option on the second year, league sources said.

This is effectively a one-year deal, keeping the Nets massive cap space for 2019 (two max contract spaces).

Napier found a role and had his best NBA season in Portland last year, where he was a solid backup point guard who gave the Blazers 20 minutes and 8.7 points per night. Portland suffered some real losses this summer with Ed Davis and Napier going (both key parts of their rotation).

In Brooklyn, they have a guard logjam. What the guard rotation will be for coach Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn? Start Russell and Dinwiddie at the two guard spots and move Allen Crabbe to the three, with Napier coming off the bench with DeMarre Carroll? There will be options.

Cavaliers reportedly bringing back Channing Frye on one-year contract

Last February at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers sent Channing Frye to the Lakers as part of the package that brought Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland for the playoff push (and sending Isaiah Thomas to L.A., shaking up a dysfunctional locker room).

Now the Cavaliers are bringing Frye back on a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Free-agent forward Channing Frye has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

That is a veteran minumum contract.

Frye will come off the bench and play mostly as as stretch five behind Tristan Thompson, although he can get some time at the four (where the Cavs are currently a little thin). Last season he took 54 percent of his shot attemtpt from three, hitting 33.9 percent of them.

Metta World Peace ejected for punting ball during Big3 game

When Charles Oakley looks at you and is confused why you did something outlandish, you may have crossed a line.

Early in the Big3 game between Trillogy and the Killer 3s Friday night, Metta World Peace went the full Shane Lechler and punted the ball — literally. That will get you ejected at any level, and it did for World Peace. That doesn’t make it any less funny.

The more things change…

If you haven’t been watching the Friday night broadcasts on FS1, you should tune in just to watch Nate Robinson tear people up.

Jabari Parker agrees to deal with Bulls after Bucks rescind qualifying offer

Jabari Parker got his wish — he is going to be a Chicago Bull next season.

Saturday morning the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer, making the former No. 2 pick and Chicago native an unrestricted free agent.

Parker quickly reached a two-year, $40 million deal with the Bulls that eats up their cap space for the summer, something broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That is an overpay for Parker. Even so, the box lost a former No. 2 pick for no compensation. They did not want to trade him and now lost him for nothing.

A couple of seasons ago he was a 20-point a game scorer, but since then Parker has had a second ACL surgery, plus he was never much of a defender. This is a tight free agent market, they could have paid less and used some of that money for a free agent rotation player (although the market is slim).

The Bulls now have more than $38 million invested next season in players coming off major injuries, the other being Zach LaVine (the Bulls matched the offer sheet the Kings had for him).

The Bulls want to play Parker at the three (he spent 40 percent of his time at the three last season in Milwaukee), pared up front with Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez, and Wendell Carter Jr. The starting backcourt is Kris Dunn and LaVine. How well this group can fit in a selfless, move-the-ball Fred Hoiberg offense remains to be seen. Parker can play a small forward slot on offense, he’s good on the catch-and-shoot (better than a point per possession), can get out and score in transition, and is a better pick-and-roll ball handler than people realize. his minutes should be better than those of Paul Zipser or Denzel Valentine.

But Parker is going to get torched defensively by opposing threes.

If everything comes together for the Bulls next season, they should be interesting, but they have made a lot of big bets on players with question marks. It’s going to be an up-and-down season in the windy city.